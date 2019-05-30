DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

South Africa peg back England with double strike in World Cup opener

AFPUpdated May 30, 2019

Email

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy at the Oval. — AFP
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy at the Oval. — AFP

South Africa took two wickets in quick succession to rock England in the opening match of the World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.

The Proteas, who won the toss, struck second ball to leave tournament hosts and favourites England one for one.

But Jason Roy (54) and Test skipper Joe Root (51) repaired the damage with a second-wicket stand of 106.

England, ideally, would have wanted one of the well-set duo to go on but instead they both fell soon after completing their fifties as South Africa took two wickets for four runs in four balls to leave the home side 111 for three in the 20th over.

Roy flat-batted an intended pull off seamer Andile Phelukwayo to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at mid-off before Root failed to get over a ball from fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and was well caught by JP Duminy at backward point.

Earlier, South Africa made a sensational start when Du Plessis's decision to go against convention by giving the first over to a spinner was rewarded when leg-break bowler Imran Tahir had opener Jonny Bairstow caught behind for a golden duck with just the second ball of the match.

Lineups: England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 30, 2019

Hopes for peace in Afghanistan

THE path of peace in Afghanistan continues to test the patience of all those involved in the task of bringing...
May 30, 2019

PSX chief resigns

THE resignation of Richard Morin as chief executive officer of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is a moment of sober...
May 30, 2019

Railway vacancies

IT was in November last year that Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced the process of hiring new...
Updated May 29, 2019

Improving access to justice

Litigants and their respective lawyers from Karachi ‘appeared’ before an apex court bench via two large LED screens.
Updated May 29, 2019

Defusing tensions

Authorities and PTM must immediately come to the table to reiterate their common goals of lasting peace, rule of law.
May 29, 2019

New shipyard

THE need for another shipyard in Pakistan has been highlighted at a recent Senate hearing, where the Committee on...