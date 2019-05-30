DAWN.COM

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit

Dawn.comUpdated May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Madina. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Madina. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina on Thursday on an official trip to Saudi Arabia where he will represent Pakistan at the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Radio Pakistan reported.

The summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future" is scheduled to begin on Friday in Makkah, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The purpose of the summit is to develop a unified stance on events underway in the Muslim world.

The premier will visit the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) grave and offer prayers before leaving for Jeddah, according to the state radio broadcaster.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. The meeting is said to set the tone for the summit.

During the foreign ministers' meeting, Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He urged member states to support the constitution of a commission under the United Nations to investigate the atrocities being committed in held Kashmir.

He also called for measures to ensure the safety of Palestinians who he said were being persecuted by Israeli forces.

Dr Amir khan
May 30, 2019 07:47pm

Don't forget to ask for more loan.

Ali Raza
May 30, 2019 08:04pm

No important official was there to recieve the PM.

Liman Gashkori
May 30, 2019 08:04pm

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit. After Ramazan he travels to London for world cricket championship.

Ali Sabir
May 30, 2019 08:06pm

Tomorrow the Saudis will pressure him to stay away from Iran.

khabboo
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

@Ali Raza, Did there need to be?.

SkyHawk
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

Good step by PM Imran Khan. Saudia is our very old and trusted and tested friend and we have an exemplary brotherhood between us.

Moin
May 30, 2019 08:40pm

Shall there be joint statement with SA on Iran

