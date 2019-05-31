Spirituality and togetherness: Jumatul Wida observed across the world with religious fervour

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, was observed across Pakistan and countries around the world with religious fervour and solemnity.
Millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques, prayer grounds and in the streets as they prepared to celebrate Eidul Fitr next week.
In Islamabad, the biggest gathering of Jumatul Wida was held at the Faisal Mosque. Special security arrangements had been made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques.
Imams and khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer and being kind to fellow beings. Ulema and religious leaders also urged greater Muslim unity.
The day is also observed as Youm-ul-Quds by Muslims worldwide to express support and solidarity for the people of Palestine and to oppose Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Rallies are held in support of Palestinians to mark the day.
Header image: Indian Muslims offer last congregational Friday prayers of Ramazan on a road in Agartala on May 31. — AFP
