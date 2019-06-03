Karachi likely to experience heatwave on 1st day of Eidul Fitr

Karachi is likely to experience a heatwave on the first day of Eidul Fitr as the Met Department on Monday predicted high temperatures and humidity in the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) website, temperatures will range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow while humidity will be 75 to 85 per cent during the day.

Met Department's weather prediction for June 3-5. — Courtesy PMD website

Temperature on June 5 — that is expected to be the first day of Eidul Fitr — is expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius and humidity will range from 70 to 80 per cent.

Wind direction on all three days will be from west to southwest.

Temperatures in other parts of the country soared on Sunday, bringing life to a halt. Jacobabad continued to be the hottest place in the country with 51 degrees Celsius maximum temperature for the second day running. The highest ever maximum temperature of the Sindh city, which is closer to Balochistan in the north, is 53 degrees Celsius that was recorded in 1919.

Padidan, Dadu, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Moenjodero, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lahore and Multan also experienced high temperatures from 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.