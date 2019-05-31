DAWN.COM

West Indies pulverise Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge

Dawn.com | AP | ReutersUpdated May 31, 2019

Pakistan's Hasan Ali (L) walks back to the pavilion after getting out for 1 run to the bowling of West Indies' captain Jason Holder (R), caught by West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell (C) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on Friday. — AFP
West Indies players including Andre Russell (3R) and captain Jason Holder (4L) celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on Friday. — AFP
West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan in the teams' Cricket World Cup opening match on Friday at high-scoring Trent Bridge, Nottingham. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Babar Azam reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after getting out for 22 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31. — AFP
Pakistan's Imad Wasim walks back to the pavilion after getting out for 1 run during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31. — AFP
West Indies inflicted a heavy seven-wicket defeat on Pakistan in their opening fixture of the 2019 World Cup at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

The Calypso Kings chased down the measly 106-run target set by the Champions Trophy winners for the loss of just three wickets in the 14th over.

The Caribbean side lost their first wicket when Shai Hope (11) was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off Mohammad Amir, who also took the wicket of Darren Bravo, caught by Babar Azam at second slip without scoring any runs.

West Indies' third player was lost when Chris Gayle was caught by Shadab Khan off Amir, once again.

Read: Pakistani Twitterati bemoans team's dismal batting in World Cup opening match

Earlier, West Indies, after winning the toss and opting to field first, produced a ruthless display of fast bowling to dismiss Pakistan for a disappointing 105.

Having elected to field after winning the toss, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.

The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle-order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.

Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

The green shirts lost their fourth wicket at the start of the 14th over, when Babar Azam was caught out after scoring 22 runs. Wickets then fell in succession, with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hafeez all going back to the pavilion.

Wahab Riaz's 11-ball 18 runs could not do much to salvage his side's score and he was bowled out on the fourth ball of the 22nd over.

At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan had put 45 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets.

Andre Russell took the wickets of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman while Sheldon Cottrell picked up the wicket of opener Imamul Haq.

Thomas was named the player of the match for his figures of 27-4.

Pre-match chatter

"We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions," said Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "It doesn't matter; if we survive the first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form."

Pakistan included fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who were both brought into the World Cup squad from the cold late on in response to the run of poor results leading into the tournament.

There were no surprises in the West Indies team, with captain Jason Holder saying Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel were not fit to start. Chris Gayle is in prime form ahead of his last World Cup and the 39-year-old opener’s first big knock could come at Trent Bridge, where the boundaries are short and England has hit the two biggest ODI scores in history since the last World Cup.

Pakistan headed into the opening match having lost their last 10 completed one-day internationals. Although Pakistan have won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies, in World Cup history, the latter lead on head-to-head 7-3.

Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara’s record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

WorldCup19
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (199)

IMTIAZ
May 31, 2019 02:16pm

The two most equal and mercurial sides in this WC.

Shorter boundaries at Trent Bridge. We expect high scoring game with Pakistan expected to score 275+

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 31, 2019 02:19pm

Pakistan must attack from the first ball. Players know players of West Indies well from their Premier League of Pakistan experience.

Recommend 0
Shahid
May 31, 2019 02:20pm

Can baber, Imam, Sarfraz and Haris, all four play together in a team of modren era of ODIs and win matches? A very tricky question indeed.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 31, 2019 02:35pm

A big challenging match against West Indies for the greenshirts to begin their 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney campaign. They must stay fully focused, work hard and show physical and mental toughness beside unity, faith, dedication and discipline both on and off the field, if they want to win.

Recommend 0
Ravi _India
May 31, 2019 02:42pm

Pakistan will win by 106 runs

Recommend 0
Javed
May 31, 2019 02:48pm

Imam Out. 17/1

Recommend 0
Babbar
May 31, 2019 02:48pm

Go Indies go!!!! Win with your power and Style

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 31, 2019 02:49pm

West Indies will crush them...

Recommend 0
Remote observer
May 31, 2019 03:02pm

It appears that Pakistan is playing T20.

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
May 31, 2019 03:03pm

Come on Windies....this is easy game to win for you....and bag those points

Recommend 0
afgn
May 31, 2019 03:03pm

@Ravi _India, Pakistan will make only 106

Recommend 0
Thelostsoul80
May 31, 2019 03:04pm

Don’t waste your time. WI will easily win.

