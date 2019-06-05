India open World Cup campaign with win over South Africa courtesy Sharma century
Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas' tournament hopes.
Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma's 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their favourites tag in the showpiece event.
For South Africa, a third straight defeat in as many matches this World Cup left their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals on a knife edge.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal laid the platform for victory as India restricted an injury-hit South Africa to 227 for nine in 50 overs.
Chahal returned figures of 4-51 after Bumrah did the early damage by dismissing both South Africa openers. Sharma, who survived a dropped catch on one by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at second slip then anchored India's chase.
South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada struck early with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for eight but his team was short on runs to put pressure on the opposition batting.
Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock came up with a stunning catch behind the stumps to send back India skipper Virat Kohli for 18 off Andile Phehlukwayo — the first time in three World Cups the star batsman had not started the tournament with a hundred.
Sharma kept the chase on course, building partnerships that included an 85-run third-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 26.
The opener's well-judged mix of caution and aggression saw him reach his 23rd one-day century with a single off Tabraiz Shamsi, with Sharma hitting 13 fours and two sixes in total.
Sharma survived another reprieve on 107 after David Miller dropped a high but routine chance at cover to sum up South Africa's sorry performance so far before Chris Morris held a consolation caught and bowled chance, despite treading on the stumps at his end, to dismiss MS Dhoni (34).
Earlier, Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning, openers Hashim Amla (six) and de Kock (10) both falling to slip catches off his bowling.
Chahal soon took charge as he bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 22 with the first ball of his second over to end a 54-run third-wicket partnership.
He then bowled skipper Du Plessis for 38 later in the same over.
Morris, batting at No 8, provided late spark with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 — his highest ODI score.
South Africa have been hit by a spate of injuries, with pace spearhead Dale Steyn making an early exit from the tournament without playing a game.
India next play Australia at the Oval on Sunday while South Africa take on West Indies on Monday.
Captains' comments
"Mostly because of the make-up of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option," Du Plessis said at the toss.
"We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet."
South Africa announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup without playing a match — a major blow.
Tournament favourites India are also playing two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out.
India skipper Virat Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.
"The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here," said Kohli.
"For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way," he added.
Line-ups:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S.Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Refree: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Comments (100)
May the best team win.
It is pathetic to see the current state of SA cricket. Regardless of the outcome of SA and India match outcome, it is quite apparent unless SA Govt. and Cricket authorities take immediate corrective measures, their cricket is heading Zimbabwe cricket direction.
Promoting minorities is a Nobel cause, but doing in this type of nonsense disproportionate quota system manner, is a crime. No wonder many talented SA players are now either playing for other countries or have singed Kolpak deals.
South Africa are in trouble as Bumrah dismissed both openers Amla and DeKock in quick succession. At the end of the 15th over South Africa’s score is 56/2.
Bhumra is a through gentlemen bowler
Looking forward to India losing
Good start. Keep it up.
SA 4-80 in 20 overs. 2 wickets each for Bumrah and Chahal. Good going India. Keep the momentum.
Worlds No 1 & 2 Batsman and No 1 bowler they have , wicket keeper Dhoni they are best at present
Bhag bhag bhag aaya sher aaya sher
SA 89/5 in 23 overs Bowlers in control of game
RSA -96/5
It's 98-5 for SA in 24 overs.
95/5 now in 24 overs, looking like SA may not reach 200....Chak de India
old news.....its 100 for 5
Easy pizzy
Go India go
This is a tricky wicket and Duplesis has misread it. Indian bowlers are right on top. It’s 5 down for 100 in the 25th over. The first two batsmen has fallen to Bumrah, the next two to leggie Chahal, and 5th toleft arm spinner Kuldip.
This Indian team does not fit into "favorite" category. Kuldip and Bhuvaneshwar are searching for form and the middle order is scratchy. Praying for reaching the semi final line up.
R.S. Menon, Bangalore
I feel that it will be good for Indian Batters, especially the openers Shikhar and Rohit, who have not been in best of forms in International Cricket of late if South Africa are bowled out cheaply. It will allow both of them to take their time play big innings.
Eid Mubarak
Disgusting...Why are South Africans throwing down their weapons against not so formidable Indian side? Would be bad for us if India wins and gains confidence from this match! :-(
India will win
I feel that it will be good for Indian Batters, especially the openers Shikhar and Rohit, who have not been in best of forms in International Cricket of late if South Africa are bowled out cheaply. It will allow both of them to take their time play big innings.
South Africa has been crushed
@Rj, Well begun is only half done!
@Pakistani I am , You can say week team why say not so formidable. By the way its 140/6 now.
These Indians are no match for rising Pakistan.
WC is over for SAF. They have to win 6 matches in a row after a potential defeat today, which is highly unlikely.
158-7 now...
india is playing good cricket here , best wishes from pakistan.
South Africa will Win today.
I believe one or maximum two spots reserved for minorities would have been fair. SA govt. could have and should devote resources to promote education and sports among disadvantaged population. Beside couple of spots, it should be on pure merit. This way neither SA cricket will suffer nor disadvantaged will be left behind.
Indians can fall like house of playing cards. So hold on your horses. Wait and watch. In cricket, love and war, anything is possible. Game can go on till last ball.
@Pakistani I am , Just accept the reality! SA is playing the best team !
