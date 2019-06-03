Eidul Fitr to be celebrated in KP on Tuesday, provincial govt announces

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Tuesday (tomorrow) as the first day of Eidul Fitr for the sake of "harmony", provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai announced.

He said more than 112 evidences of moon-sighting were received by Peshawar's Masjid Qasim Ali Khan — where Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai had already declared that Eid would begin on Tuesday — and the KP government itself received moon-sighting testimonies from different areas.

"It is Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's desire that Eid is celebrated across the province on the same day and there should be an expression of unity with the entire province," Yousafzai said.

Eidul Fitr in the rest of Pakistan is expected to fall on Wednesday but is subject to moon-sighting.

The final date will be announced by the Ruet-i-Hilal committee when it convenes tomorrow.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have declared Tuesday as the first day of Eidul Fitr as well, according to Gulf News.

Indonesia and Malaysia will celebrate the first day of Eid on Wednesday while Iraq also declared Tuesday as the festival's first day, the publication added.

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.