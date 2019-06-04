DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Criticism of PM amounts to disrespecting sanctity of his office, says Awan

Dawn.comUpdated June 04, 2019

Email

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses a press conference at Lahore Press Club. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses a press conference at Lahore Press Club. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that labelling elected members with negative titles amounted to "disrespecting the sanctity of [their] office".

Addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), Awan insisted that people must "own and respect" every elected representative of the public on both provincial and federal levels. She was speaking to journalists following the election of Arshad Ansari as LPC president.

"If you label the prime minister with [abusive] titles, it means that jealousy and hatred have taken over your heart [...] You are not just criticising the person who is occupying the chair, you are disrespecting the sanctity of the [office]," she said.

"People come and go, but the sanctity of institutions and [executive] office should always remain intact," she insisted.

She further said that the efforts she had made to resolve the complaints of the journalist community were in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's "vision for journalists". She dispelled the notion that the government was trying to "drive [the media] against the wall", saying that the premier understood that the journalist community had strengthened his narrative which contributed to his victory in 2018 elections.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...
June 03, 2019

OIC politicking

UNITY in the Muslim world has been a distant dream, with sectarian, nationalist and other factors often cropping up...
June 03, 2019

Sales tax bonds

AT long last, the government has managed to deliver on its promise made in January to exporters that the sales tax...
June 03, 2019

HIV and healthcare

THE outbreak of HIV/AIDS cases in Ratodero — around 730 thus far, including nearly 600 children — must focus the...