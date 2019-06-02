DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC gives KDA last chance to present Karachi’s original master plan

Naeem SahoutaraUpdated June 02, 2019

Email

The Supreme Court has directed for the umpteenth time the head of the master plan department of the Karachi Development Authority to submit Karachi’s original master plan along with complete record pertaining to the land of a drain allegedly encroached upon in PECHS. — AFP/File
The Supreme Court has directed for the umpteenth time the head of the master plan department of the Karachi Development Authority to submit Karachi’s original master plan along with complete record pertaining to the land of a drain allegedly encroached upon in PECHS. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has directed for the umpteenth time the head of the master plan department of the Karachi Development Authority to submit Karachi’s original master plan along with complete record pertaining to the land of a drain allegedly encroached upon in PECHS.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justices Faisal Arab and Munib Akhtar gave this direction to the master plan department while hearing a petition filed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

The KMC approached the SC seeking removal of illegally built shops from the drain passing through Block 6 of PECHS.

The apex court has been issuing directives to the master plan department since 2017 to present the original master plan of the metropolis. But, they have been failing to comply with the court’s directives and seeking more time to do so.

The bench expresses annoyance over repeated failure of the master plan authorities in presenting the important document

At the outset, the judges once again inquired about the original master plan of the city from the director of the master plan department.

The bench members expressed their extreme displeasure with the master plan department authorities, as a law officer for the master plan department disclosed that there was no master plan of the city.

Justice Baqar remarked as to whether a mega city like Karachi was being run without having a master plan.

Taking exception to the failure of the authorities concerned in presenting the document, the court directed the master plan department’s head to present the plan of the metropolis before the court on the next date at every cost.

It further directed that the information, including when the master plan was approved and who was delegated the administrative powers under such a plan, should also be submitted to the court.

The bench also directed the secretary of the works and services ministry to submit the original master plan of the housing society, PECHS, in court before the next date.

During a previous hearing, the KMC’s law officer had informed the court that as many as 89 shops had been illegally built over the drain’s land and sold in violation of rules and regulations.

It was further informed that the unauthorised constructions were causing hurdles in cleaning of the drain, which could expose the residents to difficulties.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Alba
Jun 02, 2019 10:16am

A lot of people in then bureaucracy are getting paid for their incompetence. Many pretend to have knowledge of their jobs they do not have.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 02, 2019

Increase in fuel prices

Now that it is in power it is the PTI’s turn to discover that facts are indeed facts.
June 02, 2019

Polio crisis

IT’S been an abysmal couple of weeks for polio eradication in Pakistan. While Nigeria — one of the three...
June 02, 2019

Many mouths to feed

THE PTI is readying itself for a media coup in Lahore, in the bargain reminding everyone around that democracy is ...
June 01, 2019

Value of dissent

JUSTICE Maqbool Baqar has raised some pertinent points in favour of provincial autonomy at a time when the basic ...
Updated June 01, 2019

Modi & Kashmir

Modi’s previous stint in power witnessed a militarised response to Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom.
June 01, 2019

No smoking

YESTERDAY marked the World Health Organisation’s No Tobacco Day, with this year’s theme being ‘tobacco and ...