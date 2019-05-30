DAWN.COM

May 31, 2019

PIA plane grounded for 1.5 years declared fit to fly following overall

Dawn.com May 30, 2019

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated all the members of the national airline "on this major success". — File
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday that a Boeing 777 airplane, which had been out-of-service for more than a year and a half, has been made operational.

According to the national airline's spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, the hopes that the aircraft could be made serviceable again were fading.

However, in a "historic feat", the repaired plane completed its test flight, following which it was formally added to the airline's schedule, the spokesperson added.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated all the members of the national airline "on this major success".

"Engineering, supply chain system, finance, flight operation and all other departments that helped in getting this plane back into the schedule deserve acclaim," the chief executive officer said.

Comments (4)

1000 characters
M. Emad
May 30, 2019 11:26pm

PIA is a loss-making airlines.

Recommend 0
MeinHuPakistani
May 30, 2019 11:32pm

Good news!!

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 30, 2019 11:39pm

Its overhaul, dear sir. Humans can make mistakes.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan the Afghan
May 30, 2019 11:39pm

Why did it take so long to repair the plane? Lack of funds or parts?

Recommend 0

