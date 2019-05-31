West Indies pulverise Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge
West Indies inflicted a heavy seven-wicket defeat on Pakistan in their opening fixture of the 2019 World Cup at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.
The Calypso Kings chased down the measly 106-run target set by the Champions Trophy winners for the loss of just three wickets in the 14th over.
The Caribbean side lost their first wicket when Shai Hope (11) was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off Mohammad Amir, who also took the wicket of Darren Bravo, caught by Babar Azam at second slip without scoring any runs.
West Indies' third player was lost when Chris Gayle was caught by Shadab Khan off Amir, once again.
Read: Pakistani Twitterati bemoans team's dismal batting in World Cup opening match
Earlier, West Indies, after winning the toss and opting to field first, produced a ruthless display of fast bowling to dismiss Pakistan for a disappointing 105.
Having elected to field after winning the toss, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.
The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle-order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.
Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.
The green shirts lost their fourth wicket at the start of the 14th over, when Babar Azam was caught out after scoring 22 runs. Wickets then fell in succession, with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hafeez all going back to the pavilion.
Wahab Riaz's 11-ball 18 runs could not do much to salvage his side's score and he was bowled out on the fourth ball of the 22nd over.
At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan had put 45 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets.
Andre Russell took the wickets of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman while Sheldon Cottrell picked up the wicket of opener Imamul Haq.
Thomas was named the player of the match for his figures of 27-4.
Pre-match chatter
"We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions," said Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "It doesn't matter; if we survive the first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form."
Pakistan included fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who were both brought into the World Cup squad from the cold late on in response to the run of poor results leading into the tournament.
There were no surprises in the West Indies team, with captain Jason Holder saying Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel were not fit to start. Chris Gayle is in prime form ahead of his last World Cup and the 39-year-old opener’s first big knock could come at Trent Bridge, where the boundaries are short and England has hit the two biggest ODI scores in history since the last World Cup.
Pakistan headed into the opening match having lost their last 10 completed one-day internationals. Although Pakistan have won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies, in World Cup history, the latter lead on head-to-head 7-3.
Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara’s record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.
West Indies’ Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.
Line-ups
Pakistan: Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Comments (199)
The two most equal and mercurial sides in this WC.
Shorter boundaries at Trent Bridge. We expect high scoring game with Pakistan expected to score 275+
Pakistan must attack from the first ball. Players know players of West Indies well from their Premier League of Pakistan experience.
Can baber, Imam, Sarfraz and Haris, all four play together in a team of modren era of ODIs and win matches? A very tricky question indeed.
A big challenging match against West Indies for the greenshirts to begin their 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney campaign. They must stay fully focused, work hard and show physical and mental toughness beside unity, faith, dedication and discipline both on and off the field, if they want to win.
Pakistan will win by 106 runs
Imam Out. 17/1
Go Indies go!!!! Win with your power and Style
West Indies will crush them...
It appears that Pakistan is playing T20.
Come on Windies....this is easy game to win for you....and bag those points
@Ravi _India, Pakistan will make only 106
Don’t waste your time. WI will easily win.
Don't worry Pakistan has world best strong line up . Definitely will make 400 + runs. Westindies team is weak team specially babar Azam will make century in this mach as he is in good form.
Pak looks like making less than 200...Two already down
This is a big event,not series.i always critised imam ul haq alias (parchi).because of his performance.he is not having place in the world cup squad,if the team selected on merit.
1st wicket nephew Imam, answer will give by Chacha Moulani Inzi, wrong selection, favor to relative, this showing how selection are wrong.
NOW PAKISTAN 3 DOWN
@Danish, Pak: 45/3 - 10
3 down in 10 overs! Come back to pakistan and don't humiliate us more there.
No way Pakistan team is going to win this game, as this team is not really made to play tough and crunch games. My prediction, India vs England final.
Poor shot selection
50 for 3
Fakhar Zaman missed his century by 78 runs.
All the best team west indies!!!
Don't understand what is wrong with this Pakistan side, can you ever play a world cup match with such carelesness ? Surfraz, PCB and selection committee please answer.
@afgn, your so hyped and think India is actually gonna win the world cup. it's such an unrealistic thing that would occur you couldn't even see it in your dreams.
Pakistan 4 down now
West Indies are doing their home work quiet well.. They know when to ball bouncer and when to ball at length. West Indies team looks very fit to ball at right area most of the time. Its a batting pitch but by its sheer pace, bounce, length they have taken wicket and made the pitch look like just opposite of what is predicted from it.
Not so convincing start by Pakistan. Let's see how Pakistani Batsmen build their innings in remaining overs.
4 down, Pakistan gone.
Pak..70/4
With our best batsman Babar gone for 22 West Indies have already won the match with short deliveries.
Okay for next WC we'll prepare for short deliveries when Inzamam will not be selector.
@Shahid, 3 out of 4 out silly... what’s your bet
Congratulations, West Indies Cricket Team !
