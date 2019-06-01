DAWN.COM

New Zealand close in on 136-run target against Sri Lanka in third World Cup fixture

AP | Dawn.com | AFPUpdated June 01, 2019

New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. — AFP
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match. — AFP
New Zealand are 120-0 after 15 overs in pursuit of their lowly 137-run target against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka innings

Earlier, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne carried his bat through the innings while his teammates offered little resistance as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 136 in 29.2 overs.

The Black Caps, playing their first match in the tournament since reaching the 2015 final, dominated their Cricket World Cup group opener at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

Karunaratne finished 52 not out off 84 balls, including four boundaries.

Karunaratne and Thisara Perera shared a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 51 balls, combining after Sri Lanka slumped to 60-6.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets apiece.

New Zealand had won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Paceman Tim Southee missed out due to a calf injury as the Kiwis — runners-up in the 2015 edition — went in with two all-rounders in their starting line-up. Batsman Henry Nicholls was also injured, with Mitchell Santner the only spinner in the side.

“Just a one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance,” Williamson said at the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted he would also have bowled first to take advantage of the green tinge on the pitch. “I would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage,” said Karunaratne, who has returned to the side after missing out on four years of one-day cricket.

“We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do.” Sri Lanka, World Cup winners in 1996, are ninth in the one-day rankings and have been given little chance in the 10-team tournament. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home ODI series at the start of the year.

Teams

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Jeevan Mendis, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Suranga Lakmal

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Matt Henry

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2019 03:00pm

Sri Lankan cricket team is in big trouble against New Zealand in its inaugural match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney at Cardif Wales Cricket Stadium.

Rahul
Jun 01, 2019 03:34pm

Sri Lanka doing same mistakes...

sd
Jun 01, 2019 04:12pm

Second Asian Loin in Trap, wait but KOLHI and his Man Play against Bounce, Only Hope for Asian Teams

Amit Kumar
Jun 01, 2019 04:34pm

Still playing better than Pakistan which already has played five matches before world cup. This is opening match for SL and will adjust in english conditions.

Suraj Singh
Jun 01, 2019 05:27pm

Wow what is happening

Khan Tokyo
Jun 01, 2019 05:33pm

Should we say English conditions are hard to tackle by the Asian teams.

Abraham D Haque
Jun 01, 2019 05:52pm

@Khan Tokyo, the conditions are same for all let us not make excuses and give credit to the team which wins

Bhaskar
Jun 01, 2019 05:53pm

@Khan Tokyo, No.

Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 01, 2019 05:57pm

Asians biting the dust once again

