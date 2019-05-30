Modi sworn in for second term as Indian prime minister
May 30, 2019
Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a second term as India’s prime minister after an overwhelming election victory for his Hindu nationalist party in a country of 1.3 billion people seeking swift economic change.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Modi and his Cabinet ministers on Thursday.
Missing from the new Cabinet were former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside for health reasons.
The ceremony at the presidential palace was attended by several South Asian and Southeast Asian leaders as part of Modi’s effort to build economic partnerships in the region.
Unfair election rigged through EVM
Except PM IK, all prime ministers from neighbouring countries are invited....a clear sign of modi's next 5 years.....
Welcome, PM modi 2.0
That's our tiger . Wishing him all the best for 2nd term
About 8,000 people including South Asian leaders, politicians and Bollywood stars attend oath ceremony. -- He really drew a crowd.
Congratulations from Pakistan!!
very bad news for Pakistan
It's a new era for new India.