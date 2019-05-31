DAWN.COM

June 01, 2019

Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.26 per litre for June

Tahir SheraniMay 31, 2019

The new prices will be implemented from June 1. — File
The federal government on Friday through a late-night notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the month of June.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs4.26 to cost Rs112.68 per litre in June. In May, the per litre price was Rs108.42.

High speed diesel, which saw the maximum hike, was increased by Rs4.50 to cost Rs126.82 per litre from the previous Rs122.32 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil saw an increase of Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per litre respectively. Kerosene will now cost Rs98.46 per litre as opposed to the previous price of Rs96.77, whereas light diesel oil will now cost Rs88.62 per litre in contrast to the previous price of Rs86.94.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight, June 1 and last up to June 30, 2019.

Comments (6)

Daskalos
Jun 01, 2019 12:04am

Reprehensible! This government is out to simply destroy us all.

Renegade
Jun 01, 2019 12:05am

You guys are way better than Indian gasoline prices, factoring the currency disparity in.

Kamal Khan
Jun 01, 2019 12:09am

shame!!!

Valar_Morghulis
Jun 01, 2019 12:16am

Eid Gift for 'Naya Pakistan'!

Ash Man
Jun 01, 2019 12:18am

So petrol prices have gone up by more than 20% from 92 to 112 starting 1st April. About 62 days.

Vijay
Jun 01, 2019 12:19am

Still it cheaper than India & US

