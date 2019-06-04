DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan five men down in rain-washed World Cup clash against Sri Lanka

AFP | AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 04, 2019

Email

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai bats during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4. — AFP
Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai bats during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4. — AFP
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the Cricket World Cup group stage match against Afghanistan at the Cardiff Stadium, Wales on Tuesday June 4. — AP
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the Cricket World Cup group stage match against Afghanistan at the Cardiff Stadium, Wales on Tuesday June 4. — AP
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4. — AFP
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4. — AFP

Afghanistan suffer a steady wall of wickets after the resumption of a rain-affected World Cup match in Cardiff on Tuesday against Sri Lanka, with the side at 96-5 at the end of 20 overs.

They require another 91 runs with 5 wickets and 21 remaining.

Sri Lanka innings

Mohammad Nabi ran through a panic-stricken Sri Lanka top order in the World Cup on Tuesday as Afghanistan bowled their struggling opponents out for 201 in a rain-affected match in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka came out of the blocks quickly under leaden skies, reaching 144 for one before the halfway point of their innings and were on course for a morale-boosting big score against the unfancied Afghans.

But Nabi, who had earlier removed captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 30, turned the match in the Welsh capital on its head, with three wickets in five balls as Sri Lanka slumped to 146-4.

“I tried my best to turn on this pitch, loop a lot, and trying my best to bowl on the good areas,” said a delighted Nabi.

“We will try our best to achieve this total and not give away a lot of wickets to the opposition team.” Shell-shocked Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, with 35 extras the second-highest scorer.

The turning point of the match was the dramatic 22nd over.

Nabi bowled Lahiru Thirimanne for 25 before having Kusal Mendis caught by Rahmat Shah in the slips for two runs. Angelo Mathews was next to go, for a duck, also caught by Shah.

Fast bowler Hamid Hassan then had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind for nought by Mohammad Shahzad to leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble.

Thisara Perera was run out for two before Isuru Udana was bowled by Dawlat Zadran for 10.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan joined the party, having opener Kusal Perera caught behind by Shahzad for 78.

Rain then intervened, forcing the players from the field, with Sri Lanka 182-8.

The rain delay meant the match was reduced to 41 overs a side but Sri Lanka folded quickly after the resumption, losing Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep for the addition of just 19 more runs.

Afghanistan need a rain-revised target of 187 to win.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and chose to field, hoping to take advantage of the favourable conditions for bowlers.

But openers Karunaratne and Kusal Perera settled quickly as they shared a stand of 92 for the out-of-form side. Both teams were soundly beaten in their first matches of the tournament in England and Wales.

Former champions Sri Lanka were thumped by 10 wickets by New Zealand on the same ground while Afghanistan went down by seven wickets to defending champions Australia in Bristol.

Afghanistan, playing in only their second World Cup, beat 1996 world champions Sri Lanka soundly in last year's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka have won only one of their 10 one-day international matches this year -- against minnows Scotland.

Teams

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wkt), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wkt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Pakman
Jun 04, 2019 03:51pm

Go Lanka Go! Great show so far from Sri Lanka.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 04, 2019 04:47pm

Afghanistan will win

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 04, 2019 05:27pm

Have you checked the score now? SL are 8 down for 186. Great change for Afghans to score a win

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 04, 2019 06:08pm

At 180 for the loss of eight wickets, Sri Lanka was in great trouble but rain at Cardiff, capital city of Wales in the United Kingdom, not only saved them but also provided them the much needed break that they were struggling for in their second match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 04, 2019 06:27pm

Sri Lanka seems to be the weakest team in this tournament.

Recommend 0
Ttk
Jun 04, 2019 06:59pm

I have a feeling that half of the matches will be washed out.. a wrong place to host limited hours game...

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 04, 2019 07:30pm

Hard luck for afghanistan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...
June 03, 2019

OIC politicking

UNITY in the Muslim world has been a distant dream, with sectarian, nationalist and other factors often cropping up...
June 03, 2019

Sales tax bonds

AT long last, the government has managed to deliver on its promise made in January to exporters that the sales tax...
June 03, 2019

HIV and healthcare

THE outbreak of HIV/AIDS cases in Ratodero — around 730 thus far, including nearly 600 children — must focus the...