England 46-1 after 7 overs; Azam drops Root

England's Jason Roy leaves the field after being dismissed. — AP
England's Chris Woakes, right, bowls during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge on June 3. — AP
Babar Azam, left, plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge. — AP
Mohammad Hafeez (R) plays a shot as England's Jos Buttler (L) keeps wicket during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 3, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — AFP or licensors
England are 46-1 after 7 overs in pursuit of the 349-run target set by Pakistan in their crucial World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Shadab Khan bowled the first over and was dispatched for two boundaries by Jason Roy. The young legspinner, however, had the last laugh as he trapped the English opener in front of the wickets on the first ball of the 3rd over. The English also lost the review which further sweetened the blow.

Roy leaves the field after being dismissed. — AP
Mohammad Amir was impressive in his first over, with his first ball almost undoing Jonny Bairstow. The pacer was dispatched for a four on the final ball though.

While Shadab had gotten the side the breakthrough, he was proving to be a bit expensive, which is always a risk with leggies. In the 5th over, he was clobbered for a six by Bairstow.

Amir was unlucky in the 6th when he produced the edge from Joe Root but the catch was put down by Babar Azam in the slip.

Pakistan innings

A balanced effort that saw three batsmen score half centuries and six contribute in double figures helped Pakistan post a sizable 349-run target for England to chase.

After England won the toss and opted to field first, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened Pakistan's innings whereas Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer shared the new ball for the hosts.

Zaman and Imam, after failing in the defeat to West Indies in the opening game, provided Pakistan with a solid start.

The southpaw duo's strategy early on was to respect Archer and go after Woakes — a plan that worked out pretty well as the tourists were 31-0 after 5 overs and 69-0 after 10.

Zaman plays a stroke through the off side against England. — AFP
Runs started to dry up after the introduction of off-spinner Moeen Ali, who also got his side the breakthrough on the opening ball of the 15th over. Zaman (36 off 40) was the one to go; he was out stumped. following which Babar Azam joined Imam in the middle.

After the first 15 overs, the score stood at 85-1, with the run-rate a tad on the slower side but on the bright side, Pakistan still had nine wickets in hand.

The next five overs did not see too much action as the two batters seemed content on keeping their wickets. However, the need to accelerate forced Imam to play take some risk on the first ball of the 21st over. His risk seemed to have paid off, only for Woakes to take a stunning diving catch that he had no business taking. Imam (44 off 58) missed out on his maiden World Cup half century.

Jason Roy, however, returned the favour, dropping the easiest of Mohammad Hafeez's catches in the 25th over.

At the halfway mark, the Men in Green were 141-2 and on course to posting a decent total but would it be decent enough for the mighty hosts?

Azam reved up the scoring in the 27th over, plundering Adil Rashid for 14 runs made up of three boundaries. In the next over he completed his first World Cup 50. At the end of 30 overs, Pakistan were 176-2 and scoring at almost the rate of six an over.

At this point, Pakistan were going pretty strong and that made former England captain Michael Vaughan nervous.

Just when Azam seemed set for a big score, folks on Twitter jinxed it for him.

He was holed out at long-on on the bowling of Ali. Azam finished with 63 off 66 balls laced with four boundaries and a six. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed walked in.

Hafeez brings up his 50. — AFP
Hafeez found two boundaries in the 34th over to quietly bring up his 50. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, hit a four on the final ball of the 35th over bowled by Ali.

With 15 overs left, Pakistan were 218-3 and targeting a score around 350. Surprisingly, the Greenshirts did not enter slog mode in the next five despite wickets in hand, instead opting to keep on picking their spots where they could and going in a cautioned, systematic manner.

Hafeez's brilliant 62-ball 84-run knock came to an end in the 43 over, following which Asif Ali — just the man for the situation — walked in.

But Ali could only hit one of his trademark sixes before being caught in deep cover on the first ball of the 47th. The experienced Shoaib Malik walked in.

Sarfaraz (55 off 44) also completed his half century before being dismissed in the 48th over when trying to play some big shots. Wahab Riaz was promoted up the order. He hit a boundary but was out the same over, bowled by Woakes.

