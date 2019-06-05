DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 05, 2019

PM must be removed to save nation, says Zardari

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 05, 2019

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File
NAWABSHAH: If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where “we too won’t be able to run the country”, former president Asif Ali Zardari said while addressing a gathering of party workers and notables at an iftar party hosted in his honour by Ismail Dahiri, a close aide to the PPP co-chairman, in Daulatpur on Tuesday.

“I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of most people will become a misery,” Mr Zardari warned.

He further said the Pakistan Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was “our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep”.

“Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end.”

Later, the PPP co-chairman visited the residence of a former MPA, Dr Bahadur Dahiri, in Daulatpur to offer condolences over the death of his mother. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sardar Khan Mohammed Dahiri, both former MPAs, a former minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Ashiq Zardari accompanied him.

Our Correspondent in Larkana adds: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, arrived at Naudero House on Tuesday to celebrate Eidul Fitr. During his stay he will visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to offer Fateha and lay wreaths at the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2019

Comments (7)

Adil Jadoon
Jun 05, 2019 09:13am

look who is talking....no one can run it because of you.

Imtiaz Syed New York
Jun 05, 2019 09:16am

Zardari is right in his demand to remove Imran Khan as according to his book PM must be corrupt and loot Pakistan's wealth to be stacked overseas.

Tariq
Jun 05, 2019 09:17am

Nation word mean "AAZ".

Sohail
Jun 05, 2019 09:19am

@Adil Jadoon, Well said, Sir.

Kalim Khan
Jun 05, 2019 09:21am

U ,Ur Party and Nawaz League looted and destroyed this country,now afraid of accountability and start threatening the present government. U r looter ,ur words mean nothing!!!

Khurram
Jun 05, 2019 09:29am

It's time to go to jail for you and your sister buddy. The Nation is waiting patiently. Hope to see you behind bars.

shahid
Jun 05, 2019 09:30am

Look who is talking. Very funny statement by Zardari.

