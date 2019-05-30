PM Imran in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina on Thursday on an official trip to Saudi Arabia where he will represent Pakistan at the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future" is scheduled to begin today, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The purpose of the summit is to develop a unified stance on events underway in the Muslim world.
The premier, after arriving in the Kingdom on Thursday, visited the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) resting place and offered prayers in Masjid-i-Nabvi.
He then went to Jeddah where he was received by Governor Makkah Region Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport upon arrival.
Afterwards, the prime minister accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi and a delegation — comprising chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque, Minister of Communications Murad Saeed and other officials — visited Makkah where they performed Umrah.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. The meeting is said to set the tone for the summit.
During the foreign ministers' meeting, Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He urged member states to support the constitution of a commission under the United Nations to investigate the atrocities being committed in held Kashmir.
He also called for measures to ensure the safety of Palestinians who he said were being persecuted by Israeli forces.
Comments (43)
An important get together, but who runs the country when he is out of town...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Don't forget to ask for more loan.
Supposed to be in India today, atleast Modi 3.00 we can see him here in India
No important official was there to recieve the PM.
PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit. After Ramazan he travels to London for world cricket championship.
Tomorrow the Saudis will pressure him to stay away from Iran.
@Dr Amir khan,
Amazingly witty remark - did you think this up on your own?
@Ali Raza, Did there need to be?.
Good step by PM Imran Khan. Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us.
Shall there be joint statement with SA on Iran
Oh I See!
@Ali Sabir, or else threaten to cut all aid.
I always want pakistan should keep funding for indian part of kashmir separation.
Wonder who received him in Saudi? The question is important for reasons that a) He was received by a deputy mayor in China and b) Pakistan is a very heavy weight or at least it thinks it is a mighty weight in Oh I See.
@Liman Gashkori, not like that PM is doing well and he know very well what to do for the betterment of PAKISTAN
@Ali Raza, no need it man
@Ali Raza, no need everyone is important in OIC...
@Dr Amir khan, Yes need to pay back the 60 Billion loan caused by PPP and PML-N.
@Ali Sabir, And the answer should be NO.
@SkyHawk,
"Good step by PM Imran Khan. Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us."
Brotherhood is among equals.
Please do not take U-turn on Iran issue during this visit.
@ob, Does the truth hurt?
@Vikas, no matter who received as long as dollars are coming
The guy is in a league of his own.
When else can be the best time to perform Umrah on Govt expenses. Are their any other head of state coming aswell?? Thats what the previous PMs used to di aswell. Pathetic
@Gordon D. Walker,
No problem it would be alike if you ask who rules when he is in the town.
what about atrocities in yeman?
@Dr Amir khan, that’s why he gone there,
@Asif Raza,
Our PM is indebted to the Saudis. They have given the country money. Before it was the Americans. And as you know there are no free lunches. Money is never free. Loan or other.
OIC is an useless organisation which doesn't have dignity, respect and any voice in the world.
This is a bitter truth.
How about Quereshi talking about Baluchistan. PTM, and bankruptcy?
A useless Organisation as nothing will come out of this conference.
Pakistan is between a Rock and a Hard place, hope there is no blow-back from the western border.
Wow Indians. So how did it feel when buddy Thump exposed your hypocrisy in Afghanistan and on trade?
@Ali Raza, That just tells you how much they love Pakistan.
@khabboo, did Crown Prince receive IK at the airport and personally drive him around? I feel bad for our leaders and country when there is no reciprocity.
@Gordon D. Walker, Do you believe he is running the country when he is in town?
needs money to finance another missile test..
I am sure OIC will not discuss open firing by Pakistan army on unarmed innocent Pakhtuns who were just demanding their legit rights.
So another get-together .Is there any point in attending such meetings except extra expenditure to state without results.
@SkyHawk,
Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us."" Is it? But SA highest civilian award goes to Modi...
" Foreign minister of Pakistan to India Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine". He has no time to discuss about other countries. It would be better if a separate foreign ministry of Pakistan to other countries should be created to talk about atrocities on Uighurs by China. Err..poking China will stop CPEC and will put more pressure on Azhar
Great crowd begging platform for Pakistan!