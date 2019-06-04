Eid to be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday as Shawwal moon sighted

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Tuesday announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb at a news conference after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He said the committee received multiple testimonies of moon-sighting from the across the country and is continuing to receive evidences.

Several Middle Eastern countries and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

Mufti Muneeb also addressed the controversy generated in recent weeks regarding moonsighting in the country, saying "all acclaimed scholars have full confidence in the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee."

He noted that parts of KP will also celebrate Eid tomorrow, as will countries including Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India.

"I want to say whether it's the 18th Amendment or the 28th Amendment, these are all subservient to religion, religion will never be subservient to these," the scholar asserted.

He expressed displeasure at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for allowing Eid to be celebrated in KP on a different day than the rest of the country. "I was astonished that the party (PTI) which has a government in the federation is deviating [from the norm] at the provincial government level. This is a most unusual event in Pakistan's history," he said.

Mufti Muneeb appealed to the electronic media to not consider Peshawar's Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, where controversial cleric Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai independently announces dates of religious festivals, as "the entire province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

"Will you remove the other areas from the province? That's why those who are appointed to government positions should fully favour the sensitivities of their roles," he said.

"[KP Chief Minister] Mahmood Khan sahab is not the first chief minister. Many others have come before him. All in all, whatever they did on the local level, they never let their decisions be the source of controversy for the whole country."

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.