Archer conceded 79 runs in his 10 overs. — AFP
In the end, Pakistani tail did enough to finish with 348-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Archer, billed as the biggest threat to Pakistani batters due to his pace and bounce, had an unforgettable outing. He finished wicketless and gave away 79 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

What do our readers think?

Dawn.com readers had little faith in Team Pakistan, with 66.36% of them voting "NO" when asked if they'd be able to bounce back against England after the Windies debacle. Less than 34% backed them for the win.

The trend, however, seemed to have reversed by the end of the first innings, with 65 per cent saying that Pakistan have enough on the board to beat England.

Captain's comments

According to ESPNcricinfo, Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he had also wanted to bowl first.

"I wanted to bowl first too. It looks a good batting surface. The short-ball [versus] West Indies was just a one-off I think. We have played five ODIs — not thinking about the losses," he said.

His English counterpart Eoin Morgan said: "It [the pitch] looks very good. So, hopefully we play well enough today. We have one change: Liam Plunkett is out and Mark Wood comes in. It's because we want extra pace," the website reported.

Pre-match chatter

Trent Bridge is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a One-Day International — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for today's match.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

The green shirts may have lost their last 11 ODIs but bowling coach Azhar Mahmood says England must not forget his team's resilient performance in the Champions Trophy two years ago as the sides prepare to meet.

"We are one win away from coming back, and that's what happened in Champions Trophy," Mahmood said.

"We lost in Champions Trophy and then we come back hard. So whenever we have lost and we come back stronger, and we have the ability to bounce back," he added.

Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017 before a comprehensive victory over India in the final.

Their recent form, however, has been poor, including a 4-0 series defeat by England.

"We've lost 11 games in a row but in the five games we lost against Australia, we rested eight to nine players," Mahmood told a news conference on Sunday.

"So it was young team and we were trying different players, different combinations. Yes, against England we lost four games. But we were not far away. We just didn't win those crucial moments. They've played in England, so they have enough experience and motivation to go and win the game for Pakistan."

Mahmood dismissed suggestions that if Pakistan win, for the first time since beating South Africa in Johannesburg in January, it would be a major upset. "We can beat them," he said. "It's not an upset. We have the ability to beat them."

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt&wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

England: (Playing XI) Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

With additional input from Reuters

Comments (149)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sammy
Jun 03, 2019 12:17pm

Intensity is what we need and confidence in the lads abilities, they are as good as any team, just need to believe that they are that good. This straight bat stuff is gone on for too long, time to baseball this.

Recommend 0
Gagan
Jun 03, 2019 12:21pm

I can bet right now, Pakistan will lose this match as well.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 03, 2019 12:24pm

England will score 500 today.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 03, 2019 12:25pm

1.3 billion Indians are supporting England today. Go England Go!

Recommend 0
Prediction Time
Jun 03, 2019 12:26pm

Imam : 70+ Fakhar : 32 Babar : 94 Shoaib : 43 Sarfaraz : 2 Hafeez : 16 Asif : 34 Pakistan total will be around 320-340 England will lose the match if Aamir gets his first wicket in first 3 overs :P

Recommend 0
Leo
Jun 03, 2019 12:27pm

Get rid of big names and form a team with the right players. Miracles do not happen every time.

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jun 03, 2019 12:33pm

Again with the Champions trophy reference!!

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 03, 2019 12:36pm

Ready to "celebrate" a dozen losses today

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 03, 2019 12:37pm

Hope one win away comes early before last match

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 03, 2019 12:38pm

If Pakistan bats first they will by 106 runs and if they ball first then win by 7 wickets

Recommend 0
Pappu
Jun 03, 2019 12:38pm

Go team green make us proud today

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 03, 2019 12:44pm

It’s time Pakistan gets over 1992 and the Champions Trophy. This is 2019 and the game has moved forward a lot as have the teams. Take a page from Bangladesh’s book and see how they played. Resilience is good but strategy is extremely important these days and sadly Pakistan lacks there.

