Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.26 per litre for June

The federal government on Friday through a late-night notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the month of June.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs4.26 to cost Rs112.68 per litre in June. In May, the per litre price was Rs108.42.

High speed diesel, which saw the maximum hike, was increased by Rs4.50 to cost Rs126.82 per litre from the previous Rs122.32 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil saw an increase of Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per litre respectively. Kerosene will now cost Rs98.46 per litre as opposed to the previous price of Rs96.77, whereas light diesel oil will now cost Rs88.62 per litre in contrast to the previous price of Rs86.94.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight, June 1 and last up to June 30, 2019.