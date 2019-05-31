After 10 overs, Pakistan 45-3 in Cricket World Cup opener against West Indies

Pakistan was off to a rocky start in the teams' opening match of the Cricket World Cup after losing early wickets in the match against West Indies at high-scoring Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.

At the end of 10 overs, the green shirts put 45 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets.

Andre Russell took the wickets of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman while Sheldon Cottrell picked up the wicket of opener Imamul Haq.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

"We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions," said Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "It doesn't matter; if we survive the first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form."

Pakistan included fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who were both brought into the World Cup squad from the cold late on in response to the run of poor results leading into the tournament.

There were no surprises in the West Indies team, with captain Jason Holder saying Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel were not fit to start. Chris Gayle is in prime form ahead of his last World Cup and the 39-year-old opener’s first big knock could come at Trent Bridge, where the boundaries are short and England has hit the two biggest ODI scores in history since the last World Cup.

Pakistan head into the opening match having lost its last 10 completed one-day internationals. Although Pakistan have won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies, in World Cup history, the latter lead on head-to-head 7-3.

Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara’s record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas