First British Airways flight to Pakistan in 11 years lands in Islamabad
British Airways on Monday resumed operations to Pakistan, over a decade after they were suspended in Sept 2008 in the wake of the Mariott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.
British Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed from Heathrow, London, with 240 passengers on board, and touched down at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) at 9:15am this morning.
The airline will fly thrice weekly between London and Islamabad.
Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and senior officials of the Aviation Division and British High Commission welcomed the passengers at the airport.
Unprecedented security, including more than 600 police, Quick Response Force units and snipers were in place at the time of the flight's arrival.
The same aircraft will depart for Heathrow at 11:10am with passengers on board from Islamabad.
Comments (11)
British Airways will regret this decision very soon.
IK has made this possible !
@KY, It was already decided during PMLN time. Please speak the truth.
@KY, Are you kidding me?
@Awan - please provide a verifiable source that confirms that British Airways was confirmed to be flying to Pakistan during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. Because as it appears now, IK has made this happen!
Well done British airways. The German Lufthansa and air France should be the next.
Check out the "Opportunities" spelling on the banner. It is spelled Opprtunities ! pure incompetence
Whatever little PIA was earning that also will go off with BA flights. Who would like to fly PIA when BA is available............... Blessing or curse.
Thanks to systematically making PIA bankrupt by previous government and now by Imran Khan's government, British Airways has all prime route access to Pakistan. Hope they will continue this service and do not face any security issues.
@Awan, Rubish - BA announced to resume flights on 28th December 2018 so it was during PTI’s govt. However, BA conducted the security check during NS govt but they decided not to fly due to security issues at the time...
600 snipers to protect a commercial flight. Good lord. Law and order situation is next to exemplary.