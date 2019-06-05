DAWN.COM

India open World Cup campaign with win over South Africa courtesy Sharma century

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated June 05, 2019

India's Rohit Sharma celebrate reaching his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — AFP or licensors
India's captain Virat Kohli walks past South Africa's players during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India. — AFP
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (2R) with teammates celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller for 31 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India. — AFP
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers as India took control of their opening game of the World Cup. — Action Images via Reuters
Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas' tournament hopes.

Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma's 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their favourites tag in the showpiece event.

For South Africa, a third straight defeat in as many matches this World Cup left their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals on a knife edge.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal laid the platform for victory as India restricted an injury-hit South Africa to 227 for nine in 50 overs.

Chahal returned figures of 4-51 after Bumrah did the early damage by dismissing both South Africa openers. Sharma, who survived a dropped catch on one by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at second slip then anchored India's chase.

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada struck early with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for eight but his team was short on runs to put pressure on the opposition batting.

Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock came up with a stunning catch behind the stumps to send back India skipper Virat Kohli for 18 off Andile Phehlukwayo — the first time in three World Cups the star batsman had not started the tournament with a hundred.

Sharma kept the chase on course, building partnerships that included an 85-run third-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 26.

The opener's well-judged mix of caution and aggression saw him reach his 23rd one-day century with a single off Tabraiz Shamsi, with Sharma hitting 13 fours and two sixes in total.

Sharma survived another reprieve on 107 after David Miller dropped a high but routine chance at cover to sum up South Africa's sorry performance so far before Chris Morris held a consolation caught and bowled chance, despite treading on the stumps at his end, to dismiss MS Dhoni (34).

Earlier, Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning, openers Hashim Amla (six) and de Kock (10) both falling to slip catches off his bowling.

Chahal soon took charge as he bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 22 with the first ball of his second over to end a 54-run third-wicket partnership.

He then bowled skipper Du Plessis for 38 later in the same over.

Morris, batting at No 8, provided late spark with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 — his highest ODI score.

South Africa have been hit by a spate of injuries, with pace spearhead Dale Steyn making an early exit from the tournament without playing a game.

India next play Australia at the Oval on Sunday while South Africa take on West Indies on Monday.

Captains' comments

"Mostly because of the make-up of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option," Du Plessis said at the toss.

"We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet."

South Africa announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup without playing a match — a major blow.

Tournament favourites India are also playing two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.

"The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here," said Kohli.

"For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way," he added.

Line-ups:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S.Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Refree: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

WorldCup19
Sport

Comments (59)

bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2019 03:01pm

May the best team win.

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Jun 05, 2019 03:19pm

It is pathetic to see the current state of SA cricket. Regardless of the outcome of SA and India match outcome, it is quite apparent unless SA Govt. and Cricket authorities take immediate corrective measures, their cricket is heading Zimbabwe cricket direction.

Promoting minorities is a Nobel cause, but doing in this type of nonsense disproportionate quota system manner, is a crime. No wonder many talented SA players are now either playing for other countries or have singed Kolpak deals.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 05, 2019 03:40pm

South Africa are in trouble as Bumrah dismissed both openers Amla and DeKock in quick succession. At the end of the 15th over South Africa’s score is 56/2.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 05, 2019 03:42pm

Bhumra is a through gentlemen bowler

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 05, 2019 03:42pm

Looking forward to India losing

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 05, 2019 03:58pm

Good start. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
SANJAY PATOLE
Jun 05, 2019 04:04pm

SA 4-80 in 20 overs. 2 wickets each for Bumrah and Chahal. Good going India. Keep the momentum.

Recommend 0
sd
Jun 05, 2019 04:07pm

Worlds No 1 & 2 Batsman and No 1 bowler they have , wicket keeper Dhoni they are best at present

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Jun 05, 2019 04:08pm

Bhag bhag bhag aaya sher aaya sher

Recommend 0
B SHYAM SUNDER
Jun 05, 2019 04:16pm

SA 89/5 in 23 overs Bowlers in control of game

Recommend 0
Sijal
Jun 05, 2019 04:18pm

RSA -96/5

Recommend 0
SANJAY PATOLE
Jun 05, 2019 04:20pm

It's 98-5 for SA in 24 overs.

Recommend 0
Modi Bhakt
Jun 05, 2019 04:21pm

95/5 now in 24 overs, looking like SA may not reach 200....Chak de India

Recommend 0
Subhabrata Chaudhury
Jun 05, 2019 04:24pm

old news.....its 100 for 5

Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Jun 05, 2019 04:25pm

Easy pizzy

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
Jun 05, 2019 04:28pm

Go India go

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jun 05, 2019 04:28pm

This is a tricky wicket and Duplesis has misread it. Indian bowlers are right on top. It’s 5 down for 100 in the 25th over. The first two batsmen has fallen to Bumrah, the next two to leggie Chahal, and 5th toleft arm spinner Kuldip.

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Jun 05, 2019 04:29pm

This Indian team does not fit into "favorite" category. Kuldip and Bhuvaneshwar are searching for form and the middle order is scratchy. Praying for reaching the semi final line up.

