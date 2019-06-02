South Africa 169-3 after 30 overs in World Cup clash against Bangladesh

South Africa were 169-3 after 30 overs in pursuit of the 331-run target set for them by Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup encounter at The Oval on Sunday.

The Proteas lost their first wicket in the 10th over when Quinton de Kock (23) was run out by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim off Mehedi Hasan.

At the end of 15 overs, South Africa were 75-1. Aiden Markram (45) was then bowled out by Shakib Al Hasan in the 20th over while skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed in the 27th over by Mehedi Hasan after scoring 62 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted their highest one-day international score as ferocious hitting from Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan took them to 330 for six against South Africa.

Mushfiqur made 78 from 80 balls and Shakib's 75 came from 84 balls as the pair combined in a 142-run partnership.

That was Bangladesh's highest World Cup stand and set the stage to beat their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015.

“We knew we needed to be patient enough to stay in and if we did that we knew we would get bad balls to hit,” said Shakib during the innings break of his impressive 142-run stand with Mushfiqur.

“With the bowling attack we have got everyone in the dressing room is believing we can defend this total.”

South Africa now need to set a new record by a winning team batting second in a World Cup match — currently held by Ireland with 329 for seven against England in Bangalore in 2011 — if they are to tame the Tigers.

Bangladesh were 271-5 at the end of 45 overs.

They lost their first wicket in the 9th over when Tamim Iqbal was caught behind off Andile Phehlukwayo after scoring 16 runs. Soumya Sarkar, who contributed 42 runs off 30 balls, was dismissed in a similar fashion in the 12th over off Chris Morris's bowling.

By the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were 88-2 and scored 190 runs by the 30th over without losing any further wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan, who scored a solid 75 runs, was bowled out by Imran Tahir in the 36th over. Mohammad Mithun (21) too fell prey to Tahir's bowling in the 40th over.

Bangladesh lost their fifth player in the 42nd over when Mushfiqur Rahim (78) was caught by Rassie van der Dussen off Phehlukwayo. In the 49th over, Mosaddek Hossain was caught by Phehlukwayo off Morris after contributing 26 runs to his side's total.

Earlier, South African skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided his side would bowl first to Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is still out with a shoulder injury, but spinner Imran Tahir, at 40 the oldest player in this edition of the World Cup, made his 100th One-Day International appearance today.

"We're playing the extra seamer today, so we want to try and attack Bangladesh with some extra pace. We want to take the learnings from the previous game. I thought he did really well to restrict a strong England batting line-up," du Plessis said after the toss.

"Today we are playing a slightly different team. Obviously Hashim Amla got hit on the head so David Miller comes back in and then the other change is Chris Morris, we're trying to get some extra pace with this wicket. There was a bit of extra bounce and we're trying to make use of that," he said, explaining the changes to the line-up.

BD skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said his team was feeling "pretty confident" and had "good preparation".

"It's a used wicket. It should be good to bat on. Depends on how we bat. Everyone is fit to play. Tamim is fit," he said after the toss.

Tamim Iqbal, one of the team's most prolific batsmen in recent years, had received a blow on his left wrist in the nets on Friday.

There are also fitness concerns about Bangladesh fast bowlers Mashrafe (hamstring) and Mustafizur Rahman (calf), and allrounder Mahmudullah (shoulder). Bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is also expected to play on painkillers for a back complaint.

This is Bangladesh's first Cricket World Cup 2019 match, while South Africa got their first-game nerves out of the way with a 104-run loss to England at The Oval on May 30.

South Africa's earlier defeat to England exposed its reliance on a few batsmen, especially Quinton de Kock, who made 68, and captain Faf du Plessis. The Proteas appear to be counting on their knowledge of playing at the venue in the tournament opener, even though they were outplayed by England.

The team needs an improved batting effort after the bowlers did well to contain the hosts to 311.

But the Bangladeshis have form on their side after beating the West Indies three times in the last month to win the tri-nations title in Ireland.

The Bangladesh squad has come to the World Cup with the stated intention of reaching the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

South Africa also holds no fear for them, after winning their home series four years ago, and their match at the 2007 World Cup. Those are Bangladesh's only three wins against South Africa in 20 ODIs.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir