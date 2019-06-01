New Zealand close in on 136-run target against Sri Lanka in third World Cup fixture

New Zealand are 120-0 after 15 overs in pursuit of their lowly 137-run target against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka innings

Earlier, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne carried his bat through the innings while his teammates offered little resistance as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 136 in 29.2 overs.

The Black Caps, playing their first match in the tournament since reaching the 2015 final, dominated their Cricket World Cup group opener at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

Karunaratne finished 52 not out off 84 balls, including four boundaries.

Karunaratne and Thisara Perera shared a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 51 balls, combining after Sri Lanka slumped to 60-6.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets apiece.

New Zealand had won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Paceman Tim Southee missed out due to a calf injury as the Kiwis — runners-up in the 2015 edition — went in with two all-rounders in their starting line-up. Batsman Henry Nicholls was also injured, with Mitchell Santner the only spinner in the side.

“Just a one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance,” Williamson said at the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted he would also have bowled first to take advantage of the green tinge on the pitch. “I would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage,” said Karunaratne, who has returned to the side after missing out on four years of one-day cricket.

“We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do.” Sri Lanka, World Cup winners in 1996, are ninth in the one-day rankings and have been given little chance in the 10-team tournament. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home ODI series at the start of the year.

Teams

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Jeevan Mendis, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Suranga Lakmal

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Matt Henry