PM Imran, opposition leaders urge nation to show compassion on Eidul Fitr

The controversy surrounding the date of Eidul Fitr across Pakistan finally came to an end on Tuesday after the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal.

Soon after the announcement was made, messages conveying Eid wishes from the government and opposition members started pouring in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Eid message urged the nation to show compassion and "share pleasures with the needy and poor" as that is the only way to truly enjoy the religious festival.

"The objective of Eidul Fitr is to promote unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among Muslims," he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He further said: "People can only share [the] joys of Eid with others if they abide by the golden principles of Islam and promote generosity by doing away with negative behaviours including jealousy, greed and hatred."

He promised that his government will "continue playing its responsible role for developing Pakistan into a real welfare state".

President Arif Alvi

The president also called upon the people to "adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases".

According to Radio Pakistan, the president further said: "The festival of Eidul Fitr carries the essence of Islamic values and traditions and also symbolises the religious ethos. It is also a day of completion of the month-long training which Muslims undergo during the blessed month of Ramazan."

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, tweeted Eid greetings on behalf of the armed forces.

He also tweeted a message from Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa: “Eid Mubarak with prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Aamen."

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

The NA speaker also appealed to the people to "help those who are in need and share our happiness with them".

"In order to establish a strong Islamic welfare society, it is imperative that [everyone] plays a role to wipe out social injustices and promote harmony."

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari

The former president in his Eid message urged the people to help the less-privileged and to pray for peace and prosperity of the nation.

"It is extremely important [for us] to [develop] national consensus and unity at this time. We have to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution — that abides by religious and democratic rule. We will have to defeat the elements that promote conflicts and hatred in the garb of religion."

"On this occasion, we should remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country," he added.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif

In a statement issued from Kot Lakhpat jail, where he is currently imprisoned, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said: "I pray that Allah fulfils my supplications for the country and people. My Eid is dedicated to the poor people who are forced to live in destitution."

Meanwhile, his daughter Maryam Nawaz lamented that she would be spending the festival without her parents.

"After spending last year's Eidul Azha with my father in jail, this is the first Eid that I will be spending without my parents. I was not allowed to meet my father. He is spending Eidul Azha, Ramazan and Eidul Fitr in jail because he committed the crime of demanding that the Constitution of Pakistan should be followed."