Recommend 0
Shaan
Jun 03, 2019 12:46pm

When every country in professional cricket is striving to attain consistency and professionalism...Pakistan continues to harp about its unpredictability and past glory.....This is the only team which sees its unpredictability and lack of consistency as an asset....

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 03, 2019 12:47pm

This is repetition of 1992 world cup. After losing with WI, Pakistan won the title in that year.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 03, 2019 01:01pm

One win dream may not materialise today, but hopefully on 07 June when Pakistan plays Srilanka.

Recommend 0
GS
Jun 03, 2019 01:04pm

"Azhar Mahmood says England must not forget his team's resilient performance in the Champions Trophy two years ago as the sides prepare to meet" .

Hilarious to say the least !!

Recommend 0
Mike Adams
Jun 03, 2019 01:04pm

Will this be another 20-20 matching seeing Pak dismissal record of late.

Recommend 0
Teripan Dillon
Jun 03, 2019 01:04pm

The format this time is a bit different to CT, everyone plays everyone, less chance of fluking it because of rain.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jun 03, 2019 01:11pm

The most disorganized and unpredictable team in the world.

Recommend 0
Gul
Jun 03, 2019 01:11pm

If we lose the match, the only one responsible for this would be the neighboring country on our east.

Recommend 0
Babaji
Jun 03, 2019 01:19pm

They should stop dreaming , look at their stomachs and physical attributes , they should be assigned to clean the field after each game, not play in it.

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Jun 03, 2019 01:20pm

Pakistan has no chance against England. It is a fact

Recommend 0
Shib
Jun 03, 2019 01:21pm

One win away from coming back...Hope this one win will not be too late...Need to play a fearless game...with solid spine...they are not playing a street Cricket..

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 03, 2019 01:24pm

Pakistan has no chance. They will loose BIG.

Recommend 0
Mohd azeez
Jun 03, 2019 01:32pm

Remember CT17 and WC92?

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 03, 2019 01:35pm

@Hindustani, You mistakenly add one "0" extra at end, it should be 50 not 500

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 03, 2019 01:35pm

Upset of the WC today, Pakistan will play hard and win this match. Remember my words.

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 03, 2019 01:42pm

Pakistan is an impressive side given their captain and batting order selection is questioned. They perform in parts they need to perform as a UNIT.

Recommend 0
Ayaz Munir
Jun 03, 2019 01:44pm

For how long will we use Champions Trophy as an excuse?

Recommend 0
srikanth
Jun 03, 2019 01:52pm

Team will bounce back. Please don't treat cricket as war. All the best, confidence is all that is needed

Recommend 0
Vinie
Jun 03, 2019 01:52pm

England is very strong team on paper,and their forms is outstanding since last 1year..If pakistan wants to win the match they should play as a team..Individual performance never ever win matches. Today's key players for pakistans are amir,s7hoaib malik,haq and fakhar.

Recommend 0
Narasimha Murthy
Jun 03, 2019 01:52pm

If Pak can play as a team it has a chance Otherwise hopelessly bad situation. Individual brilliance cannot win matches

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jun 03, 2019 01:59pm

Enough references to Champions Trophy and 1992 World Cup, Pak team. Stop living in the past. Just play the game and perform now.

Recommend 0
mmm
Jun 03, 2019 02:03pm

It is a very difficult match for Pak. England is on home ground and is a good team for 2019 world cup. Let us wait and see how things turn out.

Recommend 0
mmm
Jun 03, 2019 02:04pm

@Hindustani, Are you on high dose? 500 is impossible to score against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
mmm
Jun 03, 2019 02:05pm

@Pappu, Green does not make one proud, it is the outcome of the game will bring happiness.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 03, 2019 02:06pm

Never forget Champions trophy.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 03, 2019 02:08pm

@Jaleel, : Cricket is a game of chance. Don't lose hope. Prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 03, 2019 02:09pm

What resilience? You guys are fund of this word. Show the result today.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 03, 2019 02:09pm

Another embarrassing performance of Pakistani team is in the waiting. No way this Pakistani side could win today’s game.

