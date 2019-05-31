'Fight to the last ball': PM Imran gives advice to cricket team on day of World Cup opening match

As Pakistan played their Cricket World Cup opening match against the West Indies on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered some advice to the men in green.

"My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play," the premier, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, said via Twitter. "Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team."

Last month, Prime Minister Imran held a meeting with the national cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board at Bani Gala during which he gave the team tips for World Cup success.

"With your skills, sportsman spirit and your conduct, bring glory to Pakistan's name," he had said. "The entire nation's prayers are with you [...] Representing the country at an international forum is a big honour. You are ambassadors of the nation and the people's eyes are on you, and their hopes rest with you."