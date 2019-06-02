DAWN.COM

Posting of minister’s sister in Nacta draws flak

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 02, 2019

Appointment of a Lahore College for Women University’s assistant professor, who happens to be the sister of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has generated a debate about meritocracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. — INP/File
LAHORE: Appointment of a Lahore College for Women University’s assistant professor, who happens to be the sister of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has generated a debate about meritocracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Shabnam Gul, a BPS-18, was serving as assistant professor in the International Relations Department of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and was appointed as director (BPS-19) in Nacta, Islamabad, on deputation for three years.

According to a notification of Nacta, “The services of Ms Shabnam Gul, Assistant Professor, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) are required for her posting against an available vacant post of Director (BS-19) in NACTA in Islamabad on a deputation basis”.

Responding to criticism in the mainstream as well as social media, Federal Information and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry defended the appointment. In a tweet, he said Ms Gul held a PhD in terrorism and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and she was selected for the Nacta post after an interview.

However, the media reports claimed that Ms Gul had yet to complete her PhD.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor confirmed to Dawn that Nacta had requisitioned that the services of Ms Gul be placed at its disposal.

BAN: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Saturday imposed a ban on transfers and postings of professors and lecturers of public colleges.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2019

Jaleel
Jun 02, 2019 12:01pm

Fawad chaudhry is incompetent. I feel ashamed that he is representing pakistan as science and technology minister. Sad!!!!!

Recommend 0
Minhaj Khokhar Silicon Valley
Jun 02, 2019 12:19pm

sadly, more and more PTI gov't staffing looks like previous governments. Previously, Health Minister was daughter in-law or Fazal Chaudhry Tarar, a school teacher. She had no experience in health services. Same thing is now happening with this government. This must be stopped. Period!

Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 02, 2019 12:30pm

unbelievable, old saga of nepotism continues despite many promises.

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Jun 02, 2019 12:32pm

There are no apparent qualifications for almost all ministers, so what to say for junior staff. Lets not forget not having electricity (despite being the feudals and MPAs of their area for decades) was the right reason to appoint someone as CM Punjan! Apparently, PTI definition of 'Insaaf' does not include merit.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jun 02, 2019 12:37pm

PTI has become a joke. Iv been a fan of Imran and PTI since 2008 but im begning to regret it.

Recommend 0

