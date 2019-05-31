DAWN.COM

May 31, 2019

After 10 overs, Pakistan 45-3 in Cricket World Cup opener against West Indies

May 31, 2019

West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan in the teams' Cricket World Cup opening match on Friday at high-scoring Trent Bridge, Nottingham. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
While Pakistan has won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies, in World Cup history, the latter lead on head-to-head 7-3. — Photo courtesy ICC
Pakistan was off to a rocky start in the teams' opening match of the Cricket World Cup after losing early wickets in the match against West Indies at high-scoring Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.

At the end of 10 overs, the green shirts put 45 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets.

Andre Russell took the wickets of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman while Sheldon Cottrell picked up the wicket of opener Imamul Haq.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

"We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions," said Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "It doesn't matter; if we survive the first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form."

Pakistan included fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who were both brought into the World Cup squad from the cold late on in response to the run of poor results leading into the tournament.

There were no surprises in the West Indies team, with captain Jason Holder saying Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel were not fit to start. Chris Gayle is in prime form ahead of his last World Cup and the 39-year-old opener’s first big knock could come at Trent Bridge, where the boundaries are short and England has hit the two biggest ODI scores in history since the last World Cup.

Pakistan head into the opening match having lost its last 10 completed one-day internationals. Although Pakistan have won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies, in World Cup history, the latter lead on head-to-head 7-3.

Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara’s record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Comments (18)

IMTIAZ
May 31, 2019 02:16pm

The two most equal and mercurial sides in this WC.

Shorter boundaries at Trent Bridge. We expect high scoring game with Pakistan expected to score 275+

M. Saeed
May 31, 2019 02:19pm

Pakistan must attack from the first ball. Players know players of West Indies well from their Premier League of Pakistan experience.

Shahid
May 31, 2019 02:20pm

Can baber, Imam, Sarfraz and Haris, all four play together in a team of modren era of ODIs and win matches? A very tricky question indeed.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 31, 2019 02:35pm

A big challenging match against West Indies for the greenshirts to begin their 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney campaign. They must stay fully focused, work hard and show physical and mental toughness beside unity, faith, dedication and discipline both on and off the field, if they want to win.

Ravi _India
May 31, 2019 02:42pm

Pakistan will win by 106 runs

Javed
May 31, 2019 02:48pm

Imam Out. 17/1

Babbar
May 31, 2019 02:48pm

Go Indies go!!!! Win with your power and Style

Rahul
May 31, 2019 02:49pm

West Indies will crush them...

Remote observer
May 31, 2019 03:02pm

It appears that Pakistan is playing T20.

Chirag Patel
May 31, 2019 03:03pm

Come on Windies....this is easy game to win for you....and bag those points

afgn
May 31, 2019 03:03pm

@Ravi _India, Pakistan will make only 106

Thelostsoul80
May 31, 2019 03:04pm

Don’t waste your time. WI will easily win.

Danish
May 31, 2019 03:10pm

Don't worry Pakistan has world best strong line up . Definitely will make 400 + runs. Westindies team is weak team specially babar Azam will make century in this mach as he is in good form.

JKhan
May 31, 2019 03:13pm

Pak looks like making less than 200...Two already down

Farhan saeed
May 31, 2019 03:13pm

This is a big event,not series.i always critised imam ul haq alias (parchi).because of his performance.he is not having place in the world cup squad,if the team selected on merit.

Ghos Ali UK
May 31, 2019 03:19pm

1st wicket nephew Imam, answer will give by Chacha Moulani Inzi, wrong selection, favor to relative, this showing how selection are wrong.

BIPIN PANT
May 31, 2019 03:19pm

NOW PAKISTAN 3 DOWN

Vikas P
May 31, 2019 03:20pm

@Danish, Pak: 45/3 - 10

