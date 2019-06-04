DAWN.COM

Nothing about London properties was hidden: Faez

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJune 04, 2019

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is facing a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), on Monday wrote another letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, repeating his request for a copy of the reference. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website
ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is facing a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), on Monday wrote another letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, repeating his request for a copy of the reference.

In the eight-page letter, the Supreme Court judge expressed the confidence that the president will do everything in his power to ensure that all obey the Constitution.

Earlier on May 29, the judge had written a one-page letter to the president, complaining that selective leaks to the media amount to his character assassination, thus jeopardising his right to due process and fair trial.

Read: SC judge writes to Alvi over reference reports

In the fresh letter, which legal observers believe is a kind of a response to allegations being levelled against the judge for keeping three properties in London, Justice Isa said that he might have endured the inquisition tactics employed against him and his family. “But does the matter not suggest something more sinister to undermine the independence of the judiciary?” he asked. The letter went on to say that the judge would not permit this to happen and, as per his constitutional oath, would preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

Judge wonders whether PM has disclosed in his tax returns the properties owned by his wives and children

If the independence of the judiciary is destroyed, the fundamental rights of people enshrined in the Constitution become little more than words on paper, he feared, adding that the sanctity of the Constitution is of paramount concern to him.

Article 5 stipulates that obedience to the Constitution and law is inviolable obligation of every citizen, the letter recalled, adding that thus a far greater responsibility rests on those who holds the constitutional offices.

The document complained that the judge and his family had been maliciously maligned by half-truths and innuendoes by members of the government, which was deeply distressing.

If the objective is to invade the private lives and create intrigue by violating the privacy, then why is the whole truth withheld, the letter asked, adding that the judge was compelled to disclose facts with a view to exposing false reports.

Justice Isa said the government sleuths surely know that after completing their education, both the children worked in London and details of three properties disseminated by the government people are those in which they live with their spouses. Those in whose names they stand own the properties and no attempt was ever made to conceal their ownership. The properties were never held under trust, nor were a special purpose vehicle or offshore companies ever created, the letter reminded.

Therefore, it contended that the judge was not under any obligation to disclose his finances/financials, but did so voluntarily because doubts have been cast upon his integrity. The letter stated that the judge was fully compliant with the taxation regime of Pakistan and never received any notice in respect of the properties nor with regard to his wife and children.

Once the judge joined the legal profession, he started filling out the requisite returns and paid the applicable income tax. There is no outstanding demand of the income tax department against the judge nor is there any income tax proceedings pending against him.

The letter wondered whether the prime minister had disclosed in all his tax returns the properties owned by his wives and children. If the prime minister did not do so, he had surely not advised the president to submit the reference.

The letter regretted that due process and fair trial and constitutional protection to the judge has been violated even before the council issued any notice.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2019

Maboob Saleem
Jun 04, 2019 07:30am

Earlier on May 29, the judge had written a one-page letter to the president, complaining that selective leaks to the media amount to his character assassination... .... He will need to prove where the leaks came from to have grounds for a defamation of character civil suit, although character assassination it may have been.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 04, 2019 07:32am

I trust you Sir. You are the son of a person who contributed a lot to make Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Osama
Jun 04, 2019 07:38am

You will get a chance to defend yourself in the SJC. By writing such a letter will only give fuel to the media trial.

Recommend 0
A
Jun 04, 2019 07:38am

Please resign and face the music. That’s our problem we believe we are the law so we are above the law.

Recommend 0
James
Jun 04, 2019 07:39am

It is strange - judiciary known for giving selective justice is now talking about disclosures by others - your house should be order - people do not get justice.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 04, 2019 07:45am

And why he is leaking his own letter to President on media? Selective leaking by him as well.

Recommend 0
P. Nag
Jun 04, 2019 07:52am

It seems London has become a safe haven for economic offenders of India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Javaid
Jun 04, 2019 07:52am

As long as property was in spouse name the honourable judge was bound by law to mention this on his wealth return. By not disclosing the properties he has violated local FBR laws and deserve legal action.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 04, 2019 07:54am

Paragon of Honesty PMIK being questioned ? Hahahaha

Recommend 0
Javaid
Jun 04, 2019 08:01am

Than why properties were not disclosed in the wealth return ?

Recommend 0
SM
Jun 04, 2019 08:09am

A thinly veiled attempt to emasculate the superior judiciary stands fully exposed. From messiah to a neo-fascist - the descent has been swift but sure for IK. His handlers aren’t doing themselves any favors either.

May truth and justice prevail.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 04, 2019 08:12am

Bravo!!!!

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jun 04, 2019 08:16am

Can we go degrade ourselves so much?

Recommend 0
faizY
Jun 04, 2019 08:18am

Justice Qazi Faiz Esa is an impeccable judge of the SC. Don't know why PTI is STILL so stiff in its stance with regards to these references.

Recommend 0
Adi
Jun 04, 2019 08:18am

He is right to ask the same from PM!

Recommend 0
Shair Khan
Jun 04, 2019 08:19am

It is a shame we are destroying an honest person character

Recommend 0
Sajjad Ur Rehman
Jun 04, 2019 08:19am

Is this reference going to be the last nail on the coffin of PTI govt?

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 04, 2019 08:25am

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was one of the SC justices who had denied reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If he is clean then he has nothing to worry about.

Recommend 0
Ayub
Jun 04, 2019 08:27am

Now the matter is before the SJC and the president can not interfere in their proceeding. You need to explain your position before the SJC to their satisfaction.

Recommend 0
blunt
Jun 04, 2019 08:28am

well done justice Essa. The nation is behind you.

Recommend 0
Faheem
Jun 04, 2019 08:29am

London properties come free these days?

Recommend 0
fahimkhalil
Jun 04, 2019 08:42am

Another Example of Imran Khan's team level of brilliant brilliance. .. noW clarify your position

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 04, 2019 08:42am

Investigate thoroughly and if Judge Isa is innocent then there should be a "Huge Public" apology.

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jun 04, 2019 08:49am

Explain this in SJC. This now not in president domain. Seems he is feeling the heat otherwise he would said “bring it on in SJC”. Why he is linking himself to PM?

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jun 04, 2019 08:49am

The letter wondered whether the prime minister had disclosed in all his tax returns the properties owned by his wives and children......Very important point..

Recommend 0
Janan
Jun 04, 2019 08:49am

Qazi sb let face the qazi...

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jun 04, 2019 08:50am

Did the P.M. revealed the properties of all his wives in the income return?

Recommend 0

