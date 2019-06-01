DAWN.COM

Afghans struggle to 98-5 in 25 overs v Australia

AFPUpdated June 01, 2019

Rank outsiders Afghanistan's strength lies in their spin bowling rather than batting, with the team dismissed for just 160 by tournament hosts England in a warm-up match on Monday. — AFP/File
Afghanistan have struggled to 98-5 halfway through its allotted overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first in the Cricket World Cup group match against five-time champion Australia.

The number 10-ranked Afghans had two immediate setbacks, with paceman Mitch Starc removing Mohammad Shahzad on the third ball.

With it, the lanky left-armer started Australia's title defense in the same mode as he started the World Cup final four years ago in Melbourne with a big first-over wicket.

Pat Cummins had Hazratullah Zazai caught behind in the next over to make it 5-2, meaning both Afghan openers were out for ducks.

Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi combined to stop the onslaught with a 51-run third-wicket stand until a change of pace put Australia back in full control with two wickets.

Legspinner Adam Zampa struck in his first over, enticing Shahidi (18) down the wicket and having him neatly stumped by Alex Carey.

Shah, who defied the Australians for 60 balls to score 43 runs, didn't get to the pitch of a flatter Zampa delivery in the 20th over and miscued to Steve Smith at short-cover to make it 75-4.

Smith was back in the action six balls later after a terrible mix up between Mohammad Nabi and skipper Gulbadin Naib resulted in a run out.

The ex-Australian captain dived to cut off a single, turned and threw to the wicketkeeper Carey with Nabi (7) well out of his ground after being sent back by Naib as he attempted a quick run.

Smith and David Warner were back in the Australian lineup for their first official one-day internationals since returning from 12-month bans for their part in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, 2018.

Teams

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wkt), Hazrat Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran,Mujib Ur Rahman, Hamid Hasan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

IMTIAZ
Jun 01, 2019 05:43pm

Pakistan beaters Afghanistan are 5/2

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2019 05:45pm

A historic 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney iinaugural match against formidable Australia of the talented and upcoming team of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan comprising of budding and spirited cricketers, most of whom learnt their basic cricketing skills in various refugee camps in the historic centuries old city of Peshawar, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.

Swiss Neutral
Jun 01, 2019 05:59pm

There are two teams, who became very competitive in the last few years. India because of IPL. Afghanistan from nowhere to a team, which can surprise any team.

