Pakistan fined for slow over rate against England

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and his teammates have been fined for a slow over rate against England in Monday's World Cup match won by the men in green.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) press release issued on Monday stated that the captain was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his teammates were fined 10pc each for a "minor over rate breach".

The press release said Pakistan was "ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration".

England players Jofra Archer and Jason Roy were also fined 15pc for breaching "Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct" during the same match, the press release said.

Roy breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using audible obscenities in an international match". A demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

According to the ICC, in the 14th over of Pakistan's innings, Roy used an "audible obscenity" after misfielding, which the umpires "clearly heard".

Meanwhile, Archer was fined for breaching Article 2.8 of the code of conduct, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

According to the ICC statement, in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, Archer "showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery". A demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

The charges against the players were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi as well as third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney.

ICC said that all three players had admitted to the offences and accepted the sanctions that had been proposed by the match referee Jeff Crowe and therefore "there was no need for a formal hearing".