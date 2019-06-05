DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Email

Eid prayers offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi on June 5. — AFP

Eidul Fitr celebrated across Pakistan with traditional fervour

"Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. Wishing you all a Happy Eid," tweets PM Imran Khan.
Dawn.comUpdated Jun 05, 2019 07:34pm

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday (today), with traditional festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Congregations were held in open spaces, mosques and Eidgah's early in the day across Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported, adding that prayer leaders highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the welfare of Muslim communities worldwide, the report stated.

In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished Pakistanis a happy Eid.

"Let us all resolve to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society," he wrote.

The premier had offered Eid prayers in Islamabad, according to Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers Eid prayers in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan offers Eid prayers in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

President Arif Alvi, parliamentarians and diplomats from other Muslim countries offered Eid prayers at the main congregation held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prayers being offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP
Prayers being offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP

Worshippers offer prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP
Worshippers offer prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

In megalopolis Karachi, the day began with a 21 gun-salute, Radio Pakistan reported. The main congregation was held at Gulshan-i-Jinnah (the old Polo Ground).

People offer Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters
People offer Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters

As per Radio Pakistan, provincial governor Imran Ismail has ordered strict security in order to maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

A man waits for customers while selling colourful paper fans for children outside a mosque, as people attend Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters
A man waits for customers while selling colourful paper fans for children outside a mosque, as people attend Eid prayers in Karachi. — Reuters

Girls take a selfie after attending Eidul Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — Reuters
Girls take a selfie after attending Eidul Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — Reuters

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayers in Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered prayers at the main congregation held at Badshahi Mosque.

A family takes a selfie after offering prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP
A family takes a selfie after offering prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

People exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP
People exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP

In Quetta, the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road. Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani offered prayers at Governor House in Quetta.

A policeman searches a worshiper as they arrive to offer prayers during Eidul Fitr at Eidgah ground in Quetta. — AFP
A policeman searches a worshiper as they arrive to offer prayers during Eidul Fitr at Eidgah ground in Quetta. — AFP

According to Radio Pakistan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri are also celebrating Eid in Quetta.

Kids play with toy guns on the first day of Eidul Fitr in Quetta. — AFP
Kids play with toy guns on the first day of Eidul Fitr in Quetta. — AFP

Eid prayers offered in Peshawar on Tuesday. — AP
Eid prayers offered in Peshawar on Tuesday. — AP

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had celebrated Eid on Tuesday. The provincial government had declared Tuesday the first day of the post-Ramazan religious festival following the announcement of the sighting of Shawwal moon by a private Ruet Hilal committee based in Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

Pakistani Wing Commander Usman Ali (C-R) offers sweets to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Mukund Kumar Jha (C-L) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr at the India Pakistan Wagah Border. — AFP
Pakistani Wing Commander Usman Ali (C-R) offers sweets to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Mukund Kumar Jha (C-L) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr at the India Pakistan Wagah Border. — AFP

On Tuesday night, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday.

Girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday. — AP
Girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday. — AP

Header photo: Eid prayers offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi on June 5. — AFP

Related Stories

Comments (24)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Kris
Jun 05, 2019 11:50am

Nice picture. Eid Mubarak to all. This was a very peaceful Ramadan season compared to prior years. Hope that continues in the coming weeks and months.

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 05, 2019 11:50am

Eid greetings !

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Jun 05, 2019 11:51am

Please, put in some pictures from the Eid celebration in the country-side villages.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 05, 2019 11:52am

I wish all my fellow Pakistan's a very happy, peaceful and prosperous Eid Mubarak.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 05, 2019 11:58am

Eid Mubarak to all of you ,from your indian well wisher!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 05, 2019 12:00pm

Great Eid message by the great PM Imran Khan of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Nick NY
Jun 05, 2019 12:16pm

Nice Pics!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 05, 2019 12:17pm

Just visited Haji Ali dargah in mumbai with wife to share happiness of Eid with fellow brothers. I wish I could post pictures.

Recommend 0
Peru
Jun 05, 2019 12:18pm

Eid greetings from INDIA.

Recommend 0
Vayuputra
Jun 05, 2019 12:21pm

Eid Mubarak from India to all Pakistani brothers and sisters. May this eid bring prosperity and happiness to your life.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 05, 2019 12:29pm

Eid mubarak everyone. Let's all try to be better human beings and better Pakistanis than we were after last Ramadan. Let's all look after those who're not as privileged as us!

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 05, 2019 12:42pm

Eid Mubarak to all.

Recommend 0
Twinkle India
Jun 05, 2019 12:43pm

Eid Mubarak to all enjoyyyyy !!!!!!

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jun 05, 2019 12:49pm

Eid Mubarak!! to everybody

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 05, 2019 01:08pm

Eid greetings from India to our Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Recommend 0
Syed Hussain
Jun 05, 2019 01:15pm

@Vayuputra , Thanks.Same to all of you in India

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 05, 2019 01:24pm

Eid Mubarak ! Peace to All !

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 05, 2019 01:30pm

!!! E I D M U B A R A K !!!

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 05, 2019 02:22pm

Nice pics. Eid Mubarak to all.

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jun 05, 2019 02:35pm

So nice to see the smiling faces of men,women and children on Eid in Pakistan.A warm Eid Mubarak to everyone.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jun 05, 2019 02:37pm

Eid Mubarak. Best wishes for a new beginning.

Recommend 0
SB
Jun 05, 2019 04:07pm

Eid Mubarak to everyone everywhere

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 05, 2019 04:31pm

EID MUBARAK. Let’s all pray for the underprivileged, the poor, to eliminate poverty from our continent and above all, let us all pray for peace across the globe. Ameen.

Recommend 0
Deepak
Jun 05, 2019 05:32pm

All differences and trolling aside. Eid Mubarak!

Recommend 0

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform