Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress lawmakers in Lok Sabha

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected the leader of 52 Congress lawmakers in Lok Sabha, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

According to Hindustan Times, the decision was announced at a parliamentary party meeting of the Congress held a week after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit the post following the debacle he faced in the general election that saw the Narendra Modi-led NDA coming to power with 352 of the 542 seats polled.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress MLA, also tweeted about the development:

The meeting of the newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs took place ahead of the Parliament session beginning on June 17.