Recommend 0
Danish
May 31, 2019 03:10pm

Don't worry Pakistan has world best strong line up . Definitely will make 400 + runs. Westindies team is weak team specially babar Azam will make century in this mach as he is in good form.

Recommend 0
JKhan
May 31, 2019 03:13pm

Pak looks like making less than 200...Two already down

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
May 31, 2019 03:13pm

This is a big event,not series.i always critised imam ul haq alias (parchi).because of his performance.he is not having place in the world cup squad,if the team selected on merit.

Recommend 0
Ghos Ali UK
May 31, 2019 03:19pm

1st wicket nephew Imam, answer will give by Chacha Moulani Inzi, wrong selection, favor to relative, this showing how selection are wrong.

Recommend 0
BIPIN PANT
May 31, 2019 03:19pm

NOW PAKISTAN 3 DOWN

Recommend 0
Vikas P
May 31, 2019 03:20pm

@Danish, Pak: 45/3 - 10

Recommend 0
Ali
May 31, 2019 03:22pm

3 down in 10 overs! Come back to pakistan and don't humiliate us more there.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 31, 2019 03:23pm

No way Pakistan team is going to win this game, as this team is not really made to play tough and crunch games. My prediction, India vs England final.

Recommend 0
Tallat
May 31, 2019 03:23pm

Poor shot selection

Recommend 0
ISHIKA
May 31, 2019 03:23pm

50 for 3

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 31, 2019 03:24pm

Fakhar Zaman missed his century by 78 runs.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
May 31, 2019 03:30pm

All the best team west indies!!!

Recommend 0
Nasir
May 31, 2019 03:31pm

Don't understand what is wrong with this Pakistan side, can you ever play a world cup match with such carelesness ? Surfraz, PCB and selection committee please answer.

Recommend 0
hhdjk
May 31, 2019 03:32pm

@afgn, your so hyped and think India is actually gonna win the world cup. it's such an unrealistic thing that would occur you couldn't even see it in your dreams.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
May 31, 2019 03:33pm

Pakistan 4 down now

Recommend 0
sabir
May 31, 2019 03:33pm

West Indies are doing their home work quiet well.. They know when to ball bouncer and when to ball at length. West Indies team looks very fit to ball at right area most of the time. Its a batting pitch but by its sheer pace, bounce, length they have taken wicket and made the pitch look like just opposite of what is predicted from it.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
May 31, 2019 03:33pm

Not so convincing start by Pakistan. Let's see how Pakistani Batsmen build their innings in remaining overs.

Recommend 0
point of view
May 31, 2019 03:33pm

4 down, Pakistan gone.

Recommend 0
Pank
May 31, 2019 03:37pm

Pak..70/4

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
May 31, 2019 03:38pm

With our best batsman Babar gone for 22 West Indies have already won the match with short deliveries.

Okay for next WC we'll prepare for short deliveries when Inzamam will not be selector.

Recommend 0
Rocky
May 31, 2019 03:40pm

@Shahid, 3 out of 4 out silly... what’s your bet

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 31, 2019 03:43pm

Congratulations, West Indies Cricket Team !

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 31, 2019 03:43pm

It's sad every one is missing century.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 31, 2019 03:45pm

This is called "comeuppance" ....

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
May 31, 2019 03:48pm

@point of view, Pakistan 210 all out in < 45 overs !

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:04pm

Pakistan cannot lose. We are a superpower

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
May 31, 2019 04:05pm

It remains to be seen if Pakistan will score 100 or not not.

I think with Hafeez still there, they will.

Recommend 0
Vikas P
May 31, 2019 04:05pm

don't know if you have read my 7 down comment, but now it's 8 down!!!!

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:05pm

Pakistan will score 400+

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:05pm

India will be shaking in their boots after watching Pakistan score a mammoth score

Recommend 0
ali
May 31, 2019 04:05pm

We as a nation were born to be embarrassed either from politicians or sports

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:06pm

Come in WI

Recommend 0
Dr Sarvat
May 31, 2019 04:06pm

Too shameful performance by pakistan

Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 31, 2019 04:06pm

PAK team thought it is 20 over match...! Simple Misunderstanding.

Recommend 0
Firangi
May 31, 2019 04:07pm

This team is a disgrace to cricket.

