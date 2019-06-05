DAWN.COM

Eid prayers offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi on June 5. — AFP

Eidul Fitr celebrations kick off across Pakistan with traditional fervour

"Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. Wishing you all a Happy Eid," tweets PM Imran Khan.
Dawn.comUpdated Jun 05, 2019 12:12pm

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday (today), with traditional festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Congregations were held in open spaces, mosques and Eidgah's early in the day across Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported, adding that prayer leaders highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the welfare of Muslim communities worldwide, the report stated.

In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished Pakistanis a happy Eid.

"Let us all resolve to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society," he wrote.

The premier had offered Eid prayers in Islamabad, according to Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers Eid prayers in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
President Arif Alvi, parliamentarians and diplomats from other Muslim countries offered Eid prayers at the main congregation held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prayers being offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP
In megalopolis Karachi, the day began with a 21 gun-salute, Radio Pakistan reported. The main congregation was held at Gulshan-i-Jinnah (the old Polo Ground).

People offer Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters
As per Radio Pakistan, provincial governor Imran Ismail has ordered strict security in order to maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

A man waits for customers while selling colourful paper fans for children outside a mosque, as people attend Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayers in Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered prayers at the main congregation held at Badshahi Mosque.

A family takes a selfie after offering prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP
People exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP
In Quetta, the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road. Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani offered prayers at Governor House in Quetta.

According to Radio Pakistan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri are also celebrating Eid in Quetta.

Eid prayers offered in Peshawar on Tuesday. — AP
Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had celebrated Eid on Tuesday. The provincial government had declared Tuesday the first day of the post-Ramazan religious festival following the announcement of the sighting of Shawwal moon by a private Ruet Hilal committee based in Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

On Tuesday night, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday.

Girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday. — AP
Kris
Jun 05, 2019 11:50am

Nice picture. Eid Mubarak to all. This was a very peaceful Ramadan season compared to prior years. Hope that continues in the coming weeks and months.

Asifnaqvi
Jun 05, 2019 11:50am

Eid greetings !

Md. Asghar
Jun 05, 2019 11:51am

Please, put in some pictures from the Eid celebration in the country-side villages.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 05, 2019 11:52am

I wish all my fellow Pakistan's a very happy, peaceful and prosperous Eid Mubarak.

Anil
Jun 05, 2019 11:58am

Eid Mubarak to all of you ,from your indian well wisher!

SkyHawk
Jun 05, 2019 12:00pm

Great Eid message by the great PM Imran Khan of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Nick NY
Jun 05, 2019 12:16pm

Nice Pics!

Surya Kant
Jun 05, 2019 12:17pm

Just visited Haji Ali dargah in mumbai with wife to share happiness of Eid with fellow brothers. I wish I could post pictures.

Peru
Jun 05, 2019 12:18pm

Eid greetings from INDIA.

Vayuputra
Jun 05, 2019 12:21pm

Eid Mubarak from India to all Pakistani brothers and sisters. May this eid bring prosperity and happiness to your life.

