PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina on Thursday on an official trip to Saudi Arabia where he will represent Pakistan at the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Radio Pakistan reported.

The summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future" is scheduled to begin on Friday in Makkah, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The purpose of the summit is to develop a unified stance on events underway in the Muslim world.

The premier will visit the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) grave and offer prayers before leaving for Jeddah, according to the state radio broadcaster.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. The meeting is said to set the tone for the summit.

During the foreign ministers' meeting, Qureshi directed the participants' attention towards the human rights violations that are being carried out in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He urged member states to support the constitution of a commission under the United Nations to investigate the atrocities being committed in held Kashmir.

He also called for measures to ensure the safety of Palestinians who he said were being persecuted by Israeli forces.