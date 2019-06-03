Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have declared Tuesday (tomorrow) as the first day of Eidul Fitr, according to Gulf News.

Indonesia and Malaysia declared Wednesday as the first day of Eid while Iraq will also celebrate it on Tuesday, added the publication.

Eidul Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on Wednesday but is subject to moon sighting.

The final date will be announced by the Ruet-i-Hilal committee when it convenes tomorrow.

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.