Recommend 0
Bored
Jun 03, 2019 02:11pm

Lucky.....Pakistan wont conceded 500 Runs

Recommend 0
Bored
Jun 03, 2019 02:12pm

4 times the word "Champions Trophy" gets mentioned even after 2 years....

Recommend 0
Yawar
Jun 03, 2019 02:13pm

Bad luck for Pak to lose the toss since it rained yesterday and the ball could be swinging in the morning

Recommend 0
Krishanan H
Jun 03, 2019 02:14pm

Hope Pakistan lose respectfully otherwise they'll out of tournament

Recommend 0
Harris
Jun 03, 2019 02:16pm

Today amir must be having chickenpox.

Recommend 0
Dharmesh Jhala
Jun 03, 2019 02:17pm

Are you still chanting Champion Trophy??? Ha ha ha ha

Recommend 0
mmm
Jun 03, 2019 02:18pm

Will know in one hour the direction game is taking. 99% British will clobber Pak cricketers.

Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
Jun 03, 2019 02:19pm

Write Green Shirts off they will bounce back. Let's go men in green, let's do it.

Recommend 0
Harthik Rathod
Jun 03, 2019 02:22pm

Pakistan won't be able to win this match.

Recommend 0
Subhankar
Jun 03, 2019 02:23pm

@Hindustani - So, you think Pakistan will score 499 today?

Recommend 0
joe
Jun 03, 2019 02:24pm

We are one win away from coming back, and that's what happened in Champions Trophy," Mahmood said " For sure .That will be called a consultation win,where results do not matter.

Recommend 0
xyz
Jun 03, 2019 02:25pm

@Hindustani, Pakistan will need to score 499 for this to happen ;-)

Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 03, 2019 02:27pm

@Hindustani, Sorry, England are batting second.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 03, 2019 02:35pm

Mind it, unbiased, neutral, independent and third party historical data prove that on their day, greenshirts can beat any team in the world with a big bang. Have you forgotten the 2017 Champions Trophy's series of greenshirts victories on English soil?

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 03, 2019 02:38pm

Some of the Indian comments here raise suspicions in my mind... hope they are proven wrong... I would like to see Pakistan fight and make the game competitive even if they lose...

If they lose badly then heads have to roll. Pakistan cricket has to fix itself like the country...

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 03, 2019 02:40pm

@Ravi_India, your predictions last time were right.. let’s see if Pakistan win by 106 this time (am guessing that’s what you meant)

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 03, 2019 02:40pm

why to change Harris as Harris and Babar are two proper batsman in the line up. senseless

Recommend 0
Ss
Jun 03, 2019 02:43pm

Pakistan is a half past 6 team reflects the state of the team and nation.

Recommend 0
JIT
Jun 03, 2019 02:55pm

Good going so far for Pakistan...All the best from India

Recommend 0
Arsalan Zahoor
Jun 03, 2019 03:00pm

Dear Indians,

why are you so obsessed with Pakistan. We cherish when Kholi scores or India plays well.

Recommend 0
amit
Jun 03, 2019 03:10pm

Today Pakistan will definitely cross 200.

Recommend 0
AKS
Jun 03, 2019 03:12pm

Great Start, at least make 300. Would be exciting match.

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 03, 2019 03:13pm

Great start from Pakistan. Wishing Pakistani team the best! 300+ looks a definite, England bowlers are getting frustrated. Go for the win!!

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jun 03, 2019 03:13pm

Pakistan will score 350 runs while england will chase it in around 40 overs. Dawn please

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 03, 2019 03:25pm

Where are those people who were cursing Imam?

Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 03, 2019 03:25pm

Pakistan is batting good against England. World best players Fakhar Zaman imam ul Haq and Babar Azam will give solid stsrt. I guess around 400+ score team will make. English bowlers are fail so far . Definitely Pakistan will win this match with huge margins.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Jun 03, 2019 03:25pm

@Hindustani, u mean Pakistan will score 499 then

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 03, 2019 03:31pm

Good start. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 03, 2019 03:33pm

All the best Pakistan!

