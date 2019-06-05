India 171-3 after 40 overs against South Africa

India are 171-3 after 40 overs in pursuit of their 228-run target set by South Africa in their opening match of the World Cup in Southampton.

Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as India restricted South Africa to 227 for 9.

Chahal returned figures of four for 51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up, to the delight of a large contingent of Indian fans.

Chris Morris, batting at number eight, provided late resistance with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Kagiso Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 — his highest one-day international total.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah did the early damage, dismissing both openers to put South Africa, who desperately need a win after defeats in their opening two games, in deep trouble.

Chahal bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 22 with the first ball of his second over to end a 54-run third-wicket partnership.

He then bowled skipper Du Plessis for 38 later in the same over.

Spin partner Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with the wicket of JP Duminy, trapping the batsman lbw for three as South Africa slipped to 89-5.

David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo then put on 46 runs to slow India's charge and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

But Chahal once again made the breakthrough, dismissing both batsmen.

Miller was caught and bowled for 31 while Phehlukwayo was stumped on 34.

Earlier, Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six.

Amla, who missed South Africa's previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge and was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip, meaning South Africa were two down for 24.

But some counter-attacking batting late in the innings from Morris, who hit a boundary and two sixes during his 34-ball knock, gave the South Africans something to bowl at.

South Africa have been hit by a spate of injuries, with pace spearhead Dale Steyn making an early exit from the tournament without playing a game.

India, among the favourites, are playing their first game in the round-robin event, which concludes on July 14 in London.

Captains' comments

"Mostly because of the make-up of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option," Du Plessis said at the toss.

"We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet."

South Africa announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup without playing a match — a major blow.

Tournament favourites India are also playing two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.

"The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here," said Kohli.

"For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way," he added.

Line-ups:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S.Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Refree: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)