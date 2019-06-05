Eidul Fitr celebrations kick off across Pakistan with traditional fervour

"Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. Wishing you all a Happy Eid," tweets PM Imran Khan.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday (today), with traditional festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Congregations were held in open spaces, mosques and Eidgah's early in the day across Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported, adding that prayer leaders highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the welfare of Muslim communities worldwide, the report stated.

In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished Pakistanis a happy Eid.

"Let us all resolve to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society," he wrote.

The premier had offered Eid prayers in Islamabad, according to Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers Eid prayers in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

President Arif Alvi, parliamentarians and diplomats from other Muslim countries offered Eid prayers at the main congregation held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prayers being offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP

In megalopolis Karachi, the day began with a 21 gun-salute, Radio Pakistan reported. The main congregation was held at Gulshan-i-Jinnah (the old Polo Ground).

People offer Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters

As per Radio Pakistan, provincial governor Imran Ismail has ordered strict security in order to maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

A man waits for customers while selling colourful paper fans for children outside a mosque, as people attend Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayers in Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered prayers at the main congregation held at Badshahi Mosque.

A family takes a selfie after offering prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

People exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP

In Quetta, the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road. Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani offered prayers at Governor House in Quetta.

According to Radio Pakistan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri are also celebrating Eid in Quetta.

Eid prayers offered in Peshawar on Tuesday. — AP

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had celebrated Eid on Tuesday. The provincial government had declared Tuesday the first day of the post-Ramazan religious festival following the announcement of the sighting of Shawwal moon by a private Ruet Hilal committee based in Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

On Tuesday night, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday.

Girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday. — AP

Header photo: Eid prayers offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi on June 5. — AFP