South Africa is consistent, 3 matches and third loss coming up.
Semi Finals line up looks like:
England, Australia, NZ and
West Indies or Pakistan.
South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are out of reckoning.
@Pakistani I am , if not so formidable then u should not be worried about.
Bowlers have done their job, it's batsmen time.
It only remains to be seen whether India wins by 5 wickets or more after they overpowered SA for 228
@Pakistani I am , Dude SA lost the previous two games which includes a match against Bangladesh,It is highly probable that they could loose this match not because india is strong but because they are in poor form
@Pakistani I am , I can understand your worries.
Pakistan should analysed Bumrah's each and every ball in slow motion, and should make strategies about how to at least save their wickets against him,before the big game on June 16. Otherwise, Pakistan will have to console them with the memory of last fluke win of champions trophy
India looking like well oiled machine. Bumrah certainly is the best bowler in the world right now he is swinging it in huge amounts. Good find for India and might be the difference between England and India in latter stages. Credit where credit due.
@Pakistani I am , always depend on own talent and not on others failed confidence.
1st wkt down; good bowling
@Arshad ,
May the best team win.
@Arshad , How can you predict without the Indian Innings started. Always try to be balance judge after the couple of over bowled in field. Never think bad for anyone !!!
Kohli's last ten ODI inngs vs SA: 77, 138, 7, 76*, 112, 46*, 160*, 75, 36, 129* 856 runs in 10 innings with an unmatched Average: 142.67
South Africa bowling well, collected some good runs towards the end of the innings. Contrary to one of the above comments about quota system it's it's them who are rocking this moment
@Pakistani I am , Shame on you..we always prefer and support the team from subcontinent if India is not a part of it. Ashamed to see your reaction ..
Kohli out india out
First team being eliminated:
South Africa
Looks like India might not win this match.
India is passionate.
@Arshad , it is your wish, not the outcome, which will not going to happen.
@Arshad , congrates
@Arshad , in your dreams
India cruising for an easy victory....
India will win
Am outstanding performance by India - their batting line up is impressive
Go Team India !!!
@Arshad , South Africa will NOT win today.
India about to win by 6Wkts.
If Bumrah can dismiss likes of Amla and DeKock then there is something very fishy about the game.
If Bangladesh can beat SA, why can't India? It's won by India.
India won...
India won by 6 wickets.
Well done India.
Business line performance with a 6 wicket win.
@Arshad Congratulation !!! India Won. well played by Rohit Sharma. Please change your thinking & wish every team for Good !!!!
India has won the match.
Ok, done and dusted the first one. Way to go India. Can SA bounce back the way Pakistan did in 1992.? Doubt it coz Pakistan had a skipper par excellence that time.
India won
Sorry Arshad!!! Sorry Pakistan!!!
Congrats India. You made us proud again.
mighty india crushed south Africa....world champions on the way.
Game over for SA.
@Karachi Wala, I agree with you.....
Congratulations India!! They are my favorite to win this tournament.
@leena, Looks like your wish was half fulfilled and despite of low score by Kohli, India did win this match.Keep watching, not just Kohli but even Shikhar Dhawan and MSD have a match winning innings due in this tournament.
TBF this Indian team for the WC is not 100% there in talent/skill/mentality. They seem jaded/tired. Others like Eng/Aus will easily defeat them. Pakistan is in much better shape in every aspect and expected to win the game on 6/16.
Results are out and India beat SA by 7 wickets/
India won against SA
INDIA HAS WON
@Arshad , India won.
Good win for India.
How relaxed were men in blue! That’s what you call winners.
Please update....India won the match
@leena, India 's Rohit hit man scored a century 122 not best SA.
@A, Bad in prediction....biased
India won. Clinical win or surgical win you may call it. No hurry for run rate, no need to throw wickets, no sign of panic and it has displayed cool, calculative and stress free game.
We have started our winning spree by defeating South Africa by 6 wickets. Horray!
India won
@Karachi Wala, tell Inzi that first. Pakistan has not got their best team out.
Well played India. They have started well. The chase was never going to be easy as it was not a flat track and SA were a determined bowling unit after their setbacks. India were expected to win being a strong side having won most of their games overseas. On recent form, England is the top team, followed by India and Australia on equal terms. The fourth position could be New Zealand. But we all know this can change. Pakistan had a great game against England. They showed a lot of character beating the top team and you could see they really wanted it badly, and respect to them.
The question is whether they can maintain the same intensity going forward. Pakistan has done poorly in the recent past and fans will hope that the England win is the turning point for them in this competition. Good luck to Pakistan in reaching the semis .. not so good luck if they meet India :)
@Rajeev Gupta, "we always prefer and support the team from subcontinent if India is not a part of it"
Not so. Some of you had predicted England victory because 1.3 billion prayers were with them!
Rabada was the only one working hard
India won like a champion.
@Rajeev Gupta, sure Rajeev, whatever makes you happy.
South african team looks very weak. Real test for india is against teams like new zealand, Australia and england
Congrats India, good job.
However, SA made a mistake. SA should have played an additional fast bowler instead of two spinners. Indian batsman are the best in the world against spin because India has the best spin bowlers in the world but against fast bowling Indian batsmen struggle. We all saw what Rabbada did by himself, so I think SA was one fast bowler short.