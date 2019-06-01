Sri Lanka lose first wicket as New Zealand decide to bowl first in third World Cup fixture

The Black Caps took their first wicket in the first over on Saturday against Sri Lanka in the third fixture of the World Cup 2019 being played at the Cardif Wales Stadium in England.

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirimanne was given out leg before wicket after the Black Caps asked for a TV review of the initial not out decision by the on-field umpire, leaving Sri Lanka on 4-1 on a grass-tinged wicket in mostly sunny conditions at Cardiff. Henry hit Thirimanne on the pad.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Paceman Tim Southee missed out due to a calf injury as the Kiwis — runners-up in the 2015 edition — went in with two all-rounders in their starting line-up. Batsman Henry Nicholls was also injured, with Mitchell Santner the only spinner in the side.

“Just a one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance,” Williamson said at the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted he would also have bowled first to take advantage of the green tinge on the pitch. “I would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage,” said Karunaratne, who has returned to the side after missing out on four years of one-day cricket.

“We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do.” Sri Lanka, World Cup winners in 1996, are ninth in the one-day rankings and have been given little chance in the 10-team tournament. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home ODI series at the start of the year.

Teams

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Jeevan Mendis, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Suranga Lakmal

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Matt Henry