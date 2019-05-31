DAWN.COM

PIA resumes operation on Beijing-Tokyo sector today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 31, 2019

PIA will now fly from Islamabad to Beijing and Tokyo every Friday and Monday. ─ Wikimedia Commons
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its flight operation on the Beijing-Tokyo sector on Friday.

“The airline will now operate twice a week flights for the sector Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo every Friday and Monday,” the PIA said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

“The Tokyo sector was suspended earlier this year in February due to passenger and cargo uplift limitations by Japan Civil Aviation Authority. Under the suspension, upon completion of required monthly passenger quota, the airline was not allowed to operate flights to Tokyo, thereby making it non-viable destination on commercial basis,” it added.

However, PIA’s CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik took up the matter with authorities concerned in Tokyo and after lengthy deliberations, the national flag carrier got additional access to uplift passengers and cargo for Tokyo.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2019

