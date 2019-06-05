Prime Minister Imran appreciates military's 'voluntary' cuts in defence expenditures
Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Twitter late Tuesday that the military has agreed to slash the defence budget for the next fiscal year in line with broader austerity measures being introduced by the government.
The premier noted that these cuts were agreed to despite "multiple security challenges".
He further stated that the money saved would be diverted to aid the development of the merged tribal areas and Balochistan.
Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, stated in a later tweet that the cuts "will not be at the cost of of defense and security", and that it was important for the military to participate in the rebuilding of Balochistan and the erstwhile tribal areas.
Director General of ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor further stated that the slashes would be managed "internally" by all three branches of the armed forces taking into account strategic compulsions.
Earlier in February, the government had decided not to make any cuts in the country’s defence budget for the ongoing year.
“The country’s defence budget is already low as compared to other states in the region, and therefore it should be increased,” the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, had said.
“We want to increase our defence and security; therefore we need to increase our defence budget and for that purpose we want to generate more revenue,” Chaudhry had added.
Last month, however, the government had announced that all civil and military institutions would contribute to the austerity-oriented federal budget for 2019-20.
“There will be austerity in the coming budget. We will try to keep government expenditures to the minimum possible level,” Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh had said. “God willing we will all stand together on this, whether it is civilian or army [institutions] or the private sector.”
Placed in a difficult neighbourhood, it was the most important thing for a sovereign country like Pakistan to protect its people and borders and to give whatever sacrifice was possible, Shaikh had said, adding: "Nevertheless, we are all on the same page whether these are civilians or armed forces that there should be serious, sustained and structured reforms through difficult decisions and all would participate in this effort and you would see this in the new budget”.
Top military spenders
Pakistan was 2018's 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of $11.4 billion, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said in April.
The military spending of 2018 made up for four per cent of Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) which is the highest level since 2004, according to the report by the Sweden-based institute.
The top military spender in the world is the United States, which spent $649bn on its forces last year. The US military spending, however, has decreased by 17pc over the past decade, the report said.
It is followed by China (around $250bn), Saudi Arabia (around $67.6bn), India ($66.5bn) and France ($63.8bn). These five countries accounted for 60pc of global military spending.
According to the report, India's military spending, which rose by 3.1pc between 2017-18, was "largely motivated by tensions and rivalry with Pakistan and China".
Despite the increase from last year, India's military burden was the lowest since the 1960s and made up for 2.4pc of its GDP.
This is the Exampolary Action taken by our Military Establishment and is lesson and guidance for other state institutions. Despite of very tuff security situation like Our Main Biggest Enemy India knocks the door every day for compelling us to fight, Afghanistan border area Fancing, 5th Generation war against us through PTM and other internal sources. .
There should be no military cuts. Pakistan has to defend itself. Pakistan army zindabad.
What are the figures?
A good omen for civil-military ties.
40-50 years of mess can’t be undone in months. IK needs to be given at least a term to show some results.
Salute. A great gesture to show that Forces stand with the suffered people of the motherland.
Wasn't the whole argument behind having nukes was that it reduced the need for a large defence budget? Secondly, is there an IMF hand behind this move? Anyway, the defence budget should be proportional to India's defence budget.
The only difference in military spending is that other countries spend it on military hardware while we spend it on multiple allowances, staff cars, servants for home, building renovations, housing schemes, and so many other things of personal comfort.
There should have been no compromise keeping in view relelection of Modi
This step is much appreciated and in the right direction. And @dawn while analyses are good, there is no need to spin it any other way by justifying India's spending or citing percentage of gdp figures. Let's just simply appreciate it.
Good decision by Pak-mil, since country is in dire condition it stands to reason all national institutions should implement further austerity for the betterment of Pakistan. Pakistan won't have the respect around the world until we are economicially independent and strong, doesn't matter that we have nukes, if we are beggars.
Khan's commitment to reform economy is well appreciated by pak mil.
Could the truth to this news be the same as of the oil discovery.
Lands are not defended nation's are we need to build nation first, our biggest perceived threat is from our identical neighbor and we should make our defense expenditures competitive, our neighbor spend 2.6% of GDP and we spend 4%
Why still no recovery of looted money abroad?
Forces budgets should be supplimented by selling defence societies plots at market rates to the highest bidders instead of the current system. Furthermore, other than the core requirement all other industries and business should be sold by IPO offerings the money thus generated should be used for debt payback.
India's 66Bn$ budget includes defence pensions which alone amounted to some 21Bn$ annually and that means India is spending only around 45Bn$ or 1.6% of GDP which has been widely criticized both within & beyond India. The Indian Military, moreover, does not run any businesses of profit unlike that in Pakistan and it is safe to assume that proceeds from these would be plowed into defence expenditures of Pakistan as well. Pakistan's, like China's defence budget, is opaque & this 4% could well be 6-6.5%. As ex-Def min, Jaitley had indicated earlier this year, it is expected that India would hike its defence budget to at least 2.2% from the 1.6% allocated at present.
@fahimkhalil , What the high defense expenditures have done to you is hallucinate about some '5th gen warfare' incessantly and also impeded your ability to write proper spelling in the ensuing rage. The '5th gen warfare' that you talk about is/was the same that was put to use in 1971 and hence is not all that new or radical if you had learnt the right lessons in 1971, which doesn't seem to be the case. But please feel free to spend to your heart's content on defense.
The only person who is having sleepless nights in Pakistan is Gen. Bajwa. The General knows that there are external security threats, internal unrest, limited finances and a PM who has no clue how to Govern.
@Lutera, Of course, it was IMF's demands which have translated into 'voluntary gestures' today. At least, if not moola, some brownie points could be scored through this exercise.
@aisha, where is the money going to come from?
@SB, I do not suppose Pakistan's 4% also includes the defence pensions which happens to be the case in India's 2.6%. We otherwise spend just 1.6% on defence although that could rise even as you cut yours.
@Adil, Pakistan not reducing it's defense expenditure is what the Indians wan't.
@gamechanger, what is your point?
It seems like a drama
The cut should be about the perks and privileges, housing schemes, golf clubs, and more things that poor can't even imagine.