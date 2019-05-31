'Fight to the last ball': PM Imran gives advice to cricket team on day of World Cup opening match
As Pakistan played their Cricket World Cup opening match against the West Indies on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered some advice to the men in green.
"My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play," the premier, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, said via Twitter. "Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team."
Last month, Prime Minister Imran held a meeting with the national cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board at Bani Gala during which he gave the team tips for World Cup success.
"With your skills, sportsman spirit and your conduct, bring glory to Pakistan's name," he had said. "The entire nation's prayers are with you [...] Representing the country at an international forum is a big honour. You are ambassadors of the nation and the people's eyes are on you, and their hopes rest with you."
Pray also but dark clouds r hovering on our circket team.
Advising a bunch of school boys.
Pakistan team is right now fighting for last ball.
Set to get all out below 100. Good advice.
Now look at the result of your advice,........
Pathetic 105 all out! Like everything else in pakistan the wheels have truly fallen off withthis Pak team
They fought bravely for 21 overs. Shameless performance by our cricket team.
They didn't even batted till last ball.
No advice is needed
and the team is allout for 105
Ever since the regime change, we’ve seen no change. Uff ye Tabdeli.
With him at the helm and a hand-picked chairman of the Board, the team was expected to do better.
Boyz played very well
But but but ... we can't even reach the half of the overs!!!
Yeah, very funny advice. You need to keep wickets intact for last ball
Here comes the collapse!
'Fight to the last ball' ---- 'batting collapse' Pakistan are mere 105 all out with 28.2 overs left against West Indies.
They already did by scoring 105 against WI....