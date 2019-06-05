PM must be removed to save nation, says Zardari

NAWABSHAH: If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where “we too won’t be able to run the country”, former president Asif Ali Zardari said while addressing a gathering of party workers and notables at an iftar party hosted in his honour by Ismail Dahiri, a close aide to the PPP co-chairman, in Daulatpur on Tuesday.

“I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of most people will become a misery,” Mr Zardari warned.

He further said the Pakistan Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was “our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep”.

“Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end.”

Later, the PPP co-chairman visited the residence of a former MPA, Dr Bahadur Dahiri, in Daulatpur to offer condolences over the death of his mother. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sardar Khan Mohammed Dahiri, both former MPAs, a former minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Ashiq Zardari accompanied him.

Our Correspondent in Larkana adds: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, arrived at Naudero House on Tuesday to celebrate Eidul Fitr. During his stay he will visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to offer Fateha and lay wreaths at the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

