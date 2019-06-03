DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hamza Shahbaz's interim bail extended till June 11

Rana BilalJune 03, 2019

Email

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. — AFP/File
Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till June 11.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, heard the appeals for extension in the interim bail of Hamza Shahbaz in three cases filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Hamza, who appeared before the court during today's hearing, is facing inquiries in the cases related to Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

Read: Hamza urges judiciary to take notice of NAB chief’s interview

The counsel for Hamza, Azam Nazir Tarar, told the court that NAB had issued three call-up notices to his client. In the past, he said, the court had issued orders to intimate Hamza 10 days prior to his arrest.

As Advocate Tarar asked the court to defer the hearing of the case and fix a date for the same after Eidul Fitr, Justice Naqvi said that courts are there so people could get relief, making it clear the court would decide the matter today.

Tarar argued that a lawyer representing Hamza in one of three cases, Salman Aslam Butt, was abroad. The court rejected the argument, saying that the decision would be taken as per the available record.

"Slogans are being chanted in the high court every other day, is this a high court or Mochigate?" Justice Naqvi asked, adding that he had been sitting on the chair for the last 10 years but he had not passed a single biased decision.

"Why doesn't Hamza Shahbaz join the investigation like a common man?" asked the court. The counsel replied that Hamza has been joining the probe continuously.

The bench also reprimanded the team of NAB for their lack of preparation in the case.

On April 5, the accountability watchdog had failed in its bid to arrest Hamza — in a case of money laundering and owning assets beyond means — as it faced strong resistance from the Sharif family’s security men as well as PML-N supporters.

On April 6, NAB faced another embarrassing day as its second attempt to arrest the PML-N leader remained unsuccessful. The five-hour siege of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence by the Lahore NAB and police ended after the LHC restrained the bureau from arresting Hamza, granting him protective bail.

On May 28, a bench of the court — comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem — recused itself from hearing the case after Hamza had personally told the bench that he had reservations on the bench since NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal made the bail proceedings controversial by discussing them in a recent interview to the media.

Hamza had said the bureau’s chairman in his interview claimed to have influenced the formation of the bench. He had requested the bench to not proceed with the matter to protect integrity of the courts.

On May 29, LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had entrusted proceedings on the bail petition of Hamza to another division bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Waheed Khan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 03, 2019 01:46pm

Another bail extension for Sharif family - when this topi drama will end and reach to a conclusion? This is what vast majority of people want to know.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 03, 2019 01:51pm

Can we ask where is Mr Hamza SB father have not see him !

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 03, 2019

OIC politicking

UNITY in the Muslim world has been a distant dream, with sectarian, nationalist and other factors often cropping up...
June 03, 2019

Sales tax bonds

AT long last, the government has managed to deliver on its promise made in January to exporters that the sales tax...
June 03, 2019

HIV and healthcare

THE outbreak of HIV/AIDS cases in Ratodero — around 730 thus far, including nearly 600 children — must focus the...
Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...