Recommend 0
Fatima Sheikh
May 31, 2019 04:07pm

Welcome to Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Alex
May 31, 2019 04:08pm

@Ravi _India, at this rate, Pakistan will do well to reach 106!

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 31, 2019 04:08pm

Bad omen.wastage of time on PTV sports &other channel s by immature experts with futile ddiscussion s??

Recommend 0
bps1
May 31, 2019 04:08pm

@IMTIAZ, this is 20-20 for PAK team 83/8 in 19.2 overs

Recommend 0
LS
May 31, 2019 04:08pm

@Ravi _India, Let them score 106 runs first...

Recommend 0
Dynamite
May 31, 2019 04:08pm

Ouch one more bites the dust

Recommend 0
Chikka
May 31, 2019 04:09pm

Pakistan is the best team in the world. They won championship trophy.

Recommend 0
Vinie
May 31, 2019 04:09pm

As it happens. Pakistan have wrost batting line up in this world.i don't know why they don't improved their domestic cricket and select players on the basis of merit.

Recommend 0
S
May 31, 2019 04:09pm

Nice Well done boys!

Recommend 0
Sannata
May 31, 2019 04:09pm

Itna sannata kyun hai bhai...................

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
May 31, 2019 04:09pm

poor performance

Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

Pakistan has misunderstood this tournament. They are thinking that it's a 20-20 world cup.

Recommend 0
ravian
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

it promises to be a 20/20 match. shows batting is not as good as they thought. bowling?

Recommend 0
Vinie
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

Downfall of Pakistan in every sectors.

Recommend 0
2thepoint
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

Carbon copy dismissal happening here for Pakistan.....Shoeb Mallik bhai is missed dearly.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

It's embarrassing to see this pathetic lot letting the nation down once again by playing worse than a primary school team. If Imran Khan can't fix the cricket team then what hope we have to see any improvement in other areas.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

Wow ..good performance dear neighbour

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
May 31, 2019 04:10pm

9 down ! :) :)

Recommend 0
bps1
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

this is 20-20 for PAK team 84/9 in 19.4 overs

Recommend 0
kk
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

hahahah...attack from first ball.....

Recommend 0
Bipul
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

No worries, they will win India match.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

Today, Pakistan will definitely win the World Cup

Recommend 0
Khan, India
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

All Out!

Recommend 0
Khalid
May 31, 2019 04:11pm

With 9 gone now..its a match Pakistan wants to forget

Recommend 0
Nasim
May 31, 2019 04:12pm

Inzy pep talk and his present in England and interfering has done woners for Pakistan, now 83-9. Inzy pack your bags and go back to Pakistan and let Micky Arthur do his job.

Recommend 0
Divakar
May 31, 2019 04:12pm

@IMTIAZ, :75+.You are right.

Recommend 0
Jackpot
May 31, 2019 04:14pm

83/9 now.106 looks away

Recommend 0
BK
May 31, 2019 04:14pm

Pakistan will win the World Cup 2019 Like CT 2017.. like bolt out of Blue

Recommend 0
Faraz
May 31, 2019 04:14pm

A few days ago dawn published an article to the mopes whatever. You see the reasons now??

Recommend 0
M.Jan
May 31, 2019 04:14pm

@Ravi _India, west Indians would have to have a negative score for Pakistan to win by this margin. Looks like Pakistan is not going to make it to 106.

Recommend 0
vishal
May 31, 2019 04:15pm

change captan

Recommend 0
Paramesh
May 31, 2019 04:16pm

@M. Saeed, Only difference WI stole the mickey out of green shirts. Who is attcacking now

Recommend 0
Paramesh
May 31, 2019 04:17pm

What to expect from the hail mary squad

Recommend 0
Ketan Damle
May 31, 2019 04:17pm

Congratulations Pakistan. Brilliant performance indeed

Ketan Damle
malikimran
May 31, 2019 04:17pm

Sarfraz will say today we just got short of 300 runs to win from WI

Recommend 0
Bipul
May 31, 2019 04:18pm

As per prediction engines, Pakistan still has 3% chance of winning.

Recommend 0
Inam Ulhaq
May 31, 2019 04:19pm

Bring them home now because Pakistan will even get beat by Afghanistan Bangladesh

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:19pm

Pakistan are a cricketing superpower. India will be scared after watching how we beat WI’s.

