Posting of minister’s sister in Nacta draws flak
LAHORE: Appointment of a Lahore College for Women University’s assistant professor, who happens to be the sister of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has generated a debate about meritocracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.
Shabnam Gul, a BPS-18, was serving as assistant professor in the International Relations Department of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and was appointed as director (BPS-19) in Nacta, Islamabad, on deputation for three years.
According to a notification of Nacta, “The services of Ms Shabnam Gul, Assistant Professor, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) are required for her posting against an available vacant post of Director (BS-19) in NACTA in Islamabad on a deputation basis”.
Responding to criticism in the mainstream as well as social media, Federal Information and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry defended the appointment. In a tweet, he said Ms Gul held a PhD in terrorism and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and she was selected for the Nacta post after an interview.
However, the media reports claimed that Ms Gul had yet to complete her PhD.
LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor confirmed to Dawn that Nacta had requisitioned that the services of Ms Gul be placed at its disposal.
BAN: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Saturday imposed a ban on transfers and postings of professors and lecturers of public colleges.
