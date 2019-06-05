DAWN.COM

June 05, 2019

India 171-3 after 40 overs against South Africa

AFP | Dawn.com Updated June 05, 2019

India's captain Virat Kohli walks past South Africa's players during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India. — AFP
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (2R) with teammates celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller for 31 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India. — AFP
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers as India took control of their opening game of the World Cup. — Action Images via Reuters
India are 171-3 after 40 overs in pursuit of their 228-run target set by South Africa in their opening match of the World Cup in Southampton.

Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as India restricted South Africa to 227 for 9.

Chahal returned figures of four for 51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up, to the delight of a large contingent of Indian fans.

Chris Morris, batting at number eight, provided late resistance with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Kagiso Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 — his highest one-day international total.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah did the early damage, dismissing both openers to put South Africa, who desperately need a win after defeats in their opening two games, in deep trouble.

Chahal bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 22 with the first ball of his second over to end a 54-run third-wicket partnership.

He then bowled skipper Du Plessis for 38 later in the same over.

Spin partner Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with the wicket of JP Duminy, trapping the batsman lbw for three as South Africa slipped to 89-5.

David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo then put on 46 runs to slow India's charge and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

But Chahal once again made the breakthrough, dismissing both batsmen.

Miller was caught and bowled for 31 while Phehlukwayo was stumped on 34.

Earlier, Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six.

Amla, who missed South Africa's previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge and was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip, meaning South Africa were two down for 24.

But some counter-attacking batting late in the innings from Morris, who hit a boundary and two sixes during his 34-ball knock, gave the South Africans something to bowl at.

South Africa have been hit by a spate of injuries, with pace spearhead Dale Steyn making an early exit from the tournament without playing a game.

India, among the favourites, are playing their first game in the round-robin event, which concludes on July 14 in London.

Captains' comments

"Mostly because of the make-up of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option," Du Plessis said at the toss.

"We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet."

South Africa announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup without playing a match — a major blow.

Tournament favourites India are also playing two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.

"The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here," said Kohli.

"For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way," he added.

Line-ups:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S.Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Refree: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

WorldCup19
Sport

bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2019 03:01pm

May the best team win.

Karachi Wala
Jun 05, 2019 03:19pm

It is pathetic to see the current state of SA cricket. Regardless of the outcome of SA and India match outcome, it is quite apparent unless SA Govt. and Cricket authorities take immediate corrective measures, their cricket is heading Zimbabwe cricket direction.

Promoting minorities is a Nobel cause, but doing in this type of nonsense disproportionate quota system manner, is a crime. No wonder many talented SA players are now either playing for other countries or have singed Kolpak deals.

LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 05, 2019 03:40pm

South Africa are in trouble as Bumrah dismissed both openers Amla and DeKock in quick succession. At the end of the 15th over South Africa’s score is 56/2.

Surya Kant
Jun 05, 2019 03:42pm

Bhumra is a through gentlemen bowler

Amir
Jun 05, 2019 03:42pm

Looking forward to India losing

Saumya, India
Jun 05, 2019 03:58pm

Good start. Keep it up.

SANJAY PATOLE
Jun 05, 2019 04:04pm

SA 4-80 in 20 overs. 2 wickets each for Bumrah and Chahal. Good going India. Keep the momentum.

sd
Jun 05, 2019 04:07pm

Worlds No 1 & 2 Batsman and No 1 bowler they have , wicket keeper Dhoni they are best at present

Doctor DJ
Jun 05, 2019 04:08pm

Bhag bhag bhag aaya sher aaya sher

B SHYAM SUNDER
Jun 05, 2019 04:16pm

SA 89/5 in 23 overs Bowlers in control of game

Sijal
Jun 05, 2019 04:18pm

RSA -96/5

SANJAY PATOLE
Jun 05, 2019 04:20pm

It's 98-5 for SA in 24 overs.

Subhabrata Chaudhury
Jun 05, 2019 04:24pm

old news.....its 100 for 5

Baba ladla
Jun 05, 2019 04:25pm

Easy pizzy

Indian kashmiri
Jun 05, 2019 04:28pm

Go India go

Anil
Jun 05, 2019 04:44pm

Eid Mubarak

Pakistani I am
Jun 05, 2019 04:48pm

Disgusting...Why are South Africans throwing down their weapons against not so formidable Indian side? Would be bad for us if India wins and gains confidence from this match! :-(

Sweets
Jun 05, 2019 04:49pm

India will win

Rj
Jun 05, 2019 04:54pm

South Africa has been crushed

Arshad
Jun 05, 2019 05:39pm

South Africa will Win today.

A
Jun 05, 2019 08:17pm

Looks like India might not win this match.

Shehbaz
Jun 05, 2019 08:33pm

India is passionate.

Sanjay
Jun 05, 2019 08:37pm

@Arshad , it is your wish, not the outcome, which will not going to happen.

indiBihari
Jun 05, 2019 08:40pm

@Arshad , congrates

Kaz
Jun 05, 2019 09:06pm

@Arshad , in your dreams

Jehengir khan
Jun 05, 2019 09:18pm

India cruising for an easy victory....

Srini
Jun 05, 2019 09:29pm

@Pakistani I am , felt same during Pakistan England match:)

