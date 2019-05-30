DAWN.COM

PM Imran in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit

Dawn.comUpdated May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Madina on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina on Thursday on an official trip to Saudi Arabia where he will represent Pakistan at the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future" is scheduled to begin today, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The purpose of the summit is to develop a unified stance on events underway in the Muslim world.

The premier, after arriving in the Kingdom on Thursday, visited the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) resting place and offered prayers in Masjid-i-Nabvi.

He then went to Jeddah where he was received by Governor Makkah Region Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport upon arrival.

Afterwards, the prime minister accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi and a delegation — comprising chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque, Minister of Communications Murad Saeed and other officials — visited Makkah where they performed Umrah.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. The meeting is said to set the tone for the summit.

During the foreign ministers' meeting, Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He urged member states to support the constitution of a commission under the United Nations to investigate the atrocities being committed in held Kashmir.

He also called for measures to ensure the safety of Palestinians who he said were being persecuted by Israeli forces.

Comments (43)

Gordon D. Walker
May 30, 2019 07:47pm

An important get together, but who runs the country when he is out of town...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Dr Amir khan
May 30, 2019 07:47pm

Don't forget to ask for more loan.

Recommend 0
Hari
May 30, 2019 07:58pm

Supposed to be in India today, atleast Modi 3.00 we can see him here in India

Recommend 0
Ali Raza
May 30, 2019 08:04pm

No important official was there to recieve the PM.

Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
May 30, 2019 08:04pm

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit. After Ramazan he travels to London for world cricket championship.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 30, 2019 08:06pm

Tomorrow the Saudis will pressure him to stay away from Iran.

Recommend 0
ob
May 30, 2019 08:38pm

@Dr Amir khan,

Amazingly witty remark - did you think this up on your own?

Recommend 0
khabboo
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

@Ali Raza, Did there need to be?.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

Good step by PM Imran Khan. Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us.

Recommend 0
Moin
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

Shall there be joint statement with SA on Iran

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 30, 2019 08:53pm

Oh I See!

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 30, 2019 08:54pm

@Ali Sabir, or else threaten to cut all aid.

Recommend 0
Siddharth
May 30, 2019 08:56pm

I always want pakistan should keep funding for indian part of kashmir separation.

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 30, 2019 08:57pm

Wonder who received him in Saudi? The question is important for reasons that a) He was received by a deputy mayor in China and b) Pakistan is a very heavy weight or at least it thinks it is a mighty weight in Oh I See.

Recommend 0
sidra amjad
May 30, 2019 09:07pm

@Liman Gashkori, not like that PM is doing well and he know very well what to do for the betterment of PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
sidra amjad
May 30, 2019 09:08pm

@Ali Raza, no need it man

Recommend 0
Erum
May 30, 2019 09:24pm

@Ali Raza, no need everyone is important in OIC...

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
May 30, 2019 09:26pm

@Dr Amir khan, Yes need to pay back the 60 Billion loan caused by PPP and PML-N.

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 30, 2019 09:26pm

@Ali Sabir, And the answer should be NO.

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
May 30, 2019 09:29pm

@SkyHawk,
"Good step by PM Imran Khan. Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us."

Brotherhood is among equals.

Recommend 0
Asif Raza
May 30, 2019 10:06pm

Please do not take U-turn on Iran issue during this visit.

Recommend 0
brmurr
May 30, 2019 10:44pm

@ob, Does the truth hurt?

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
May 30, 2019 11:20pm

@Vikas, no matter who received as long as dollars are coming

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 30, 2019 11:50pm

The guy is in a league of his own.

Recommend 0
Atif Hafeez
May 31, 2019 12:14am

When else can be the best time to perform Umrah on Govt expenses. Are their any other head of state coming aswell?? Thats what the previous PMs used to di aswell. Pathetic

Recommend 0
Abrar Khan
May 31, 2019 12:44am

@Gordon D. Walker,
No problem it would be alike if you ask who rules when he is in the town.

Recommend 0
Gorden B Running
May 31, 2019 01:02am

what about atrocities in yeman?

Recommend 0
Raj
May 31, 2019 01:12am

@Dr Amir khan, that’s why he gone there,

Recommend 0
Laila
May 31, 2019 01:22am

@Asif Raza,

Our PM is indebted to the Saudis. They have given the country money. Before it was the Americans. And as you know there are no free lunches. Money is never free. Loan or other.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 31, 2019 03:45am

OIC is an useless organisation which doesn't have dignity, respect and any voice in the world.

This is a bitter truth.

Recommend 0
Samit
May 31, 2019 04:17am

How about Quereshi talking about Baluchistan. PTM, and bankruptcy?

Recommend 0
Javed
May 31, 2019 04:36am

A useless Organisation as nothing will come out of this conference.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
May 31, 2019 05:08am

Pakistan is between a Rock and a Hard place, hope there is no blow-back from the western border.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 31, 2019 05:54am

Wow Indians. So how did it feel when buddy Thump exposed your hypocrisy in Afghanistan and on trade?

Recommend 0
Habib A. Zuberi, PhD
May 31, 2019 07:27am

@Ali Raza, That just tells you how much they love Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Samir
May 31, 2019 08:11am

@khabboo, did Crown Prince receive IK at the airport and personally drive him around? I feel bad for our leaders and country when there is no reciprocity.

Recommend 0
Faraz
May 31, 2019 08:27am

@Gordon D. Walker, Do you believe he is running the country when he is in town?

Recommend 0
aditya
May 31, 2019 09:00am

needs money to finance another missile test..

Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 31, 2019 10:23am

I am sure OIC will not discuss open firing by Pakistan army on unarmed innocent Pakhtuns who were just demanding their legit rights.

Recommend 0
joe
May 31, 2019 10:48am

So another get-together .Is there any point in attending such meetings except extra expenditure to state without results.

Recommend 0
joe
May 31, 2019 10:49am

@SkyHawk,
Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us."" Is it? But SA highest civilian award goes to Modi...

Recommend 0
thinking
May 31, 2019 02:21pm

" Foreign minister of Pakistan to India Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine". He has no time to discuss about other countries. It would be better if a separate foreign ministry of Pakistan to other countries should be created to talk about atrocities on Uighurs by China. Err..poking China will stop CPEC and will put more pressure on Azhar

Recommend 0
BELLEVISTA
May 31, 2019 04:34pm

Great crowd begging platform for Pakistan!

Recommend 0