Recommend 0
Rao
May 31, 2019 04:19pm

Pakistan can hope to win by 106 runs....LOL

Recommend 0
Shridhar
May 31, 2019 04:20pm

Hang On Tough Green Shirts its just a beginning

Picture abhi baki he mere dost

Recommend 0
gullu
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

have they forgotten that its not t20 but a one day match ?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

Wahab Riaz is on fire.

Recommend 0
Rao
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

This will be the best match of Pakistan.....

Recommend 0
Ajay
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

I was writing somewhere else that Wahab Riaz coming at number eleven means this is some formidable batting line-up. You can't write them off by one performance... And then Wahab came & found boundaries 3 times when I m writing this

Recommend 0
Neil
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

105 - All Out

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Gone for good doc, 105 all out !

Recommend 0
Denial
May 31, 2019 04:21pm

@Ravi _India, fantastic prediction. WI will win by scoring 106.

Recommend 0
Rocky
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

@Ravi _India, 105 all out

Recommend 0
AK
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

@Imtiaz

Pak score 100+. Good prediction.

Recommend 0
Vikas P
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

105 - All out!

Recommend 0
Rocky
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

@afgn, you were so right my friend

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

Were Pakistan ever all out in a WC match in less than 21.4 overs?

Recommend 0
A shah
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

I think we have the best batting line up in this tournament

Recommend 0
sam
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

105 all out. a dismal performance. Feel sorry for Pak fans

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
May 31, 2019 04:22pm

Simply horrible performance indeed! We call them good player?

Recommend 0
M
May 31, 2019 04:23pm

@Ravi _India,
They really are....

Recommend 0
haiderali
May 31, 2019 04:24pm

@afgn, your prediction is spot on

Recommend 0
AA
May 31, 2019 04:24pm

@afgn, Wow!!! What a prediction!!!

Recommend 0
Gc
May 31, 2019 04:24pm

@Ravi _India, how accurate!! Nearly there. Ha ha

Recommend 0
Byran
May 31, 2019 04:24pm

For the mopes who say Pakistan can win the 2019 World Cup ;This is the sample from our boys !!

Recommend 0
Potya
May 31, 2019 04:25pm

Boys played well

Recommend 0
ranu
May 31, 2019 04:25pm

Surrendered to West Indian bowlers..

Recommend 0
Mark
May 31, 2019 04:25pm

Mercurial and unpredictable! Actually after losing 11 matches in a row, I must say the lads are pretty much predictable!!

Recommend 0
Som
May 31, 2019 04:25pm

@afgn wow man pretty accurate prediction.

Recommend 0
Bujji
May 31, 2019 04:25pm

Pakistan, excellent start. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
S
May 31, 2019 04:26pm

@afgn, Nice prediction! Nailed it

Recommend 0
Fiz
May 31, 2019 04:26pm

Why am I remembering World Cup 2007 held in West Indies? Shudder!

Recommend 0
Last Word
May 31, 2019 04:26pm

@Ravi _India, The prediction has gone the opposite side, WI requires 106 runs to win.

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 31, 2019 04:26pm

For a T20 match, this is a good score :)

Recommend 0
sam
May 31, 2019 04:27pm

Seeing some sarcasm going from neighbors, you guys are next :P

Recommend 0
Simba
May 31, 2019 04:27pm

Boys played well.

Recommend 0
ABCD
May 31, 2019 04:27pm

@afgn, Congratulations first. Very precise prediction. Tell me how could you do it?

Recommend 0
Vish
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

@IMTIAZ, see the score now

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

Pakistan a very weak cricket team in 2019 Cricket world Cup.

Recommend 0
gary
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

@Ravi _India, your prediction is almost correct. WI need 106 to win

Recommend 0
Vish
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

See the score now

Recommend 0
Bipul
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

I was rushing home to watch Pakistan match live but I am not even near and they are already done. Not fair.

Recommend 0
Simba
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

Batsmen showed their talent now lets see worlds best bowlers talent.

Recommend 0
Dilse Indian
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

Why is Pakistan cricket in such a sorry state?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 31, 2019 04:28pm

Can rain do something. I was just thinking.

