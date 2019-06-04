Firdous wants cabinet members to abandon 'poisonous narrative'
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday declared that cabinet members should "abandon the poisonous narrative that might affect someone's integrity".
Awan, who was speaking to journalists at the Lahore Press Club, said that members of the cabinet should keep in mind that they were "players in [Prime Minister] Imran Khan's team". She was speaking to journalists following the election of Arshad Ansari as LPC president.
"Recently, a public office holder fired at the frontline of the journalist [community]," she quipped, likely referring to the Twitter spat between Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and journalist Sami Ibrahim.
She admitted that cabinet members may have like and dislikes but said that expressing opinions must not clash with ministerial assignments.
"We (cabinet members) should not [adopt] the poisonous narrative that might affect someone's integrity, especially the journalist community," she said. "We should put a stop to verbal diarrhoea."
She insisted that instead of creating problems for the premier, cabinet members should lessen them. Awan clarified that the prime minister's ideology was not combative and that he consults all members of his team before taking any decision even if they disagree with him. The final decision, however, is based on consensus and everyone must respect it, she said.
Addressing the opposition, Awan said that labelling elected members with negative titles amounted to "disrespecting the sanctity of [their] office".
Awan insisted that people must "own and respect" every elected representative of the public on both provincial and federal levels.
"If you label the prime minister with [abusive] titles, it means that jealousy and hatred have taken over your heart [...] You are not just criticising the person who is occupying the chair, you are disrespecting the sanctity of the [office]," she said.
"People come and go, but the sanctity of institutions and [executive] office should always remain intact," she insisted.
She further said that the efforts she had made to resolve the complaints of the journalist community were in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's "vision for journalists". She dispelled the notion that the government was trying to "drive [the media] against the wall", saying that the premier understood that the journalist community had strengthened his narrative which contributed to his victory in 2018 elections.
No one is above the law but this unique lady is an exception, being turn-coat and a special assistant of Imran Khan. Does she not become a violator of article 62 due to diagonally opposite positions in her present and past?
Confrontation with Judiciery not acceptable to all. Donot go beyand reasonable approach Mrs/Mr
You were also the part of rotten system while being in PPP. That time you were silent and were enjoying the rotten system, how people are changing with time and status in Pakistan is out of my understanding
Can Awan please respond to the points raised by Justice Isa and submit a apology for perverting the course of justice and trying Justice Isa in media. If the PTI government is honest about its intentions, it should also be prepared to admit its errors and be honest with itself
What about IK whose case is pending in ECP
Fully agree
What is all the fuss about, if his assets were declared he has nothing to worry about and if not then why not?
Good but do apply it too.....
Law in action, only to the extent of starting an investigation, first-page news afterwards an old story without an end.
First, after Justice Isa’ rebut, it is hard to imagine how the person of his caliber is wrong. Secondly, why Govt. has not filed a reference against Chairman NAB, who we all know brought disgrace to his institution?
Except the corrupt politicians, the corrupt bureaucrats, their friends, relatives, the US officials (the likes of Raymond Davis) who work in this country and kill our people, the Chinese who are trying to take over our country, the 2nd class businessmen, who don't give their taxes.........and the list goes on
Character assassination should not be the job of anyone who is paid by the people of Pakistan be they President or Prime Minister.
Justice Isa is such an honourable man, he could not be involved in wrongdoing and, if he were, he would have resigned immediately.
What we will wait to see is if the President and the PM will have the moral courage and decency to do so when they are found to have acted irresponsibly.
Pakistan is rapidly becoming a place where decency, independence and moral courage are becoming liabilities rather than qualities to cherish and preserve. We are a financially bankrupt country and things like this make right minded people wonder if we are, now, also a morally bankrupt nation.
If the honorable judge has nothing to hide he should just take this opportunity to prove him honest beyond doubt, will only help elevate his stature further
She must understand that critism is the jewel of true democracy.
Fascism anyone?
Excuse me!!! But if I can recall correctly, you were doing exactly same while in opposition. You were disrespecting the PM office when Mr. Sharif (may be not so) was occupying that office.
Wonder if this soft spoken and eloquent lady is the kind of close team of PM Khan that PTI supporters dreamed he would bring to solve all problems and usher in a Naya Pakistan? Do you feel proud whenever she does a press conference?
What sanctity..? Criticism is part of democracy, no one is a holy cow..!
Very appropriate statement. Nawaz Sharif and other PMs were recklessly mocked by PTI and IK. It was considered acceptable and fashionable at that time.
One reaps what one sows.
The same way you did it with Nawaz Sharif.
Great. This has to be published in India.
I'm a PTI supporter, but this is pretty rich even in my opinion.
Are you kidding me ? These are slow and steady steps towards a fascist regime.
Action matters, words do not. Follow your own advice and respect others.
Yesterday this lady said there is no holy cow in any institute. Now why is she taking a 360 turn? Wasn't "Go Nawaz Go" disrespectful to the sanctity of then PM's office.
wow! it is like "kingship" of medieval England. Please enlighten us how to criticize PM without disturbing the sanctity.
Imran khan is a legend in the world. World respects him but worthless people amongst us, for their selfish reasons attack him too.
IK is synonomous with honesty.
You reap would sow. Imran Khan started the abusive languageiq
What about media smear of Justice Isa. Isn’t that attacking the sanctity of judiciary. What about calling names to the opposition parties? Wasn’t that insulting the sanctity of the office. The irony is the duplicity practiced by the government is in itself an insult of the sanctity of the office is totally lost on the government.
Apparently shouting slurs from top of a container is a great act of respect.
You are wrong Ms Awan.
A honest criticism of Pm should and must be done. This is fundamental pillar of Democracy.
@Zaim, No, she has taken a 180 degree turn. In that she has her master, Mr Imran Khan, to thank. He said taking utuns is the hallmark of a leader and this lady probably wants to considered a leader.
@Zaim,
Why "Go Nawaz Go is disrespectful" if people choose to do so?
And it proved so in elections!
@Zak, I do not know which world your are in. In my world once a person becomes a public figure he must accept criticism or leave the office. You can not have thin skin in public offices.
“People come and go” not in the case of the Shariffs or zardaris... they only come and never go...
@Zaim, Nawaz himself was a disrespect to the office he held when he lied on the floor of the parliament, got his daughter involved in the calibre font lie of the year and also during his interrogation took over 2 hours to admit his relative was infacf his relative...
@Zak, You will be bestowed with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for your contribution to the art of sycophancy and devotion to IK.