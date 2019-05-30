DAWN.COM

COAS endorses death sentence for retired brigadier, a civilian for 'espionage, leaking information'

Dawn.comUpdated May 30, 2019

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/ leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security. — INP/File
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed punishment to two senior retired Army officers and one civil officer "on the charges of espionage/ leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security", a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

"The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases," said the statement issued by the military's media wing.

The following details, quoted verbatim, list the names of the three individuals and the punishment accorded to them:

  1. Retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal — awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment
  2. Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan — awarded death sentence
  3. Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at Sensitive Organisation) — awarded death sentence

ISPR also released a video statement of Major General Asif Ghafoor confirming the arrest of the two officers and their court-marital.

"Reports started circulating in the media that two senior army officers were under arrest. Yes they are. There are two officers who are under military custody on the charges of espionage," the ISPR director general confirms in the video.

"The army chief has ordered a field general court martial which is under process."

Maj Gen Ghafoor said that both were separate cases and not linked to one another in any way "and there is no network as such".

"Please keep in mind that if we have been able to get them and identify the issue, it is a success.

"These things do happen [...] when the court martial process is complete, I will share whatever results emerge with you."

Imran
May 30, 2019 06:29pm

Great .... we need to clean I side culprit

Shahid
May 30, 2019 06:33pm

The higher a post someone holds, the more responsibility is attached to it. But how come the general only serves a prison sentence while the brigadier is put to rest.

Tamanna
May 30, 2019 06:40pm

Good lesson for next to be traitors.

WASEEM MALIK
May 30, 2019 06:41pm

Thanks to our intelligence services for keeping an eye on nations's enemies.

dilawar
May 30, 2019 06:44pm

Long live Pak Army!

Abdul Ghaffar
May 30, 2019 06:45pm

Bravo.....

Akram
May 30, 2019 06:50pm

Good. No mercy for enemies of the state.

Hassan
May 30, 2019 06:53pm

Indeed, a bold step to award death penalty to senior officers!

ZUBAIR
May 30, 2019 06:55pm

Bravo, same should happen to civilians who looted the country

Jimmy
May 30, 2019 06:56pm

Good! Apt punishment.

Saeed
May 30, 2019 07:01pm

Great decision

Waseem Alam
May 30, 2019 07:04pm

Very BOLD decision. Treason must not go unpunished...

Abdul Khan
May 30, 2019 07:07pm

Great. .

Hani_Layyah
May 30, 2019 07:13pm

This is real tabdeeli in one of apex institutes of state which will definitely leave considerable lesson to its critiques. .

Hamza
May 30, 2019 07:17pm

Good, transparency all across the board

Pure ind
May 30, 2019 07:21pm

Really unfortunate it's sad.