Recommend 0
Fatima Sheikh
May 31, 2019 04:29pm

This will be the worst World cup for Pakistan.....even Bangladesh and Afghanistan will easily beat Pakistan

Recommend 0
ABCD
May 31, 2019 04:29pm

@hhdjk, He is correct dude, rather you are in delusion.

Recommend 0
Ranjan
May 31, 2019 04:30pm

@IMTIAZ, joke of the century..

Recommend 0
Sourabh
May 31, 2019 04:30pm

I do not understand why Shoaib Malik isn't playing.

Recommend 0
gullu
May 31, 2019 04:30pm

aaj toh bahut sare TV sets tootenge

Recommend 0
Raghav
May 31, 2019 04:30pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what happened Dr. Zimbabwe would have played better. Lol

Recommend 0
Imtiaz
May 31, 2019 04:30pm

Call back the team we can save precious dollars

Recommend 0
Sid
May 31, 2019 04:31pm

@afgn, how did you know this? I am guessing you have just made a lot of money... together with others in the PCB...

Disgraceful!

Recommend 0
Sampat
May 31, 2019 04:31pm

@Ravi _India, Worst prediction ever. Win with 106 runs vs. total score of 105.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
May 31, 2019 04:31pm

Look the real picture of the team!Pathetic and painful to see a senior team in the cricket world dying slowly.Really really shameful batting.

Recommend 0
LS
May 31, 2019 04:32pm

@Ravi _India, The only way that is possible now is to bowl WI all out WI out for 0 - Which is kinda impossible to do...

Recommend 0
Mak
May 31, 2019 04:32pm

Most disappointing batting ever ! Disgraceful

Recommend 0
Bored
May 31, 2019 04:32pm

Pakistan should have never qualified for this World Cup - they cost Ireland a deserved place

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 31, 2019 04:33pm

Shameless performance

Recommend 0
Chikka
May 31, 2019 04:34pm

Pakistan is definitely favorites for this world cup.

Recommend 0
aldab
May 31, 2019 04:34pm

Habit continue...another exit after coming brutal defeat by India...

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 31, 2019 04:34pm

Total embarrassment.....

Recommend 0
HT
May 31, 2019 04:34pm

Never fail to disapoint

Recommend 0
Azad J
May 31, 2019 04:35pm

@Imtiaz..... yeah high scoring game. Only 170 short..

Recommend 0
Rahul Mishra
May 31, 2019 04:35pm

After CPEC is operational Pakistan will win cricket world cup

Recommend 0
R K HASTIR
May 31, 2019 04:36pm

@Ravi _India, Lovely

Recommend 0
small
May 31, 2019 04:38pm

Can reduce all pk matches to 25 overs

Recommend 0
Hasan
May 31, 2019 04:38pm

Boys played well they played with the entire nation.

Recommend 0
Baes
May 31, 2019 04:39pm

Arthur please take care of yourself and ensure you have bodyguards

Recommend 0
LoneWolf
May 31, 2019 04:39pm

Hope Pakistan hasn't confused this for a warm up match.

Recommend 0
Ali
May 31, 2019 04:40pm

Excellent game awareness by Pakistan. Inshallah you will not even any singe game.

Recommend 0
GS
May 31, 2019 04:40pm

Who cares about the world cup...after winning the "champions trophy" in 2017 AD.

Recommend 0
Mystic Monk
May 31, 2019 04:40pm

The best team in the world...

Recommend 0
Shiva
May 31, 2019 04:41pm

For Pakistan,2015 world cup scenario is going to be repeated.....

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 31, 2019 04:41pm

Bring them back to home.

Recommend 0
Ram Singh Ratnoo
May 31, 2019 04:41pm

Best partnership is 22 for 10th wicket

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
May 31, 2019 04:42pm

Is this a surprise for anyone!

Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 31, 2019 04:42pm

Imran Khan being an ex cricketor should take necessary measures for cricket revival else should put a ban on it. Wasting time and resources of the country n nation.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
May 31, 2019 04:44pm

This is disaster. Before it’s too late PMIK should please interfere and advice the team and change the coach and captain.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
May 31, 2019 04:44pm

Pakistan 105 all out so what Cup is yours .,Similar to 1992 when scored lowest total against England .What i think Team is a Phoenix ,it will rise after few more drastic defeats

Recommend 0
Raju
May 31, 2019 04:53pm

@Ravi _India, how amazing

Recommend 0
Hassan
May 31, 2019 04:56pm

@IMTIAZ, i think you meant total 275 in all WC games combined

Recommend 0
Simba
May 31, 2019 04:57pm

Is there anything like IMF in cricket where we can loan few runs?

