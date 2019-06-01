DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 01, 2019

Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress lawmakers in Lok Sabha

Dawn.comJune 01, 2019

The meeting of the newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs took place ahead of the Parliament session beginning on June 17. — AFP/File
United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected the leader of 52 Congress lawmakers in Lok Sabha, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

According to Hindustan Times, the decision was announced at a parliamentary party meeting of the Congress held a week after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit the post following the debacle he faced in the general election that saw the Narendra Modi-led NDA coming to power with 352 of the 542 seats polled.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress MLA, also tweeted about the development:

The meeting of the newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs took place ahead of the Parliament session beginning on June 17.

India Election
World

Comments (4)

Ajay Kumar saxena
Jun 01, 2019 12:41pm

She is elected as President of Congress Parliament Party. Till when congress will stick to Gandhi Family ? Sonia & Rahul are the reasons for this miserable condition of Congress.

topbrass
Jun 01, 2019 12:42pm

What a surprise choice !! She will surely bring the much needed ' new blood ' to the party

Congress never fails in giving pleasant shocks !!

Haryanavi_Chora
Jun 01, 2019 12:59pm

All those 12.13 crore people voted to Congress belong to one particular community...

joe
Jun 01, 2019 01:04pm

She could be facing jail if her bail is rejected in National case. Remember she and her son Rahul already stand as convicted in curuption case of National Heard.