It's sad every one is missing century.
This is called "comeuppance" ....
@point of view, Pakistan 210 all out in < 45 overs !
Pakistan cannot lose. We are a superpower
It remains to be seen if Pakistan will score 100 or not not.
I think with Hafeez still there, they will.
don't know if you have read my 7 down comment, but now it's 8 down!!!!
Pakistan will score 400+
India will be shaking in their boots after watching Pakistan score a mammoth score
We as a nation were born to be embarrassed either from politicians or sports
Come in WI
Too shameful performance by pakistan
PAK team thought it is 20 over match...! Simple Misunderstanding.
This team is a disgrace to cricket.
Welcome to Naya Pakistan
@Ravi _India, at this rate, Pakistan will do well to reach 106!
Bad omen.wastage of time on PTV sports &other channel s by immature experts with futile ddiscussion s??
@IMTIAZ, this is 20-20 for PAK team 83/8 in 19.2 overs
@Ravi _India, Let them score 106 runs first...
Ouch one more bites the dust
Pakistan is the best team in the world. They won championship trophy.
As it happens. Pakistan have wrost batting line up in this world.i don't know why they don't improved their domestic cricket and select players on the basis of merit.
Nice Well done boys!
Itna sannata kyun hai bhai...................
poor performance
Pakistan has misunderstood this tournament. They are thinking that it's a 20-20 world cup.
it promises to be a 20/20 match. shows batting is not as good as they thought. bowling?
Downfall of Pakistan in every sectors.
Carbon copy dismissal happening here for Pakistan.....Shoeb Mallik bhai is missed dearly.
It's embarrassing to see this pathetic lot letting the nation down once again by playing worse than a primary school team. If Imran Khan can't fix the cricket team then what hope we have to see any improvement in other areas.
Wow ..good performance dear neighbour
9 down ! :) :)
this is 20-20 for PAK team 84/9 in 19.4 overs
hahahah...attack from first ball.....
No worries, they will win India match.
Today, Pakistan will definitely win the World Cup
All Out!
With 9 gone now..its a match Pakistan wants to forget
Inzy pep talk and his present in England and interfering has done woners for Pakistan, now 83-9. Inzy pack your bags and go back to Pakistan and let Micky Arthur do his job.
@IMTIAZ, :75+.You are right.
83/9 now.106 looks away
Pakistan will win the World Cup 2019 Like CT 2017.. like bolt out of Blue
A few days ago dawn published an article to the mopes whatever. You see the reasons now??
@Ravi _India, west Indians would have to have a negative score for Pakistan to win by this margin. Looks like Pakistan is not going to make it to 106.
change captan
@M. Saeed, Only difference WI stole the mickey out of green shirts. Who is attcacking now
What to expect from the hail mary squad
Congratulations Pakistan. Brilliant performance indeed
Sarfraz will say today we just got short of 300 runs to win from WI
As per prediction engines, Pakistan still has 3% chance of winning.
Bring them home now because Pakistan will even get beat by Afghanistan Bangladesh
Pakistan are a cricketing superpower. India will be scared after watching how we beat WI’s.
Pakistan can hope to win by 106 runs....LOL
Hang On Tough Green Shirts its just a beginning
Picture abhi baki he mere dost
have they forgotten that its not t20 but a one day match ?
Wahab Riaz is on fire.
This will be the best match of Pakistan.....
I was writing somewhere else that Wahab Riaz coming at number eleven means this is some formidable batting line-up. You can't write them off by one performance... And then Wahab came & found boundaries 3 times when I m writing this
105 - All Out
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Gone for good doc, 105 all out !
@Ravi _India, fantastic prediction. WI will win by scoring 106.
@Ravi _India, 105 all out
@Imtiaz
Pak score 100+. Good prediction.
105 - All out!
@afgn, you were so right my friend
Were Pakistan ever all out in a WC match in less than 21.4 overs?
I think we have the best batting line up in this tournament
105 all out. a dismal performance. Feel sorry for Pak fans
Simply horrible performance indeed! We call them good player?
@Ravi _India,
They really are....
@afgn, your prediction is spot on
@afgn, Wow!!! What a prediction!!!
@Ravi _India, how accurate!! Nearly there. Ha ha
For the mopes who say Pakistan can win the 2019 World Cup ;This is the sample from our boys !!
Boys played well
Surrendered to West Indian bowlers..
Mercurial and unpredictable! Actually after losing 11 matches in a row, I must say the lads are pretty much predictable!!
@afgn wow man pretty accurate prediction.
Pakistan, excellent start. Keep it up.
@afgn, Nice prediction! Nailed it
Why am I remembering World Cup 2007 held in West Indies? Shudder!
@Ravi _India, The prediction has gone the opposite side, WI requires 106 runs to win.
For a T20 match, this is a good score :)
Seeing some sarcasm going from neighbors, you guys are next :P
Boys played well.