R.S. Menon, Bangalore

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 05, 2019 04:31pm

I feel that it will be good for Indian Batters, especially the openers Shikhar and Rohit, who have not been in best of forms in International Cricket of late if South Africa are bowled out cheaply. It will allow both of them to take their time play big innings.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 05, 2019 04:44pm

Eid Mubarak

Recommend 0
Pakistani I am
Jun 05, 2019 04:48pm

Disgusting...Why are South Africans throwing down their weapons against not so formidable Indian side? Would be bad for us if India wins and gains confidence from this match! :-(

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 05, 2019 04:49pm

India will win

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 05, 2019 04:50pm

I feel that it will be good for Indian Batters, especially the openers Shikhar and Rohit, who have not been in best of forms in International Cricket of late if South Africa are bowled out cheaply. It will allow both of them to take their time play big innings.

Recommend 0
Rj
Jun 05, 2019 04:54pm

South Africa has been crushed

Recommend 0
ND Gaur
Jun 05, 2019 05:08pm

@Rj, Well begun is only half done!

Recommend 0
Amit
Jun 05, 2019 05:14pm

@Pakistani I am , You can say week team why say not so formidable. By the way its 140/6 now.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 05, 2019 05:15pm

These Indians are no match for rising Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Jun 05, 2019 05:17pm

WC is over for SAF. They have to win 6 matches in a row after a potential defeat today, which is highly unlikely.

Recommend 0
BATMAN
Jun 05, 2019 05:22pm

158-7 now...

Recommend 0
j
Jun 05, 2019 05:25pm

india is playing good cricket here , best wishes from pakistan.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 05, 2019 05:39pm

South Africa will Win today.

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Jun 05, 2019 05:45pm

I believe one or maximum two spots reserved for minorities would have been fair. SA govt. could have and should devote resources to promote education and sports among disadvantaged population. Beside couple of spots, it should be on pure merit. This way neither SA cricket will suffer nor disadvantaged will be left behind.

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 05, 2019 05:55pm

Indians can fall like house of playing cards. So hold on your horses. Wait and watch. In cricket, love and war, anything is possible. Game can go on till last ball.

Recommend 0
Np
Jun 05, 2019 06:03pm

@Pakistani I am , Just accept the reality! SA is playing the best team !

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 05, 2019 06:05pm

South Africa is consistent, 3 matches and third loss coming up.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 05, 2019 06:14pm

Semi Finals line up looks like:

England, Australia, NZ and

West Indies or Pakistan.

South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are out of reckoning.

Recommend 0
Daksha
Jun 05, 2019 06:18pm

@Pakistani I am , if not so formidable then u should not be worried about.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 05, 2019 06:21pm

Bowlers have done their job, it's batsmen time.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 05, 2019 06:25pm

It only remains to be seen whether India wins by 5 wickets or more after they overpowered SA for 228

Recommend 0
Arumat
Jun 05, 2019 06:27pm

@Pakistani I am , Dude SA lost the previous two games which includes a match against Bangladesh,It is highly probable that they could loose this match not because india is strong but because they are in poor form

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jun 05, 2019 06:38pm

@Pakistani I am , I can understand your worries.

Recommend 0
Raj Canada
Jun 05, 2019 06:39pm

Pakistan should analysed Bumrah's each and every ball in slow motion, and should make strategies about how to at least save their wickets against him,before the big game on June 16. Otherwise, Pakistan will have to console them with the memory of last fluke win of champions trophy

Recommend 0
Harris
Jun 05, 2019 06:43pm

India looking like well oiled machine. Bumrah certainly is the best bowler in the world right now he is swinging it in huge amounts. Good find for India and might be the difference between England and India in latter stages. Credit where credit due.

Recommend 0
BILAL
Jun 05, 2019 06:45pm

@Pakistani I am , always depend on own talent and not on others failed confidence.

Recommend 0
SS
Jun 05, 2019 07:03pm

1st wkt down; good bowling

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2019 07:05pm

@Arshad ,
May the best team win.

Recommend 0
Veeran
Jun 05, 2019 07:10pm

@Arshad , How can you predict without the Indian Innings started. Always try to be balance judge after the couple of over bowled in field. Never think bad for anyone !!!

Recommend 0
Raj Canada
Jun 05, 2019 07:17pm

Kohli's last ten ODI inngs vs SA: 77, 138, 7, 76*, 112, 46*, 160*, 75, 36, 129* 856 runs in 10 innings with an unmatched Average: 142.67

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jun 05, 2019 07:38pm

South Africa bowling well, collected some good runs towards the end of the innings. Contrary to one of the above comments about quota system it's it's them who are rocking this moment

Recommend 0
Rajeev Gupta
Jun 05, 2019 07:42pm

@Pakistani I am , Shame on you..we always prefer and support the team from subcontinent if India is not a part of it. Ashamed to see your reaction ..

Recommend 0
leena
Jun 05, 2019 08:07pm

Kohli out india out

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 05, 2019 08:10pm

First team being eliminated:

South Africa

Recommend 0
A
Jun 05, 2019 08:17pm

Looks like India might not win this match.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 05, 2019 08:33pm

India is passionate.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Jun 05, 2019 08:37pm

@Arshad , it is your wish, not the outcome, which will not going to happen.

Recommend 0
indiBihari
Jun 05, 2019 08:40pm

@Arshad , congrates

Recommend 0
Kaz
Jun 05, 2019 09:06pm

@Arshad , in your dreams

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 05, 2019 09:18pm

India cruising for an easy victory....

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 05, 2019 09:48pm

India will win

Recommend 0