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jun 03, 2019 03:37pm

eng is most favorite. If pak is playing like this against eng, it shows pak team is ready to take worldcup.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jun 03, 2019 03:42pm

Only if Pakistan scores 499, use your mind

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 03, 2019 03:44pm

they must score +330 to remain in match.I m sure they may win Ameen

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Jun 03, 2019 03:45pm

@Ravi_India, They have scored 100 with 1 loss. You are a joke now

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 03, 2019 03:46pm

Pakistan will win by 106 runs Job done

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 03, 2019 03:56pm

"Pakistan 95-1 after 17 overs as England's Ali removes Zaman"

It is great. The pitch favors batsmen. The question is not who wins but whether England makes more than 500 or not.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
Jun 03, 2019 03:58pm

May the best team i.e. England wins the game!!!

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 03, 2019 04:00pm

""We've lost 11 games in a row. England must not forget his team's resilient performance in the Champions Trophy two years ago"

So the lose of 11 games in a row recently does not matter but one win two years ago matters !!!!!

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 03, 2019 04:04pm

Still all my bets go on Pakistan losing this match....

Recommend 0
Optimistic angel
Jun 03, 2019 04:13pm

@Hindustani, You have a lot of confidence in Pakistani team. They should score around 499 to let English team win with atleast 500 or above:)

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 03, 2019 04:17pm

Batting well until now. Lets hope they dont lose wickets.

Who else can spin apart from Shadab?

Recommend 0
Shaikh masood
Jun 03, 2019 04:22pm

@Hindustani, don't comment unnecessary if not related to India

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jun 03, 2019 04:26pm

after match check out teams points Last team will remain last team even after today's match

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 03, 2019 04:30pm

@Gagan, Looks like you a are biased astrologist Mr Gagan

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 03, 2019 04:31pm

@Hindustani, Yes, but against a medicore Indian attack

Recommend 0
Ramesh
Jun 03, 2019 04:35pm

Very boring match.

Recommend 0
Karan
Jun 03, 2019 04:36pm

I am pretty sure that Pakistan will not even win a single match in this wc

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 03, 2019 04:38pm

@Gagan, Pakistan are an unpredictable side. It seems likely they will lose but who knows? Maybe Mr Trump's arrival in the UK will inspire them?

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 03, 2019 04:41pm

@Ravi_India, Your silly predictions continue. Pakistan will make 346 and lose by 7 wickets.

Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 03, 2019 04:56pm

@Hindustani, As a Hindustani we were expecting you to say 5 million, thanks for being so kind.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 03, 2019 04:57pm

Display of excellent batting by Pakistan. Commendable come back after loss to West Indies.

Recommend 0
Murtaza
Jun 03, 2019 05:00pm

@Ravi_India, good try hopefully you are watching the match ?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 03, 2019 05:04pm

@Hindustani, Errrmmmm........ Pakistan is batting first!! Thanks for wishing for a 499+ score by Pakistan’s batting line. If that happens, it will be a good morale booster for our team.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 03, 2019 05:04pm

will loose again the scores are very low 350 atleast to win

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Jun 03, 2019 05:11pm

Indians : Pakistan will loose Pakistani : hope for the best, we know how to bounce back

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 03, 2019 05:31pm

@mmm "@Hindustani, Are you on high dose? 500 is impossible to score against Pakistan"

I believe they make more than 500 today. They do not get a better pitch or a team to make more than 500

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jun 03, 2019 05:32pm

Green should build some confidence and did not have to fall under pressure for no reason. I am optimistic.

Recommend 0
Meraj Siddiqui
Jun 03, 2019 05:36pm

@Gagan, concentrate on your own team Pal. stop crawling as you people have habits. same for Hindustani.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 03, 2019 05:36pm

On a good batting surface like this even a 330 target is within England’s reach. Moeen Ali has done a wonderful job for England.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 03, 2019 05:44pm

Pakistan gets defeated in every match due to bad captaincy and fear. Today when we lost the 3rd wicket, they needed to send Asif Ali in to bat but Sarfraz decided to bat himself. It is this difference of bravery and fear which will decide our total.

