June 04, 2019

Sri Lanka all out for 201 in rain-washed World Cup clash against Afghanistan

AFP | AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 04, 2019

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the Cricket World Cup group stage match against Afghanistan at the Cardiff Stadium, Wales on Tuesday June 4. — AP
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4. — AFP
Sri Lanka were dismissed for 201 in their rain-affected World Cup match against Afghanistan in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Resuming after a rain delay of nearly three hours with Sri Lanka on 182-8, Afghanistan needed just 23 balls to take the final two wickets of the innings. Lasith Malinga was bowled off a slower ball by Dawlat Zadran for 4, and Nuwan Pradeep was also bowled by Rashid Khan for 0.

Afghanistan's victory target is 187, a revised figure using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Earlier, Sri Lanka batting order had suffered a dramatic collapse as with Mohammad Nabi wreaked havoc with three wickets in five balls.

The side slumped from 144-1 to 182-8 against Afghanistan before rain stopped play in their Cricket World Cup match in Cardiff.

Opener Kusal Perera departed for 78 when gloving a reverse sweep behind off allrounder Rashid Khan, leaving Sri Lanka 180-8, before the rain came.

Lasith Malinga, Perera's replacement, added two runs to the total before play was stopped at the end of 33 overs.

The batting side made a bright start under heavy skies in Cardiff, passing the 100 mark in the 15th over and looked comfortable at 144 for one.

But off-spinner Nabi, who had earlier removed Dimuth Karunaratne, then created panic in the Sri Lankan ranks, taking three wickets in an over.

Nabi bowled Lahiru Thirimanne for 25 before having Kusal Mendis caught by Rahmat Shah in the slips for two runs. Angelo Mathews was next to go, for a duck, also caught by Shah.

Fast bowler Hamid Hassan then had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind the stumps for nought by Mohammad Shahzad to leave Sri Lanka shell-shocked.

They were in even deeper trouble when Thisara Perera was run out for two, leaving them 159-6.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat, hoping to take advantage of the favourable conditions for bowlers in the Welsh capital.

But openers Karunaratne and Kusal Perera settled quickly and grabbed the initiative, putting on 92 for the first wicket for the out-of-form side.

Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to stop the flow of runs, with Hassan withdrawn from the attack after conceding 30 runs from just two overs.

Sri Lanka's charge was initially slowed when captain Karunaratne was caught by Najibullah Zadran at long on off the bowling of Nabi for 30 but there were no signs of the carnage to come.

Both sides were soundly beaten in their first matches of the tournament in England and Wales.

Former champions Sri Lanka were thumped by 10 wickets by New Zealand on the same ground while Afghanistan went down by seven wickets to defending champions Australia in Bristol.

“The conditions are suitable for the bowlers and there's cloudy weather, so it's a good toss to win,” Naib said earlier.

“We took a lot of things from our last game against Australia. Sri Lanka are a champion side so it depends on the day if we play our best cricket.”

Afghanistan, playing at only their second World Cup, beat 1996 world champions Sri Lanka soundly in last year's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka, who lost to heavily to Afghanistan in last year's Asia Cup, have won only one of their 10 one-day international matches this year — against minnows Scotland.

Teams

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wkt), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wkt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga

Pakman
Jun 04, 2019 03:51pm

Go Lanka Go! Great show so far from Sri Lanka.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 04, 2019 04:47pm

Afghanistan will win

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 04, 2019 05:27pm

Have you checked the score now? SL are 8 down for 186. Great change for Afghans to score a win

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 04, 2019 06:08pm

At 180 for the loss of eight wickets, Sri Lanka was in great trouble but rain at Cardiff, capital city of Wales in the United Kingdom, not only saved them but also provided them the much needed break that they were struggling for in their second match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 04, 2019 06:27pm

Sri Lanka seems to be the weakest team in this tournament.

Recommend 0
Ttk
Jun 04, 2019 06:59pm

I have a feeling that half of the matches will be washed out.. a wrong place to host limited hours game...

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 04, 2019 07:30pm

Hard luck for afghanistan

Recommend 0