Recommend 0
Howzzat
May 31, 2019 04:57pm

@afgn, such accurate prediction sir! Are you sure you had nothing to do with the result? Fixing?

Recommend 0
Shahid
May 31, 2019 04:57pm

What to expect Pakistani Champions who lost to Afghanistan?

Recommend 0
Simba
May 31, 2019 04:58pm

Its cheating WC management should have told them its not T20.

Recommend 0
Simba
May 31, 2019 04:58pm

Any possibility to borrow a few runs from CT 2017 final?

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
May 31, 2019 05:01pm

Don't forget guys Pakistan has won championship trophy

Recommend 0
afgn
May 31, 2019 05:01pm

@S, thanks

Recommend 0
Indian
May 31, 2019 05:02pm

Pakistan is not so bad team but today they didn't play to their potential. This is very early in the tournament and Pakistan will improve the way they will progress in the tournament.

Recommend 0
ZikZak
May 31, 2019 05:04pm

@Shahid, The answer is - NO!!!

Recommend 0
Farhan
May 31, 2019 05:05pm

@Afgn ....u were quite right....

Recommend 0
BAXAR
May 31, 2019 05:09pm

@Chikka , "Pakistan is the best team in the world. They won championship trophy." Largely sufficient.

Recommend 0
Shailesh
May 31, 2019 05:10pm

I would like to congratulate Pakistan for their amazing win in CT17

Recommend 0
Divakar
May 31, 2019 05:18pm

Best wishes to West Indians from Indians.

Recommend 0
Rocky
May 31, 2019 05:19pm

Our bowlers wl devour WI team for 95 I bet. Don't worry.

Recommend 0
Visitor
May 31, 2019 05:20pm

@M. Saeed, pakistan must attack..but west indies is attacking

Recommend 0
abdul muteen
May 31, 2019 05:30pm

Pakistan must attack from the first ball. Players know players of West Indies well from their Premier League of Pakistan experience.

Recommend 0
AsifK
May 31, 2019 05:32pm

I am afraid players were not told world cup matches are 50 overs.

Recommend 0
peace
May 31, 2019 05:37pm

west indies need 35 runs in 41 overs with 8 wkts in hand.......cmon pakistan you can do it

Recommend 0
Raja
May 31, 2019 05:37pm

West Indies looking to finish the the game at the earliest to have a better net run rate...as the format is round robin, NRR will definitely play a crucial role.

Recommend 0
S Faraz
May 31, 2019 05:54pm

InsaAllah, Pakistan will Win :)

Recommend 0
LG
May 31, 2019 05:57pm

WI wins by 7 wickets

Recommend 0
Abhishek Sinha
May 31, 2019 05:58pm

Well played Pakistan. Don't lose hope.

Recommend 0
Citizen
May 31, 2019 05:58pm

I didn’t realise it was T20 World Cup, it did WI just make it look like one??

Recommend 0
AK
May 31, 2019 05:59pm

1 T20 team defeated in the T20 match with 6.2 overs remaining.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 31, 2019 05:59pm

After watching this match, it is my prediction that the final will be between WI and England,

Recommend 0
Anil
May 31, 2019 06:00pm

Lack of exposure to international cricket shows!

Recommend 0
Syv
May 31, 2019 06:01pm

@Rocky, you lost the bet and match as well.

Recommend 0
Mahi
May 31, 2019 06:02pm

Boys did not play well today. As usual.

Recommend 0
Love
May 31, 2019 06:03pm

@Rocky, has gone shocky

Recommend 0
Mann
May 31, 2019 06:04pm

Well played Windies.

Recommend 0
Rk
May 31, 2019 06:04pm

This is the fate of Pakistan in every field. Cricket field is just a sample

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 31, 2019 06:08pm

We are entertained...

Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
May 31, 2019 06:09pm

@IMTIAZ, Your prediction is like a weather forecast.

Recommend 0
Raju
May 31, 2019 06:11pm

Batting collapse?, they don't even have world class batsmen.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 31, 2019 06:11pm

Pakistan their 11th ODI defeat in a row - their longest losing streak in this format.

Recommend 0

