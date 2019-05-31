'Terror bid foiled' as Quetta police kills alleged suicide bomber outside Imambargah

Quetta police on Thursday killed an alleged suicide bomber in the city's Mecongi road area when he attempted to gain entry into Imambargah Nasirul Aza, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

A policeman was also injured when the bomber, reportedly dressed in a woman's attire, hurled a hand-held bomb towards the Imambargah, the DIG said, adding that a "major terror bid has been foiled."

The injured policeman was rushed to the nearby civil hospital for medical treatment. The doctors later described his condition as "out of danger".

The bomber was carrying almost 12 to 15kg of explosives, an official of the bomb disposal squad who wished not to be named told DawnNewsTV.

Following the incident, additional police force reached the crime scene and initiated their investigation. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Imam Bargah Nasirul Aza is located in the heart of Quetta city and has been targeted in the past as well.

Security has been beefed up in and around Quetta in anticipation of Jumatul Wida and Youmul Quds.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani "acknowledged and praised the police constable's successful foiling of the terror bid", which he said "saved many previous lives".

The chief minister announced a Rs1 million prize and a certificate for the Balochistan Constabulary official who "stopped the alleged bomber with little regard for his own life".

"It is reassuring to see that the police and other law enforcement agencies are alert while performing their duties," he added.