June 01, 2019

Deterrence didn’t fail during stand-off with India: officials

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 01, 2019

Post-Pulwama confrontation discussed at an event about Pakistan’s nuclear journey. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Senior officials insist that deterrence did not fail during the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

Two senior officials — Director General Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Brig Zahir Kazmi, and Director General Arms Control and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamran Akhtar — told journalists at an interaction hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) that deterrence worked despite dangerous escalation witnessed in the last week of February.

They were speaking on the topic ‘Pakistan’s Nuclear Journey: 21 Years of Deterrence and Stability’. The discussion largely remained focused on post-Pulwama confrontation between the two nuclear-armed arch-rivals during which the Indian Air Force violated Pakistan’s airspace and when Pakistan retaliated the following day, India mobilised its missile batteries and nuclear submarines. The situation later de-escalated due to intervention by third-party intermediaries.

Post-Pulwama confrontation discussed at an event about Pakistan’s nuclear journey

Mr Akhtar said: “Deterrence is credible if it can ward off any nuclear or massive conventional attack … That did not happen (during post-Pulwama stand-off). India couldn’t do that. That was where deterrence was maintained.” The deterrence was related to Indian doctrine of cold start, he added.

He said deterrence was largely a misunderstood concept and “some have come to believe that even a stone cannot be hurled at us”. It by no means implied that India could now do nothing against Pakistan, he maintained while explaining how the Indian Air Force intruded into Pakistani airspace despite knowing that Pakistan possessed nukes. He cautioned that the misunderstood concept of deterrence could undermine public confidence and work against deterrence from psychological and political point of view.

“If Indians are trying to sell this narrative that deterrence failed then it is an irresponsible and dangerous narrative, which could undermine strategic stability and lead to escalation for India would be responsible,” he observed.

Brig Zahir Kazmi stated that the purpose of deterrence was to close space for war and bring states to the negotiating table.

He said deterrence worked during the post-Pulwama military stand-off despite Indian attempt to escalate to a different level by talking about mobilisation of nuclear missile and nuclear submarines.

Brig Kazmi identified three imperatives for deterrence. First, enabling geostrategic environment that includes sustainable mechanism for dispute resolution; second, strategic restraint and responsibility; and third, maintenance of balance in nuclear deterrence capabilities through arms control rather than competition.

He further clarified that deterrence is not an end in itself but a psychological state. “It should inspire fear in which the perceived cost of deterrence breakdown is higher than the desired benefits of preferring war as an instrument for dispute resolution.”

Defence analyst Syed Mohammad Ali in his opening remarks stated that Pakistan’s nuclear programme has significantly contributed towards meeting both its traditional and non-traditional security needs. Nuclear deterrence, he said, had enabled Pakistan timely manage and de-escalate several regional crises with India during the past three decades. It also gave the country’s national leadership and its diplomats confidence in international diplomacy.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, IPI’s executive director Syed Sajjad Shabbir said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme had helped maintain deterrence stability in a conflict-prone South Asia region. He announced that the IPI would shortly publish a handbook on nuclear issues to create greater understanding among journalists, politicians and bureaucrats.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2019

Pak India Ties
Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Lint
Jun 01, 2019 09:59am

Pakistan must realize that Nuclear weapons can't be used in wars anymore. Having one is deterrence in short term & liability in long term and this applies even for India. All future wars will be fought only on conventional armory.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 01, 2019 09:59am

India already crossed the red line.

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jun 01, 2019 10:05am

India has a clear doctrine, massive and unacceptable response.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 01, 2019 10:17am

@Prateik, "India already crossed the red line." and indian planes were shot down on each side of that line.

Recommend 0
Semaak
Jun 01, 2019 10:19am

indians in the comment section are growling like war mongers.

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jun 01, 2019 10:20am

Hubris from Indians starts now.....

Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 01, 2019 10:21am

India came, bombed and left. Whatever your response was, your deterrence was, India did what she wanted and that's called as resolute and what India is ready for in this war.

Recommend 0

