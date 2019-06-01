DAWN.COM

June 01, 2019

Pemra serves show-cause notices to 14 news channels for commenting on SJC reference against senior judges

Javed HussainJune 01, 2019

Pemra warns against further violation, demands response by June 11. — Online/File
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) served a show-cause notice to 14 news channels for failing to act upon its advisory to avoid commenting on references filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against senior judges, a press release by the regulatory authority said on Saturday.

The channels that received the notices include Geo News, DawnNewsTV, Dunya News, ARY News, Channel 24, 92 News, Express News, Aaj News, Ab Tak News, GNN, Samaa TV, Sach News and Koh-i-Noor.

Pemra directed the said news channels to ensure that orders issued by the Supreme Court and SJC as well as advisories issued by the regulatory authority are acted upon and warned against further violation.

The body also ordered the aforementioned channels to submit a response by June 11.

On Friday, Pemra had barred all television channels from airing news, discussion or analysis on the issue except the news on the reference filed by the government against the judges for allegedly owning undeclared properties abroad.

Citing the July 7, 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court, Pemra recalled that through the judgement directives were issued to media that no media discussion, articles or editorials would be written or published and no public comments would be made on the proceedings of the SJC and only the proceedings would be reported.

Moreover, the Supreme Court through Sept 12, 2018 suo motu case had also prohibited discussions on sub judice matters.

Pemra warned that in case of non-compliance, the authority would proceed in accordance with the Pemra Ordinance 2002.

A Voter
Jun 01, 2019 05:40pm

Freedom of speech and press should not be curtailed. Pemra needs to go.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 01, 2019 05:46pm

Yeah! Hurray!!

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 01, 2019 05:56pm

These are the times when dissent is crime.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 01, 2019 05:56pm

worst kind of dictatorship, its better to not watch any of pakistani media channel

Recommend 0
Shahid Khan
Jun 01, 2019 05:56pm

Shut these channels, like you guys done with Dr Shahid.

Recommend 0
Harun
Jun 01, 2019 06:01pm

Sign of dictatorship like Marshal Law!

Recommend 0

