PM Imran discusses regional issues with Afghan, Egyptian presidents on sidelines of OIC summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held separate meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The premier and Ghani exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional issues and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Imran during the meeting "reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan" and underlined Pakistan's support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that could lead to a political solution in the neighbouring country.

He said the forthcoming visit of President Ghani to Pakistan "will provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations", according to the statement.

The prime minister earlier exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and international matters with the Egyptian president, according to a tweet by the ruling PTI.

"The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields. They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges."