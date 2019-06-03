DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi likely to experience heatwave on 1st day of Eidul Fitr

Dawn.comJune 03, 2019

Email

Temperatures might vary from 38 to 40 per cent on June 5, according to Met Department. — AFP/File
Temperatures might vary from 38 to 40 per cent on June 5, according to Met Department. — AFP/File

Karachi is likely to experience a heatwave on the first day of Eidul Fitr as the Met Department on Monday predicted high temperatures and humidity in the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) website, temperatures will range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow while humidity will be 75 to 85 per cent during the day.

Met Department's weather prediction for June 3-5. — Courtesy PMD website
Met Department's weather prediction for June 3-5. — Courtesy PMD website

Temperature on June 5 — that is expected to be the first day of Eidul Fitr — is expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius and humidity will range from 70 to 80 per cent.

Wind direction on all three days will be from west to southwest.

Temperatures in other parts of the country soared on Sunday, bringing life to a halt. Jacobabad continued to be the hottest place in the country with 51 degrees Celsius maximum temperature for the second day running. The highest ever maximum temperature of the Sindh city, which is closer to Balochistan in the north, is 53 degrees Celsius that was recorded in 1919.

Padidan, Dadu, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Moenjodero, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lahore and Multan also experienced high temperatures from 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 03, 2019

OIC politicking

UNITY in the Muslim world has been a distant dream, with sectarian, nationalist and other factors often cropping up...
June 03, 2019

Sales tax bonds

AT long last, the government has managed to deliver on its promise made in January to exporters that the sales tax...
June 03, 2019

HIV and healthcare

THE outbreak of HIV/AIDS cases in Ratodero — around 730 thus far, including nearly 600 children — must focus the...
Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...