Spirituality and togetherness: Jumatul Wida observed across the world with religious fervour

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, was observed across Pakistan and countries around the world with religious fervour and solemnity.

Millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques, prayer grounds and in the streets as they prepared to celebrate Eidul Fitr next week.

In Islamabad, the biggest gathering of Jumatul Wida was held at the Faisal Mosque. Special security arrangements had been made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques.

Imams and khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer and being kind to fellow beings. Ulema and religious leaders also urged greater Muslim unity.

The day is also observed as Youm-ul-Quds by Muslims worldwide to express support and solidarity for the people of Palestine and to oppose Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Rallies are held in support of Palestinians to mark the day.

A child stands and looks on among worshipers as they offer Jumatul Wida prayers on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramazan at a mosque in Karachi on May 31. — AFP

Indian Muslims break their day-long fast at a marketplace in Prayagraj, India, Friday. — AP

Worshippers offer prayers during Jumatul Wida under tight security in Quetta on Friday. — AP

Shia Muslim supporters of the Imamia Student Organisation (ISO) are seen during a rally, marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Karachi on Friday. — Reuters

Kashmiri demonstrators run for cover as Indian police (unseen) chase them during a protest after Jumatul Wida prayers in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir on Friday. — Reuters

People offer Jumatul Wida prayers on the last Friday of Ramazan at a mosque in Peshawar on May 31. — AFP

An Indian Muslim boy washes his hands and face before offering prayers on the last Friday of Ramazan at the medieval Shahpur Mosque, also known as Paththarwali Masjid or Kazi Mohammed Chishti's Mosque, in Ahmedabad. — AFP

This picture taken on May 31 shows an aerial view of worshippers prostrating during prayer around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah. — AFP

Protesters march down a street during al-Quds Day in Lahore on Friday. — AP

Indian Muslim devotees offer Jumatul Wida prayers along a road near the Jama Masjid, in Siliguri on May 31. — AFP

A Muslim woman prays on the last Friday of Ramazan in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday. — Reuters

Kenyan Muslims offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramazan at Jamia mosque in Nairobi, Kenya. — AP

Indonesians ride their motorcycles in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta on Friday during Indonesia's mass moving of Muslims to their respective hometowns ahead of Eidul Fitr. — AFP

A Palestinian woman makes her way to attend last Friday prayer of Ramazan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. — Reuters

Indian Muslims offer last congregational Friday prayers of Ramazan on a road in Agartala on May 31. — AFP