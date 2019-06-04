Criticism of PM amounts to disrespecting sanctity of his office, says Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that labelling elected members with negative titles amounted to "disrespecting the sanctity of [their] office".

Addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), Awan insisted that people must "own and respect" every elected representative of the public on both provincial and federal levels. She was speaking to journalists following the election of Arshad Ansari as LPC president.

"If you label the prime minister with [abusive] titles, it means that jealousy and hatred have taken over your heart [...] You are not just criticising the person who is occupying the chair, you are disrespecting the sanctity of the [office]," she said.

"People come and go, but the sanctity of institutions and [executive] office should always remain intact," she insisted.

She further said that the efforts she had made to resolve the complaints of the journalist community were in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's "vision for journalists". She dispelled the notion that the government was trying to "drive [the media] against the wall", saying that the premier understood that the journalist community had strengthened his narrative which contributed to his victory in 2018 elections.