DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Fight to the last ball': PM Imran gives advice to cricket team on day of World Cup opening match

Dawn.comUpdated May 31, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a photograph with the Pakistan cricket team at Bani Gala in April. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a photograph with the Pakistan cricket team at Bani Gala in April. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Twitter

As Pakistan played their Cricket World Cup opening match against the West Indies on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered some advice to the men in green.

"My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play," the premier, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, said via Twitter. "Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team."

Last month, Prime Minister Imran held a meeting with the national cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board at Bani Gala during which he gave the team tips for World Cup success.

"With your skills, sportsman spirit and your conduct, bring glory to Pakistan's name," he had said. "The entire nation's prayers are with you [...] Representing the country at an international forum is a big honour. You are ambassadors of the nation and the people's eyes are on you, and their hopes rest with you."

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Abbas shah
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

Pray also but dark clouds r hovering on our circket team.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 31, 2019 04:13pm

Advising a bunch of school boys.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 31, 2019 04:15pm

Pakistan team is right now fighting for last ball.

Recommend 0
Rupesh
May 31, 2019 04:19pm

Set to get all out below 100. Good advice.

Recommend 0
ST
May 31, 2019 04:20pm

Now look at the result of your advice,........

Recommend 0
Ss
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

Pathetic 105 all out! Like everything else in pakistan the wheels have truly fallen off withthis Pak team

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 31, 2019 04:31pm

They fought bravely for 21 overs. Shameless performance by our cricket team.

Recommend 0
Syv
May 31, 2019 04:31pm

They didn't even batted till last ball.

Recommend 0
Tasneem
May 31, 2019 04:32pm

No advice is needed

Recommend 0
mohd Azeez
May 31, 2019 04:32pm

and the team is allout for 105

Recommend 0
Zaheer
May 31, 2019 04:35pm

Ever since the regime change, we’ve seen no change. Uff ye Tabdeli.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 31, 2019 04:36pm

With him at the helm and a hand-picked chairman of the Board, the team was expected to do better.

Recommend 0
Pure ind
May 31, 2019 04:39pm

Boyz played very well

Recommend 0
Sam
May 31, 2019 04:39pm

But but but ... we can't even reach the half of the overs!!!

Recommend 0
small
May 31, 2019 04:43pm

Yeah, very funny advice. You need to keep wickets intact for last ball

Recommend 0
Md
May 31, 2019 04:43pm

Here comes the collapse!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 31, 2019 04:44pm

'Fight to the last ball' ---- 'batting collapse' Pakistan are mere 105 all out with 28.2 overs left against West Indies.

Recommend 0
Anil
May 31, 2019 04:44pm

They already did by scoring 105 against WI....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 31, 2019

Reference against judges

We cannot afford another institutional clash such as the one that triggered the lawyers’ movement in 2007.
May 31, 2019

Bailout for brokers

THE government may be getting ready to announce an ‘austerity’ budget but it seems that there is plenty of money...
May 31, 2019

Menace of ice

THE recent arrests of over a dozen alleged dealers of crystal meth in Karachi should serve as a sobering eye-opener....
May 30, 2019

Hopes for peace in Afghanistan

THE path of peace in Afghanistan continues to test the patience of all those involved in the task of bringing...
May 30, 2019

PSX chief resigns

THE resignation of Richard Morin as chief executive officer of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is a moment of sober...
May 30, 2019

Railway vacancies

IT was in November last year that Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced the process of hiring new...