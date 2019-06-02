DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US envoy Khalilzad kicks off 2-week-long peace mission with Islamabad visit

Dawn.com | AFP | APUpdated June 02, 2019

Email

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad today, kicking off a two-week peace mission that seeks to take the Afghan reconciliation process forward. ─ Reuters/File
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad today, kicking off a two-week peace mission that seeks to take the Afghan reconciliation process forward. ─ Reuters/File

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to kick off a two-week peace mission that will take him to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in efforts to end the long-running Afghan war.

During a visit to the foreign ministry in Islamabad, Khalilzad led his side, which included officials of the US defence and state departments, at delegation-level bilateral consultations with Pakistan. The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary Foreign Office Aftab Khokhar and included senior officials of the defence and foreign ministries.

According to an FO statement, the two sides during the talks discussed bilateral ties, the regional law and order situation, the Afghan peace process and other matters of mutual interest.

In Kabul, the US State Department said Khalilzad would consult with the Afghan government and other Afghans. He is also expected to continue talks with the Taliban in Doha, where the group maintains a political office. At his other stops, Khalilzad will work to build international support for the Afghan peace process.

The talks so far have focused on a timetable for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Taliban guarantees that they won't harbour terrorist groups or allow Afghanistan to be used as a staging ground for global terror attacks.

Khalilzad took to Twitter to say he believes the peace process is progressing, even though the last round of talks ended with the two sides at apparent loggerheads over when the US might pull its troops from Afghanistan.

"We've made substantial progress over the last month. On this trip, I want to take that momentum and accelerate the #AfghanPeaceProcess," he wrote.

Khalilzad added that he was optimistic about talks, and called for parties to show "flexibility". He will speak with the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha, where the two sides have repeatedly met.

The Taliban, however, have refused to negotiate directly with the Kabul government, and the group's leader said on Saturday that they would not call a ceasefire any time soon.

In a rare and defiant message ahead of what would be the seventh round of negotiations, Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada boasted foreign forces in Afghanistan are "condemned to defeat" ─ but said the insurgents would continue talks with the US.

Last year, the Taliban observed a three-day ceasefire over Eid and many Afghans ─ exhausted by decades of war and violence ─ had pinned their hopes on another truce this year.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire at the start of Ramazan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Fastrack
Jun 02, 2019 03:16pm

Stop begging Pakistan and start working on the inevitable.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 02, 2019 04:18pm

It's not that complicated. Withdraw all foreign forces and let Afghans decide their own fate.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 02, 2019 04:21pm

Zalmay Khalilzad is an American and not any friend of Taliban.

Recommend 0
Omair
Jun 02, 2019 04:47pm

@M. Saeed,
Sir there are no friends and no sides in the game of throne.

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Jun 02, 2019 04:47pm

An erroneous approach by an erroneous USA envoy will not reach anywhere.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...
June 01, 2019

Value of dissent

JUSTICE Maqbool Baqar has raised some pertinent points in favour of provincial autonomy at a time when the basic ...
Updated June 01, 2019

Modi & Kashmir

Modi’s previous stint in power witnessed a militarised response to Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom.
June 01, 2019

No smoking

YESTERDAY marked the World Health Organisation’s No Tobacco Day, with this year’s theme being ‘tobacco and ...