Recommend 0
Choo Tee Yakhan
Jun 03, 2019 05:45pm

Down 4 now. Still can get over 350 runs which will be a good total for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 03, 2019 05:49pm

With Pakistan, you never know which team will turn up on the day. Today seems to be the better team, although they are yet to bowl.

Recommend 0
UA
Jun 03, 2019 05:49pm

Is this the same lineup that the Windies skittled for 105 a mere three days ago?

Regardless, if the recent series is anything to go by, England will chase down whatever Pakistan post.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 03, 2019 05:56pm

Target 349. Go green go..

Recommend 0
Masood malik
Jun 03, 2019 05:56pm

Pretty much guaranteed their gonna lose this one as well after getting another 300+ score with the exception of fakhr and babar everyone else playing for individual glory instead of the country. The run rate isn’t good enough against a formidable batting line up like England hafeez just lost us another match what is he doing back in the team?

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 03, 2019 05:57pm

@Karan, "I am pretty sure that Pakistan will not even win a single match in this wc" That will certainly change your life, not ours. We have not attached our lives with Pakistan winning and Indian losing, in cricket..

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jun 03, 2019 05:58pm

Pakistan is lucky today. Luck shows that Pakistan will win today.

Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 03, 2019 05:59pm

Ever since we left that bitter taste in the neighboring country's mouth a couple of years ( also a couple months) seems like they follow our cricket pretty closely, huh?

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jun 03, 2019 05:59pm

England is the most powerful batting side in International cricket today. Let’s see how effective Pakistani bowlers are. For Pakistan this is a very important match. At this stage of the game England’s fielding looks sloppy.

Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jun 03, 2019 06:02pm

@Gagan, and if England loose! than... I will come at your home for celebration...

Recommend 0
STFUIND
Jun 03, 2019 06:05pm

all these indians here showing what they truly are a nation of envy loud mouths and Pakistan obsessed..dont watch match if its boring your political hatred is ruining not only the game for you not US for you but it also makes you indians lose your respect

Recommend 0
Atti
Jun 03, 2019 06:06pm

They have saved their dignity today. Now they will win or loose no one will bash them

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jun 03, 2019 06:08pm

@Sammy, Very true.

Recommend 0
Atti
Jun 03, 2019 06:09pm

@Ramesh, looks like someone came here to see pakistan loosing with big margin..

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 03, 2019 06:15pm

Can’t understand why Wahab Riaz and Hassan Ali were promoted in the batting order in the presence of Shadab Khan.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jun 03, 2019 06:15pm

If you look at scoring everybody has got runs...good batting track, feel not enough. Sarfaz, has mistimed his way to a fifty. Unlucky Asif, if he could be there for few overs the core would be much higher.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jun 03, 2019 06:17pm

Anything less than 350 from here, Pakistan would be disappointed after such a solid set up.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 03, 2019 06:20pm

@Hindustani, Hindustani people are very strange. You should be supporting Pakistan over your old colonial masters who killed millions of both you and us :)

Recommend 0
thinking
Jun 03, 2019 06:20pm

From a thrashing defeat to 330+, irrespective of the result, well done Pak cricketers

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 03, 2019 06:21pm

Batsmen did their job..348 is a good score.....now it's upto the bowlers to man up.....go and crush the brits.....

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 03, 2019 06:23pm

Now bowlers need to step up and put in a performance.. Hasnain and Hassan Ali need to show up...

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 03, 2019 06:23pm

@Hindustani, Stupid, how can they when the target is 349? Have some sports knowledge as well as spirit, Pakistani players have played well and we should applaud their comeback.

Recommend 0
Noah
Jun 03, 2019 06:24pm

Pakistan living up to its unpredictability status. Highest score in any world cup by a written off side against the most favorable team to win this cup

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 03, 2019 06:25pm

Pakistan should and will win this match, what a comeback by them. We all should applaud it.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 03, 2019 06:25pm

Well played Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Dhaval
Jun 03, 2019 06:27pm

TODAY England will win the match

Recommend 0
Dhaval
Jun 03, 2019 06:27pm

Today England will the match

Recommend 0
Raj Hundal
Jun 03, 2019 06:27pm

If Pakistan loose today, I will be really disappointed.

Recommend 0
Gen Akbar ret.
Jun 03, 2019 06:27pm

Safarz should not have been sent in - Ali is there for a reason which is big hitting and he should have been promoted

Recommend 0
Kattujahan
Jun 03, 2019 06:27pm

348 to defend. Not bad all all.

Recommend 0
Spice 2000
Jun 03, 2019 06:28pm

England will chase it in 45 overs.

Recommend 0
Neo
Jun 03, 2019 06:29pm

It's a good game of cricket and spectators are getting their money's worth. I am from India, but this is just a game. Pakistani batsmen played well and may the best team win. Also, other folks from India, please don't be mean to our neighbors and same applies to Pakistani folks. Learn to get along..

Recommend 0
Chudiwani
Jun 03, 2019 06:29pm

Go Pakistan! Let’s win this one. !!! Pakistan Paindabad!

Recommend 0
Byju
Jun 03, 2019 06:32pm

@Gagan,
I don't think so. They batted very well today. England should have opted to bat first and put pressure on Pakistan. Pakistan are not good chasers. Touch of overconfidence on the part of England.

Recommend 0
Robin Delhi walla
Jun 03, 2019 06:33pm

Well Played Pakistan, after many years saw them play as a unit. Can't see England winning this today, now it's Aamir and the boys to finish this off.. All the best boys in Green

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 03, 2019 06:34pm

A respectable total though Pakistan are around 30 runs short to be pretty sure of a win. At one time point, 400 seemed possible, but as usual Pakistan lost a few quick wickets and run rate was a little on the low side. I feel Hassan Ali should have gone in instead of Wahaab.

Recommend 0
LG
Jun 03, 2019 06:35pm

Today Pakistan will win by 52 runs. Mark my words...

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 03, 2019 06:36pm

The batsmen have done a phenomenal job for Pakistan. Now it is the ballers turn. Would be great if Amir gets a couple of quick wickets. Please no midfield and dropped catches.

Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 03, 2019 06:39pm

Who is writing articles. He is writing Batters. It is Batsman or Batsmen

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 03, 2019 06:52pm

@Ramesh, Then don't watch it no one is forcing you to watch. I never watch when India plays because I do not like India to be honest.!!!

Recommend 0
Wise1
Jun 03, 2019 06:53pm

Fantastic effort by Pakistan to score 348. Incredible talent, why are they unable to do this consistently is baffling. Good luck with the bowling.

Recommend 0
Waheed Khan
Jun 03, 2019 06:53pm

@joe, consolation win.

Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
Jun 03, 2019 06:53pm

Pakistan must bowl well to contain England who's undefeated 20 games while chasing at home.

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Jun 03, 2019 06:58pm

All the best Pakistan

Recommend 0
Damsiel
Jun 03, 2019 06:59pm

Whoever wins but Pakistan have done a great job by socring these many runs after debacle performance. Though after t20 mindset game any score is achievable but my bet is for Pakistan. I hope any Asian country lift this world cup. Btw I am Indian and request other Indians to talk about cricket rather getting personal to Pakistan team or public. Be decent and talk facts

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 03, 2019 07:01pm

Starting with Shadab is not a bad tactic. It seems Sarfaraz has learnt a thing or two from the previous match. I hope he uses Hafeez to his full bowling potential in this match.

Recommend 0
STFUIND
Jun 03, 2019 07:04pm

all these indians will eat their words and pakistani performance will be slap on their face mark my words....their loud mouths and political hatred only show how low they as a nation have sunk

Recommend 0
Gon do kaun
Jun 03, 2019 07:05pm

Early wicket! Go Pakistan tigers!!!

Recommend 0
Veeran
Jun 03, 2019 07:06pm

@Gagan, Not agreed with you. Green Shirt will sure win this match. England will not be able to bat under pressure to achieve this target.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 03, 2019 07:06pm

@Bikram Singh , The English commentators used the words skill and brilliant for Pakistan's performance because luck had nothing to do with it.!

Recommend 0

