KP chief minister announces compensation for Khar Qamar incident affectees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Saturday announced a compensatory package for the affectees of the Khar Qamar incident which took place at a check post in North Waziristan earlier this week.

The chief minister said Rs2.5 million will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs1 million to those injured in the incident.

"The Pakhtun who are playing politics using the name of Pakhtun are unsuccessfully attempting to push the nation once more towards war, which is unacceptable," he said.

He stressed on the fact that peace had been restored due to the sacrifices of the people, Pakistan Army and security institutions and that sacrifices will continue to be made to maintain this peace.

The chief minister expressed the provincial government's resolve in addressing the issues faced by all the districts of the province, including the tribal districts. He acknowledged that it is the provincial government's responsibility to provide facilities to the people for which he said they are working day and night.

He said that the federal and provincial powers rested with the Pakhtun and the government is keen in resolving the problems faced by the Pakhtun.

He urged the people to present all their demands to the government so that they may be addressed in an effective manner, rather than wasting time and making the issues a foundation for unnecessary campaigning.

The chief minister pointed out that in the short span of 10 months, many of the issues faced by the tribal people had already been resolved.

Mehmood Khan said that the allocation of 3 per cent contribution by the provincial governments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) for the development and prosperity of the tribal areas is evidence of the fact that the government is not only sincere in making promises but also taking steps for the implementation of the promises made to the people.

The KP chief minister said that the provision of free health facilities, interest-free loans to the youth, and the merger of 28,000 Levies and Khasadar officers into police, within a short time frame of 10 months, is evidence of the federal and provincial government's sincere support for the people of the tribal districts and which is not easily digestible my the enemies of the state.

"They are out to coerce the Pakhtun and shove them into a new era of uncertainty and war," he said.