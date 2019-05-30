PIA plane grounded for 1.5 years declared fit to fly following overhaul

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday that a Boeing 777 airplane, which had been out-of-service for more than a year and a half, has been made operational.

According to the national airline's spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, the hopes that the aircraft could be made serviceable again were fading.

However, in a "historic feat", the repaired plane completed its test flight, following which it was formally added to the airline's schedule, the spokesperson added.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated all the members of the national airline "on this major success".

"Engineering, supply chain system, finance, flight operation and all other departments that helped in getting this plane back into the schedule deserve acclaim," the chief executive officer said.