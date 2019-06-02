DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan directs withdrawal of Zartaj Gul's letter to Nacta over sister's appointment

Dawn.comUpdated June 02, 2019

Email

A combo photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and MNA Zartaj Gul. ─ File photos courtesy Imran Khan Instagram, APP
A combo photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and MNA Zartaj Gul. ─ File photos courtesy Imran Khan Instagram, APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the appointment of state minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul's sister to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

Shabnam Gul, a BPS-18, was serving as assistant professor in the International Relations Department of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and was appointed as director (BPS-19) in Nacta, Islamabad, on deputation for three years.

According to a Nacta notification, "The services of Ms Shabnam Gul, Assistant Professor, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) are required for her posting against an available vacant post of Director (BS-19) in NACTA in Islamabad on a deputation basis."

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor earlier told Dawn that Nacta had requisitioned that the services of Shabnam Gul be placed at its disposal.

The appointment drew ire on social media after it emerged that Shabnam had been disqualified as a researcher by Punjab University in 2007, and that the researcher’s studentship for an M.Phil degree was also cancelled on charges of plagiarism.

The complaint against the state minister's sister was that she and another researcher of the Department of Kashmir Studies at University Oriental College had allegedly plagiarised from a Master's degree thesis and research paper on Kashmiriyat and political parties of Kashmir by KH Khursheed. They had released a joint plagiarised book titled: Tareekh-i-Kashmir: 1947 to date, in 2006.

Special assistant to the prime minister, Naeemul Haq, tweeted that the prime minister had directed Zartaj to withdraw a letter she wrote to Nacta regarding her sister's appointment.

"This was against the ethics of PTI, which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI government can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions," Haq said.

Details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Poorman
Jun 02, 2019 03:28pm

It is face saving statement. Shame.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 02, 2019 03:30pm

Good decision taken by PM Imran Khan based on priciples - no safarshis will be allowed to hold important positions in government and institutions.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...
June 01, 2019

Value of dissent

JUSTICE Maqbool Baqar has raised some pertinent points in favour of provincial autonomy at a time when the basic ...
Updated June 01, 2019

Modi & Kashmir

Modi’s previous stint in power witnessed a militarised response to Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom.
June 01, 2019

No smoking

YESTERDAY marked the World Health Organisation’s No Tobacco Day, with this year’s theme being ‘tobacco and ...