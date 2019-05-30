DAWN.COM

Dollar falls to Rs148.70 in interbank market

Talqeen ZubairiMay 30, 2019

The value of the US dollar further decreases by Rs1.70 in the interbank market on Thursday. — AFP/File
The rupee gained some strength in the money market as the value of the US dollar on Thursday further decreased by Rs1.70 in the interbank market.

The greenback settled down at Rs 148.70 in the interbank market. The decline also dictated the open market, forcing the dollar to shed its value by Re0.50 to Rs149.50.

According to currency dealers, stability started returning to the money market as external payments had been made. Some sources in the market said that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) off the record warning to commercial banks against unnecessary acquiring of the dollar also played its role in bringing the value of the greenback down.

Primary dealers expressed hope that the factors, in addition to rising inflows of remittances, would further push the greenback to shed its value in the currency market.

Earlier on Wednesday, the value of the dollar established in the interbank market at Rs150.22 — down Rs0.78. It, however, remained stable at Rs150 in the open market.

On Tuesday, the US dollar had reached the Rs151 mark in the interbank market, with the rupee falling by Rs1.40, while in the open market, the rupee had slid to Rs150 against the dollar, down Rs0.50 as compared to the previous day.

On Monday, falling demand coupled with a surge in supply had pushed dollar's price in the open market to Rs149.50 — down half a rupee from the Rs150 rate in the preceding session. In the interbank market, the greenback had been traded at Rs149.60 as compared to Rs150.90 in the earlier session, posting a decline of Rs1.30.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 30, 2019 04:44pm

Dollar losing it's value and 'money mafia' is getting worried, as their planning to devalue rupee will have a severe setback in the future. Money Mafia - 0, PTI government - 1.

Recommend 0
Mougli
May 30, 2019 04:48pm

Good sign for Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 30, 2019 04:50pm

Does a strong rupee mean no need to increase prices of petrol.

Recommend 0
Newborn
May 30, 2019 04:51pm

People living in the UAE and Saudi are sending money for Eid. Also, the ones visiting back are bringing dollars with them. Therefore, there isn't a supply issue right now.

Recommend 0
Bilal Kaifi
May 30, 2019 04:51pm

Educational qualifications do matter . Dr hafeez sheikh and Dr Reza baqir are mitigating the damage done by disaster umar

Recommend 0
MAkram
May 30, 2019 04:56pm

Imran khan will make Pakistan powerful country in the world. Wait and watch.

Recommend 0
Rebirth
May 30, 2019 05:10pm

Those who converted millions lose that much more every time there’s a fall. This means that there may be a snowball effect and it’ll come back down to the 120s. But who knows what the future holds?

Recommend 0
Saleem
May 30, 2019 05:39pm

So we can say our economy is progressing and dollar will hit 100 soon? right?

Recommend 0
Taimur
May 30, 2019 05:41pm

@MAkram , You mean taking dollar up to 150 from 110 and then bringing down to 149 is a great achievement?

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
May 30, 2019 05:44pm

@Bilal Kaifi , No rocket science. Much before the appointment of these two gentlemen, I had been commenting about few steps exactly same was done that’s it. Those recommendations still valid viz Keep strict regulatory control on foreign exchange dealers, restrict imports through L/Cs, discourage non- essential imports, promote local ‘ Made in Pak’ products, facilitate overseas Pak remittances, encourage them to cash dollars at schedule banks counters,boost exports, check the outward smuggling of dollars. These are few basic steps any graduate can press. The dollar can still fall, just twist the arms of corrupt and recover the looted wealth, raid their premises, you’ll get more dollars, put those dollars in national exchequer. Dollars will again fall.

Recommend 0
Zaheer Yusuf Zai
May 30, 2019 05:47pm

Sell your USDs asap. Now is the time to sell and get Rupees. You will regret if you dont. I sold all when it reached 150. It will fall back to 128 in a matter of days.

Recommend 0
seriously!!!
May 30, 2019 05:48pm

this is just temporary just let the budget come and you will see dollar petrol and roti sold at gold rates

just wait till after eid and imran will show his true colors how much love and freindsip he has for

modi , ali wazir and iran

go imran go

bring back pmln bring it back

if you want pakistan saved from tabahi aka tabdeeli

Recommend 0