@afgn, Congratulations first. Very precise prediction. Tell me how could you do it?
@IMTIAZ, see the score now
Pakistan a very weak cricket team in 2019 Cricket world Cup.
@Ravi _India, your prediction is almost correct. WI need 106 to win
See the score now
I was rushing home to watch Pakistan match live but I am not even near and they are already done. Not fair.
Batsmen showed their talent now lets see worlds best bowlers talent.
Why is Pakistan cricket in such a sorry state?
Can rain do something. I was just thinking.
This will be the worst World cup for Pakistan.....even Bangladesh and Afghanistan will easily beat Pakistan
@hhdjk, He is correct dude, rather you are in delusion.
@IMTIAZ, joke of the century..
I do not understand why Shoaib Malik isn't playing.
aaj toh bahut sare TV sets tootenge
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what happened Dr. Zimbabwe would have played better. Lol
Call back the team we can save precious dollars
@afgn, how did you know this? I am guessing you have just made a lot of money... together with others in the PCB...
Disgraceful!
@Ravi _India, Worst prediction ever. Win with 106 runs vs. total score of 105.
Look the real picture of the team!Pathetic and painful to see a senior team in the cricket world dying slowly.Really really shameful batting.
@Ravi _India, The only way that is possible now is to bowl WI all out WI out for 0 - Which is kinda impossible to do...
Most disappointing batting ever ! Disgraceful
Pakistan should have never qualified for this World Cup - they cost Ireland a deserved place
Shameless performance
Pakistan is definitely favorites for this world cup.
Habit continue...another exit after coming brutal defeat by India...
Total embarrassment.....
Never fail to disapoint
@Imtiaz..... yeah high scoring game. Only 170 short..
After CPEC is operational Pakistan will win cricket world cup
@Ravi _India, Lovely
Can reduce all pk matches to 25 overs
Boys played well they played with the entire nation.
Arthur please take care of yourself and ensure you have bodyguards
Hope Pakistan hasn't confused this for a warm up match.
Excellent game awareness by Pakistan. Inshallah you will not even any singe game.
Who cares about the world cup...after winning the "champions trophy" in 2017 AD.
The best team in the world...
For Pakistan,2015 world cup scenario is going to be repeated.....
Bring them back to home.
Best partnership is 22 for 10th wicket
Is this a surprise for anyone!
Imran Khan being an ex cricketor should take necessary measures for cricket revival else should put a ban on it. Wasting time and resources of the country n nation.
This is disaster. Before it’s too late PMIK should please interfere and advice the team and change the coach and captain.
Pakistan 105 all out so what Cup is yours .,Similar to 1992 when scored lowest total against England .What i think Team is a Phoenix ,it will rise after few more drastic defeats
@Ravi _India, how amazing
@IMTIAZ, i think you meant total 275 in all WC games combined
Is there anything like IMF in cricket where we can loan few runs?
@afgn, such accurate prediction sir! Are you sure you had nothing to do with the result? Fixing?
What to expect Pakistani Champions who lost to Afghanistan?
Its cheating WC management should have told them its not T20.
Any possibility to borrow a few runs from CT 2017 final?
Don't forget guys Pakistan has won championship trophy
@S, thanks
Pakistan is not so bad team but today they didn't play to their potential. This is very early in the tournament and Pakistan will improve the way they will progress in the tournament.
@Shahid, The answer is - NO!!!
@Afgn ....u were quite right....
@Chikka , "Pakistan is the best team in the world. They won championship trophy." Largely sufficient.
I would like to congratulate Pakistan for their amazing win in CT17
Best wishes to West Indians from Indians.
Our bowlers wl devour WI team for 95 I bet. Don't worry.
@M. Saeed, pakistan must attack..but west indies is attacking
Pakistan must attack from the first ball. Players know players of West Indies well from their Premier League of Pakistan experience.
I am afraid players were not told world cup matches are 50 overs.
west indies need 35 runs in 41 overs with 8 wkts in hand.......cmon pakistan you can do it
West Indies looking to finish the the game at the earliest to have a better net run rate...as the format is round robin, NRR will definitely play a crucial role.
InsaAllah, Pakistan will Win :)
WI wins by 7 wickets
Well played Pakistan. Don't lose hope.
I didn’t realise it was T20 World Cup, it did WI just make it look like one??
1 T20 team defeated in the T20 match with 6.2 overs remaining.
After watching this match, it is my prediction that the final will be between WI and England,
Lack of exposure to international cricket shows!
@Rocky, you lost the bet and match as well.
Boys did not play well today. As usual.
@Rocky, has gone shocky
Well played Windies.
This is the fate of Pakistan in every field. Cricket field is just a sample
We are entertained...
@IMTIAZ, Your prediction is like a weather forecast.
Batting collapse?, they don't even have world class batsmen.
Pakistan their 11th ODI defeat in a row - their longest losing streak in this format.