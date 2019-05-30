DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2019

Modi sworn in for second term as Indian prime minister

APUpdated May 30, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, before being sworn in for his second term in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. — AP
Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a second term as India’s prime minister after an overwhelming election victory for his Hindu nationalist party in a country of 1.3 billion people seeking swift economic change.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Modi and his Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi swears oath as premier for an historic second term. — Photo courtesy PMO India Twitter account
Missing from the new Cabinet were former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside for health reasons.

The ceremony at the presidential palace was attended by several South Asian and Southeast Asian leaders as part of Modi’s effort to build economic partnerships in the region.

M
May 30, 2019 06:58pm

Unfair election rigged through EVM

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 30, 2019 07:00pm

Except PM IK, all prime ministers from neighbouring countries are invited....a clear sign of modi's next 5 years.....

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
May 30, 2019 07:04pm

Welcome, PM modi 2.0

Recommend 0
Amar
May 30, 2019 07:06pm

That's our tiger . Wishing him all the best for 2nd term

Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
May 30, 2019 07:16pm

About 8,000 people including South Asian leaders, politicians and Bollywood stars attend oath ceremony. -- He really drew a crowd.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
May 30, 2019 07:20pm

Congratulations from Pakistan!!

Recommend 0
ishu
May 30, 2019 07:22pm

very bad news for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
May 30, 2019 07:28pm

It's a new era for new India.

Recommend 0

