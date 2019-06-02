DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

World Bank to provide $465m for education, power projects

Amin AhmedUpdated June 02, 2019

Email

The World Bank has announced app­roval of two loans amounting $465 million to support higher education in Pakistan and expand sustainable electricity trade between Central Asia and South Asia. — AFP/File
The World Bank has announced app­roval of two loans amounting $465 million to support higher education in Pakistan and expand sustainable electricity trade between Central Asia and South Asia. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has announced app­roval of two loans amounting $465 million to support higher education in Pakistan and expand sustainable electricity trade between Central Asia and South Asia.

The approval of $400m ‘Higher Education Deve­lopment in Pakistan’ project will strengthen tertiary education to produce skilled, innovative and enterprising graduates. It will strengthen partnerships with industry for strategic research and develop data-driven governance of tertiary education.

The ‘Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade’ project (CASA-1000) will enable sustainable electricity trade between Afg­h­anistan, Kyrgyz Rep­ublic, Pakistan and Taji­kistan. The project will use $65 million in additional fin­an­cing to complete Pakistan’s infrastructure part of the CASA-1000 project.

“The two projects support Pakistan’s long-term vision for building high quality talent and promote the creation of a regional energy market to boost economic prospects for millions of Pakistanis,” said World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Illango Patcha­muthu. “Both projects form part of the priority areas identified in ‘Pakistan@100: Sha­ping the Future’, a flagship initiative, that identifies frontier interventions for Pakis­tan to become an upper middle-income country by 2047.”

About the higher education project, lead World Bank economist Tazeen Fasih said that “the project will also support the improvement of teaching and learning at the affiliated college level for improved mid-level skills and employability of graduates”. The project supports the Higher Education Comm­ission of Pakistan’s Vision 2025 programme, developing tertiary education as part of the Pakistan government’s aim to become an upper-middle income country, she said.

The World Bank document on the project says some of the challenges facing the research environment in Pakistan are inadequate and irrelevant research activities with few linkages between universities and industry impacting the commercialisation of research.

There is a misalignment between the government’s said agenda of promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship and implementation of this agenda.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...
June 01, 2019

Value of dissent

JUSTICE Maqbool Baqar has raised some pertinent points in favour of provincial autonomy at a time when the basic ...
Updated June 01, 2019

Modi & Kashmir

Modi’s previous stint in power witnessed a militarised response to Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom.
June 01, 2019

No smoking

YESTERDAY marked the World Health Organisation’s No Tobacco Day, with this year’s theme being ‘tobacco and ...